go ahead, you fucking maniacs, boycott CFA. i promise, no one will stop you. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 30, 2023

When the performer is affiliated with Turning Point-USA, you know it’s about denouncing for dollars…

“You are no longer the Lord’s chicken. You’re actually the woke chicken.” https://t.co/4EUCwdzPV6 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 2, 2023

This woman’s Target freakout was on Fox News a couple of days ago. It didn’t really take so now she’s going after Woke Fil A. There is no bottom to this garbage. There is an economy propping it up and, trust me, I’ve been covering it for about a decade now, it is unstoppable. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 2, 2023

The funny part is they've had the DEI policies for at least five or six years now, if not more. — Emil Caillaux (@emilcDC) June 2, 2023

While on the topic of ‘pious for the payoffs’ hypocrites…

There is still no major public backlash, there are sociopaths brain poisoned by social media who want to harass target employees for clout https://t.co/bNtcgSi0eT — Centrist ??Madness (@CentristMadness) June 3, 2023

Far happier news:

the deal you get when only one side really cares about governing: "the Biden team was willing to give Republicans victories on political talking points, which McCarthy needed to sell the bill. "But in the text details, Biden wanted to win on substance."

https://t.co/I77lLOcN77 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 3, 2023

Shalanda Young couldn’t sleep. A small team of Biden administration officials had spent the past two days in intense negotiations with House Republicans in an attempt to avert a catastrophic government default. Ms. Young, the White House budget director, had been trading proposals on federal spending caps with negotiators deputized by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose Republican caucus was refusing to raise the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit without deep cuts. Now, as she scrolled Netflix in search of “bad television” to distract her racing mind, Ms. Young had a sinking feeling. What if she cut a deal to reduce spending and raise the debt limit, only to see Republicans attempt to force through much deeper cuts when it came time to pass annual appropriations bills this fall? At work the next morning, Ms. Young asked her staff how to stop that from happening. They settled on a plan, which in essence would penalize Republicans’ most cherished spending programs if they failed to follow the contours of the agreement. Then they forced Republicans to include that plan in the legislative text codifying the deal. That approach reflected a broader strategy President Biden’s team followed in the debt limit negotiations, according to interviews with current and former administration officials, some Republicans and other people familiar with the talks. On Saturday, that strategy reached its conclusion as Mr. Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 into law, just days before a potential default and following weeks of talks and a revolt from right-wing lawmakers in the House that put an agreement at risk of collapse. In pursuit of an agreement, the Biden team was willing to give Republicans victory after victory on political talking points, which they realized Mr. McCarthy needed to sell the bill to his conference. They let Mr. McCarthy’s team claim in the end that the deal included deep spending cuts, huge clawbacks of unspent federal coronavirus relief money and stringent work requirements for recipients of federal aid. But in the details of the text and the many side deals that accompanied it, the Biden team wanted to win on substance. With one large exception — a $20 billion cut in enforcement funding for the Internal Revenue Service — they believe they did…

In other words Biden won: In truth, the legislation marked a radical departure from the roughly $3.5 trillion in cuts Republicans aimed for over the next decade. https://t.co/pnjlrAuciC — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 3, 2023