Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Bark louder, little dog.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

We still have time to mess this up!

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

This fight is for everything.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Who Are You Gonna Believe?…

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Who Are You Gonna Believe?…

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Speaking of parsing one’s lies… Bill Barr is washing his hands of TFG yet again, leading me to believe there’s lots more skells waiting to fall out of the Mar-A-Lardo closets:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Geminid
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • JaneE
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • Ken
  • Kyle Rayner
  • Layer8Problem
  • Matt McIrvin
  • narya
  • Obvious Russian Troll
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • tobie
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    2. 2.

      Scout211

      Dylan Byers reports  that Chris Licht is out.

      ETA: Posted at the same time as Layer8.  Deserves to be repeated.  Repeatedly.  :)

      Now, after a year of leadership missteps, programming misfires, a disastrous Trumptown hall and the near-total decimation of staff morale in the wake of a chilling all-access Atlantic story, Licht will be vacating the C.E.O. position. I’m told that Warner Bros. Discovery will soon announce that Licht will be stepping down as chairman and C.E.O. of CNN, ostensibly bringing an end to one of the most turbulent periods in the network’s 43-year history.

      Licht will be replaced for an interim period by Amy Entelis, the revered longtime CNN executive, talent whisperer and CNN Films chief who served as a loyal deputy for years to Licht’s predecessor, Jeff Zucker.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Is there really still a lot of Bernie fan fic on Twitter, or does AL find the nuggets among the Nazis?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      “no, you don’t understand! i was hurting you as a means, not an end!” 

      “Plus also, it’s your fault for making me do it, by being out and not staying where you belong!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: I guess I don’t know what kind of show the Sisters of Perpetual Responsibility are putting on, but the few drag shows I’ve seen could be seen as partially about gender, but not about sex.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Layer8Problem: The real question is whether the ownership will admit that their theory of operation for CNN (“Pander to the right, just not like Fox does!”) is really really wrong. Guessing not.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Matt McIrvin

      On cultural hot-button stuff like this, Bernie Sanders is to the right of the Democratic Party. He wants to deemphasize it in favor of class/economic stuff, where he doesn’t disagree on substance. That’s the aspect his fans either deny or insist is a feature of true leftism. That (and pure sexism) were why there were 2016 voters who saw him as the moderate alternative to Hillary Clinton.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      Apple pie, Old Glory and white picket fences are going to be lib-coded by year’s end.

      Surely the picket fences will have to be repainted in a broad spectrum of colors.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      narya

      I watched Parlatore on Chris Hayes last night, and, hoo-boy . . . Hayes did push back on a number of things (I wasn’t taking notes), but I also hope that Jack Smith was watching, because it was a display of potential TFG pushbacks, even though Parlatore has left TFG’s team. What a load of horseshit. He also played a clip of the excrable Cruz. The thing that’s most interesting to me is that there does seem to be a certain amount of flailing all over that side of the aisle; I’m just hoping it’s not wishful thinking on my part.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @dmsilev: I am guessing that the plan to capture “the middle” will be framed as a Chris Licht problem. But from all the analyses on the opinion sections everywhere, what pushed him out was the Atlantic article about him that angered everyone who worked at CNN and Discovery. He tried to apologize to staff but the damage was (publicly) done.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      He’s schtick is to officially take the left-most position on almost every issue and then not really talk about the issues that he doesn’t want to emphasize.  That way there’s always something his supporters can cite when critics call him out.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A lawyer for Santos had said identification of the guarantors would imperil their “health, safety and wellbeing”, and claimed the New York congressman would rather go to prison than reveal the names.

      “My client would rather surrender to pre-trial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come,” the lawyer, Joseph Murray, wrote to the judge on Monday.

      We find your proposal acceptable.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Entertaining thread about how tech bros wrongly believe their expertise in one area means they’re experts in things even distantly related. The thread is about techbros trying to monetize fanfic, but detours into an ill-fated effort to take over the online knitting community. It includes the hilarious detail that they used a pic of someone crocheting in their publicity.

      hilariously, two business bros tried to do exactly this with knitting a couple years ago.they knew nothing about knitting, but they had a 150K+ budget. they bought knitting dot com for 80K. they meant to be a 8 figure brand within a year.knitting fandom ATE THEM ALIVE. https://t.co/zRy3dnCUCv— oui oui baguette 🥐 (@o_honeybees) June 6, 2023

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      It’s not just Chris Licht who took the fall here.  Anderson Cooper, lecturing us that we needed to see MORE Trump to understand who he is?

      That is something one does not forget.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      narya

      @Baud: Yeah, that’s my thought, too. But here’s the thing (as long as I’m gonna make the argument): whenever I hear them ranting–e.g., Pudd’n Boots going on about “woke”–I wonder what normies hear. It makes zero sense, and increasingly sounds like a toddler having a tantrum.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      @narya:

      We shouldn’t assume that normies get the same bundle of information we get or process it in the same way. I doubt there is a single normie reaction to people like DeSantis.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Scout211

      On CNN’s front page, Oliver Darcy gets to make the announcement. Sweet!  Or was it “too emotional?” (Licht criticized his review of the Trump town hall as too emotional).

      New YorkCNN — 
      Chris Licht, the embattled chief executive and chairman of CNN, whose brief one-year tenure at the network was stained by a series of severe missteps, announced on Wednesday that he will depart the company.

      “I met with Chris and he will be leaving CNN,” David Zaslav, the chief executive of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, told CNN employees at the start of the network’s daily editorial call Wednesday.

      Licht’s departure, which came days after a devastating 15,000-word profile in The Atlantic, capped a tumultuous year for CNN, marked by layoffs, historically low ratings, and rock-bottom employee morale.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kyle Rayner

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Love watching people dash themselves on the cliffs of trying to capitalize on feral ungovernable creative communities.

      Ao3 (et al.) is an oasis in the monetizing hellscape.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’m surprised. I thought he was already out!

      Licht used to be the showrunner for the Colbert version of the Late Show; Colbert told him not to take the CNN job. I’m beginning to think that Licht never knew that the old Colbert Report show on Comedy Central was satire.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: The assertion that identifying the people who paid Santos’s bail will imperil their “health, safety and well-being” is not credible. They will at most suffer reputational damage, and that is what Santos’s lawyer is trying to prevent.

      I think Santos has dirt on other New York Republicans, and that the bail is basically hush money.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      JaneE

      How old are the people saying ” the Democrats haven’t moved to the right”?

      Have they read the GOP platform from ’56?

      They have not moved so far as the GOP, and took the entire middle ground by default.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      narya

      @Baud: Good point. I admit I’m curious what they hear. (And now I’ve thought of that old Far Side cartoon . . . blah blah blah Ginger blah blah.)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Axios has an article the other day about DeSantis’s primary strategy. The report was that his team thinks that the “swing vote” in the Republican primaries is on the rightward side of the party, and he intends to run to Trump’s right as much as possible. So he’ll pound social issues hard.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      tobie

      What a way to start the day. Chris Licht gone. His tenure was so short it could have been a Scaramucci. No doubt he’ll blame “the intolerance of liberals” for this. Thomas Zimmer has an interesting analysis of Licht (and the Jack Dorseys and Bill Mahers) of the world. The right doesn’t put their social position as cis-gender, white, educated and privileged males in question. The left does. So all their animus is directed at the left.

      For many of the status-quo moderates, this change has already gone too far. They want to turn the clock back a little bit, to a time before what they see as the current excesses of “wokeism” – to when the privileged position of wealthy elites was a little more secure. So, while I don’t think Chris Licht is a MAGA Republican, his perspective on American politics is shaped by an underlying ideology that makes it just much more plausible to see the Right as not that big of a threat – and the Left as radical, unreasonable, and acutely dangerous.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Layer8Problem

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  That was absolutely delightful schadenfreude.  “Grandmas.” The arrogance, the belief that this couldn’t miss! You come at the knitters you best not miss.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Anyway

      @Baud:

      We shouldn’t assume that normies get the same bundle of information we get or process it in the same way.

      My normie neighbors were over last night and repeated the story about litter boxes in primary schools because children identified with cats  – something like that. Aaaaargh!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Betty Cracker

      I finally got around to reading the piece on Licht in The Atlantic, so I’m unsurprised to hear he’s out. He’s in the narrative creation business, so he should have known it would be fatal to lose control of his own story like that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.