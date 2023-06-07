A new study from the CDC suggests that 96% of Americans have some degree of immunity against #Covid https://t.co/xg7hxxiuON pic.twitter.com/iqkoGgwjUu
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 2, 2023
Novavax Inc's head of research and development on Monday said an updated COVID-19 vaccine the company is already producing is likely to be protective against other fast-growing coronavirus variants circulating in the U.S. https://t.co/itJXYmJeEj
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) June 6, 2023
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Cue Health's at-home COVID-19 test, the first coronavirus test to get marketing authorization using a traditional premarket review, the agency said. https://t.co/XuFOZbxANF
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) June 7, 2023
The bad news: There’s a drive to ‘forget’, or at least minimize, just how bad this global pandemic got here in the United States. No worse than a bad flu season! Govt overreach! Panicky lie-brals getting over their skis!…
i get that things were different in different places but when i "walked outside" there were a bunch of fucking morgue trucks on my walk to the subway https://t.co/hgtID6DdJU
— flglmn (@flglmn) June 3, 2023
honestly fucked up that so many people died of covid but barely anybody powerful did. the world would be better off if we lost 10,000 chris lichts in the pandemic. https://t.co/fpSnPFCCtV
— Michael (@_FleerUltra) June 3, 2023
If you squint… for the people in Chris Licht’s circles, maybe the pandemic wasn’t so terrible. Sure, there were a bad few weeks where everyone was panicking, but once you established your base refuge at the summer place, got all the delivery services lined up and fortified the wifi networks, it could mostly be regarded as an inconvenience. No parties, no business schmoozing, your kids (if you had them) were hanging around 24/7, the help kept disappearing with lame excuses like ‘just been intubated’ or ‘relatives all dying / dead’, there were unpredictable shortages of your preferred brands — nothing that couldn’t have been handled, if not for a lack of will. And if you know, deep down, that this was a terrible three years made worse by intersecting social failures… Forgetting is a balm to the conscience!
So much of Covid discussion today takes place as if March/April 2020- when hospitals were full of people dying and on ventilators because of Covid – never happened.
Well it did. I was there.
And I won't forget it even if you will.
— Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) January 21, 2023
I think we locked down because Covid was killing 600 ppl a week in New York in early April 2020. https://t.co/1K8214xsMG
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 5, 2023
Critics call them paranoid; they call themselves prudent.
These Chinese people are continuing to observe strict zero-covid rules amid a new surge of infections. https://t.co/Qsb5gMMi02
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 6, 2023
Switzerland:
United Kingdom:
Troubling that there continues to be an excess but there is no non-Covid excess mortality this week.
The CMI has calculated that there was a large non-Covid excess in Jan 2023 (likely due to the flu spike). But since Feb, the cumulative excess mortality is explained by Covid. https://t.co/FKsob48tiQ pic.twitter.com/wL7NeaTR3t
— Adele Groyer (@AdeleGroyer) June 6, 2023
#LongCovid's cognitive/depressive symptoms likely tied to brain inflammation. PET scans suggest the presence of gliosis—glial cell enlargement due to viral brain injury. Unlike healthy controls, a gliosis marker was high in those w/neurocognitive symptoms https://t.co/dZfBFxagfi
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 1, 2023
Stopping routine hospital admission Covid testing
was associated with significant increases in hospital-onset #SARSCoV2 infections@JAMAInternalMed https://t.co/mW1fBF530H pic.twitter.com/aqShFSJZ8y
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 5, 2023
Just an amazing look at what #Covid did to the lungs of some of the people who caught it early on. https://t.co/LxEQD2FvEl
— Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) June 1, 2023
Remember that recent ‘cold’ that just wouldn’t go away?
.@JHSPH_CHS “It’s not possible to distinguish #HMPV clinically from #influenza,” says Senior Scholar @AmeshAA
“HMPV is a cause of ‘the cold’—which is a syndrome that caused by many different viruses.” https://t.co/dsCr5hchg2
— Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) June 1, 2023
The % Americans age 65 and older who were Novids at that time was much higher than younger age groups. This adds to the risk profile for people of advanced age (lack of hybrid immunity added to immunosenescence) pic.twitter.com/tJoBlTjhfc
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 1, 2023
Thread: there’s one person in Ohio…
First, the signal is almost always present in the Columbus Southerly sewershed, but not always at Washington Court House. I assume this means the person lives in Columbus and travels to WCH, presumably for work.
2/ pic.twitter.com/y2oojzs6lO
— Marc Johnson (@SolidEvidence) June 4, 2023
There was a scare story about wastewater viral levels in NYC:
I looked to verify the claims that NYC is having high community spread and found that it's an accidental misinterpretation of the WW data. The data comes from ONE WW service, who recently significantly increased sensitivity to their methodology. pic.twitter.com/9Mwfj4odtW
— JWeiland (@JPWeiland) June 3, 2023
Has there been an uptick from a very low baseline? Maybe? Sort of hard to tell either way with any confidence. Another week or so of data will help deterimne if it's starting to increase again. Even if numbers have returned to April levels, April was still very low in NYC
— JWeiland (@JPWeiland) June 3, 2023
Thanks AL.
The bad news: There’s a drive to ‘forget’, or at least minimize, just how bad this global pandemic got here in the United States. No worse than a bad flu season! Govt overreach! Panicky lie-brals getting over their skis!
Same old, same old.
Of a piece with “no one had a problem with Pride until they went too far!”
Monroe County, NY:
17 new cases on 05/31/23.
16 new cases on 06/01/23.
19 new cases on 06/02/23.
18 new cases on 06/03/23.
16 new cases on 06/04/23.
8 new cases on 06/05/23.
11 new cases on 06/06/23.
Deaths now at 2276, up 7 since last week.
I think the dramatically different early experience in the Northeast and especially NYC, in contrast to the rest of the country, was part of the problem. For most of the country, COVID in spring 2020 was not their problem and it was killing people red-staters had active contempt for. The Trump administration saw it as an opportunity to kill a bunch of Democrats by just doing nothing.
-
I do think the exponential decay has stopped in the northeast US and we’re at some kind of constant very low simmer with occasional outbreaks. XBB keeps diversifying but none of the variants really blows up–feels like it’s banging on the door, testing the locks. We could be heading into a new summer wave but it’s hard to tell.
-
Thank you as always, Anne Laurie.
-
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 569 new Covid-19 cases on 3rd June, for a cumulative reported total of 5,104,772 cases. 567 of these new cases were local infections; two new cases were imported. It also reported no deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 37,100 deaths – 0.73% of the cumulative reported total, 0.73% of resolved cases.
8,190 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 3rd June, with a positivity rate of 7.7%.
There were 17,316 active cases on 3rd June, 276 fewer than the day before. 926 were in hospital. 222 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 15 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 845 patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 5,050,356 patients recovered – 99.0% of the cumulative reported total.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 135 doses of vaccine on 6th June: nine first doses, 12 second doses, 85 first booster doses, and 29 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,849,276 doses administered: 28,137,601 first doses, 27,550,479 second doses, 16,336,716 first booster doses, and 824,480 second booster doses. 86.2% of the population have received their first dose, 84.4% their second dose, 50.0% their first booster dose, and 2.5% their second booster dose.
Biobot updated yesterday, showing 192 particles per mL, the lowest in the past 22 months except for March 2022. All 4 census regions participated in the decline. Unfortunately Biobot data may also be becoming more unreliable, as a fair percentage of sources have stopped updating in the past few months.
Hospitalizations are down to 7500, an all-time pandemic low. Deaths as of the last reliable week, May 6, were also down to an all-time pandemic low of 849.
The CDC did not update variants last week. The next update will be this Friday.
The destruction of data reporting is disturbing. But the reliable data we do have is very good news: it is getting towards mid-June and there is not even a summer wavelet in sight. Crossing fingers with lots of intensity, but it appears that with XBB, COVID finally evolved itself into a cul-de-sac.
