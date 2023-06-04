Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Cherish the Wins

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

When the performer is affiliated with Turning Point-USA, you know it’s about denouncing for dollars…

While on the topic of ‘pious for the payoffs’ hypocrites…

========

Far happier news:

Shalanda Young couldn’t sleep.

A small team of Biden administration officials had spent the past two days in intense negotiations with House Republicans in an attempt to avert a catastrophic government default. Ms. Young, the White House budget director, had been trading proposals on federal spending caps with negotiators deputized by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose Republican caucus was refusing to raise the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit without deep cuts.

Now, as she scrolled Netflix in search of “bad television” to distract her racing mind, Ms. Young had a sinking feeling. What if she cut a deal to reduce spending and raise the debt limit, only to see Republicans attempt to force through much deeper cuts when it came time to pass annual appropriations bills this fall?

At work the next morning, Ms. Young asked her staff how to stop that from happening. They settled on a plan, which in essence would penalize Republicans’ most cherished spending programs if they failed to follow the contours of the agreement. Then they forced Republicans to include that plan in the legislative text codifying the deal.

That approach reflected a broader strategy President Biden’s team followed in the debt limit negotiations, according to interviews with current and former administration officials, some Republicans and other people familiar with the talks.

On Saturday, that strategy reached its conclusion as Mr. Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 into law, just days before a potential default and following weeks of talks and a revolt from right-wing lawmakers in the House that put an agreement at risk of collapse.

In pursuit of an agreement, the Biden team was willing to give Republicans victory after victory on political talking points, which they realized Mr. McCarthy needed to sell the bill to his conference. They let Mr. McCarthy’s team claim in the end that the deal included deep spending cuts, huge clawbacks of unspent federal coronavirus relief money and stringent work requirements for recipients of federal aid.

But in the details of the text and the many side deals that accompanied it, the Biden team wanted to win on substance. With one large exception — a $20 billion cut in enforcement funding for the Internal Revenue Service — they believe they did…

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the $1.4 billion rescission will actually increase deficits by about $900 million over the next decade because it will lead to less tax revenue coming in. “CBO anticipates that rescinding those funds would result in fewer enforcement actions over the next decade and in a reduction in revenue collections,” states the May 30 report to Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
      The CBO’s projections did not include the $20 billion that the White House agreed to divert to other programs.

    3. 3.

      Ken

      While on the topic of ‘pious for the payoffs’ hypocrites…

      Darn, I thought we were going to do more pointing and laughing at Mike Pence and Casey DeSantis, and their attempt to win “Leather Couple of the Year”.

      I guess pointing and laughing at stellar negotiator Kevin McCarthy will have to do.

