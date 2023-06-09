Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread: Guilty, Guilty, TACKY!

Friday Night Open Thread: Guilty, Guilty, TACKY!

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Robert James Ritchie?

Ivanka (for Kushner’s foreign backers), or Melania (for… well… )?

‘And they didn’t offer *ME* a goddamned dime!!!’

Tacky, but — IMO — forgivable:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I swear to Moses, if I was any place other than the literal fucking Palace of Versailles after arriving in the 17th century via Delorean and saw a freaking chandelier illuminating the room where I’m trying to pee, I would laugh myself silly.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mike in NC

      Everything ever written about the Trump Crime Cartel needs to include the words “tacky”, “sleazy”, and “sketchy”.

      Also, too, somebody once called him, “The Picaso of Pettiness” for being so notoriously vindictive.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Tony G

      Jesus, that bathroom.  Liberace had more restrained taste in decor than that.  Aside from the fact that Trump is a criminal, a traitor and a fascist, I continue to be appalled by the fact that about 30% of the people in this country think of that weak, cowardly little man with the effeminate tastes as a big strong tough guy.  Something is deeply broken in this country.  Trump didn’t start the damage; he just cashed in on it.

      t

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Let’s take a moment to sit back and laugh at the dilemma of the not-Trumps running in the GOP primary. Either they say nothing (or denounce him) and earn the eternal rage of his legions of flying monkeys or they speak up to support him and …become supporting characters in his drama, which is not what someone running to become not-Trump really wants.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      @Tony G: The examples of his lack of taste are legion. The one that always stuck in my mind was the family picture of him, Wife 3, and Child 5, in a room which looked like someone had loaded up a paint sprayer with gold-colored paint and set it on “coat everything”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Danielx

      Lord Shortfingers his very own self, hip deep in schadenfreude – er, shit! I mean hip deep in shit! – and getting deeper all the time.

      Truly a pleasure.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      karen marie

      @Tony G: What’s so crazy is the combination of contractor-basic finish, like the shitty window and shower, with that sink and chandelier.

      Just weird.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gvg

      It’s not only tacky, it’s messy. It gives the impression of not being clean. Definitely not what I would expect in a quality hotel, and I am not a cleaning fanatic like my mother. In Florida, that over packed a bathroom also means mildew.

      Trump shows signs of hoarding and dementia of that kind to me. These pictures and prior stories about him traveling with boxes of reports and such, I think he was always going to descend into one of those people who at first seems eccentric then goes definitely Gaga in a packed house.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Bishop Bag

      I have always despised David ‘Axis of Evil’ Frum, but this made me laugh:

      David Frum

      @davidfrum

      Any hostile foreign intelligence service that failed to steal US secrets from Trump’s Mar a Lago stash owes its taxpayers a big refund

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      @Gvg: I’m trying to read the indictment, but the quotations of the texts of employees who are trying to make sense of what to do with these fucking boxes is just filling me with anxiety.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gvg

      @Alison Rose: true. In fact, she just seemed normal. A lot like my mother. In fact the attacks on her for working seemed like an attack on my mother a teacher. Pretty much made me a democrat for life. Other reasons too, but I resented the attacks on her. They were so obviously false. It alarmed me that these people could be so dangerously delusional with hate over such a normal nice person.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Tony G:

      about 30% of the people in this country think of that weak, cowardly little man with the effeminate tastes as a big strong tough guy.

      Trump is brave enough to kick puppies where people can see him do it.  They are not that brave and wish they were.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      West of the Rockies

      @Alison Rose:

      She looks intelligent,  clearly has a sense of humor, and a charming smile.  I’ve never understood the people who insulted her appearance.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      zhena gogolia

      @zhena gogolia:
      Like, for example, this. It’s like Samuel Beckett came to life and wrote a fucking play about the neverending existential despair of BOXES. It’s like that one where the woman is buried up to her neck in sand or something.

      53. May 22, 2022, NAUTA entered the Storage Room at 3:47 p.m. and left
      approximately 34 minutes later, carrying one of TRUMP’s boxes.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      zhena gogolia

      I don’t want anybody looking, I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don’t, I don’t want you looking through my boxes.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ohio Mom

      @karen marie: Yes, the bathroom is an extremely weird but mostly ugly room.

      All those muddy browns, the overwrought sink, that cheap shower curtain, whatever that wall paint color is, that utilitarian window, such a hodgepodge. The chandelier is actually my favorite feature because it lends a touch of whimsy.

      I said this at the end of an earlier thread. I think Trump took so many boxes because he didn’t have the smarts to pull out the valuable (to our adversaries) stuff. So he took everything. A very inefficient approach.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ohio Mom

      @Frankensteinbeck: Bill was probably playing around their entire marriage. Hillary married a bad boy, and she did so with her eyes open. Now he’s very, very smart and well-educated for a bad boy but he’s rake and a roue all the same.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SpaceUnit

      I want one of those hats.

       

      Also, I missed the part of the constitution that states that an aggrieved one-term president is entitled to make off with all the classified documents and roam the country committing crimes for the rest of their life.  Fuck that ABC News line of BS.

      ETA:  Also, Trump is damn lucky there’s not a section of the federal penal code that addresses decorating crimes.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @karen marie:

      What’s so crazy is the combination of contractor-basic finish, like the shitty window and shower, with that sink and chandelier. 

      Dude, that’s like 90% of Scottsdale.

      I’d say, “All his taste is in his mouth”….. but he eats well-done steaks with ketchup, so I can’t even give him that.

      Reply

