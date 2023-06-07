Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 7, 2023

The bad news: There’s a drive to ‘forget’, or at least minimize, just how bad this global pandemic got here in the United States. No worse than a bad flu season! Govt overreach! Panicky lie-brals getting over their skis!

If you squint… for the people in Chris Licht’s circles, maybe the pandemic wasn’t so terrible. Sure, there were a bad few weeks where everyone was panicking, but once you established your base refuge at the summer place, got all the delivery services lined up and fortified the wifi networks, it could mostly be regarded as an inconvenience. No parties, no business schmoozing, your kids (if you had them) were hanging around 24/7, the help kept disappearing with lame excuses like ‘just been intubated’ or ‘relatives all dying / dead’, there were unpredictable shortages of your preferred brands — nothing that couldn’t have been handled, if not for a lack of will. And if you know, deep down, that this was a terrible three years made worse by intersecting social failures… Forgetting is a balm to the conscience!


======

(link)

Switzerland:
(link)

United Kingdom:

======

(link)

(link)

(link)

Remember that recent ‘cold’ that just wouldn’t go away?

======

Thread: there’s one person in Ohio…

There was a scare story about wastewater viral levels in NYC:

    2. 2.

      Baud

      The bad news: There’s a drive to ‘forget’, or at least minimize, just how bad this global pandemic got here in the United States. No worse than a bad flu season! Govt overreach! Panicky lie-brals getting over their skis!

      Same old, same old.

      Of a piece with “no one had a problem with Pride until they went too far!”

    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      17 new cases on 05/31/23.
      16 new cases on 06/01/23.
      19 new cases on 06/02/23.
      18 new cases on 06/03/23.
      16 new cases on 06/04/23.
      8 new cases on 06/05/23.
      11 new cases on 06/06/23.

      Deaths now at 2276, up 7 since last week.

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      I think the dramatically different early experience in the Northeast and especially NYC, in contrast to the rest of the country, was part of the problem. For most of the country, COVID in spring 2020 was not their problem and it was killing people red-staters had active contempt for. The Trump administration saw it as an opportunity to kill a bunch of Democrats by just doing nothing.

    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      I do think the exponential decay has stopped in the northeast US and we’re at some kind of constant very low simmer with occasional outbreaks. XBB keeps diversifying but none of the variants really blows up–feels like it’s banging on the door, testing the locks. We could be heading into a new summer wave but it’s hard to tell.

    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 569 new Covid-19 cases on 3rd June, for a cumulative reported total of 5,104,772 cases. 567 of these new cases were local infections; two new cases were imported. It also reported no deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 37,100 deaths – 0.73% of the cumulative reported total, 0.73% of resolved cases.

      8,190 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 3rd June, with a positivity rate of 7.7%.

      There were 17,316 active cases on 3rd June, 276 fewer than the day before. 926 were in hospital. 222 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 15 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 845 patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 5,050,356 patients recovered – 99.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 135 doses of vaccine on 6th June: nine first doses, 12 second doses, 85 first booster doses, and 29 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,849,276 doses administered: 28,137,601 first doses, 27,550,479 second doses, 16,336,716 first booster doses, and 824,480 second booster doses. 86.2% of the population have received their first dose, 84.4% their second dose, 50.0% their first booster dose, and 2.5% their second booster dose.

    8. 8.

      New Deal democrat

       
      Biobot updated yesterday, showing 192 particles per mL, the lowest in the past 22 months except for March 2022. All 4 census regions participated in the decline. Unfortunately Biobot data may also be becoming more unreliable, as a fair percentage of sources have stopped updating in the past few months.

      Hospitalizations are down to 7500, an all-time pandemic low. Deaths as of the last reliable week, May 6, were also down to an all-time pandemic low of 849.

      The CDC did not update variants last week. The next update will be this Friday.

      The destruction of data reporting is disturbing. But the reliable data we do have is very good news: it is getting towards mid-June and there is not even a summer wavelet in sight. Crossing fingers with lots of intensity, but it appears that with XBB, COVID finally evolved itself into a cul-de-sac.

