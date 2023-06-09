norms. NORMS. norms left the fuckin' building the minute trump came down the escalator. norms don't live here anymore. norms is on a beach in mexico having a mai tai and reflecting on what a good choice it was to throw his phone in the ocean. https://t.co/7SPPxggwiI — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 9, 2023

Two things. (1) This bathroom looks like garbage, and I don't mean the boxes. Look at that shower curtain. That tacky chandelier! (2) Recalls the (false) claim that Clinton stored her email server in a bathroom. pic.twitter.com/veCPHydSyr — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 9, 2023

New zoom backgrounds just dropped https://t.co/1y3T7bauBZ — Dr. Bronner is the boy's mother (@magneticksara) June 9, 2023





Reading through the indictment, definitely feels like Trump swiped stuff he thought would be damning or embarrassing, in addition to his child-like need for trophies. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 9, 2023

What, like YOU never kept nuclear launch codes in the guest bathroom — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) June 9, 2023

Robert James Ritchie?

lol oh boy its like duck soup pic.twitter.com/Whln1CAm5E — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) June 9, 2023

“Goes to jail for showing military secrets to Kid Rock” was in retrospect always a very possible outcome of Trump running for President https://t.co/2qz4xqpae8 — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) June 9, 2023

Holy smokes, even Turley admits it. Anyone hear from Alan "I Kept My Underwear On" Dershowitz? — JustDon'tShootTheDog (@_old_yeller) June 9, 2023

Everyone quotes The Wire, but Jesse Pinkman: “When the going gets tough, you don't want a criminal lawyer, you want a CRIMINAL lawyer” https://t.co/GcCAFgGyOV — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 9, 2023

Absolutely loving this. The Republicans who think gay people and refugees are a threat to national security are defending an ex-president storing stolen classified documents about U.S. defense capabilities in the bathroom of the club he rents out for weddings and bar mitzvahs. pic.twitter.com/nbQHqwCOeB — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) June 9, 2023

i read a lot of funny indictments and "the beautiful mind paper boxes" is right up there with the all-time funniest lines https://t.co/5NXiFHg4Go — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) June 9, 2023

Ivanka (for Kushner’s foreign backers), or Melania (for… well… )?

Hannity to Trump in March: "I can’t imagine you ever saying: ‘Bring me some of the boxes that we brought back from the White House. I’d like to look at them.' " Walt Nauta text in May 2022 (per indictment): "I think he wanted to pick from [the boxes]." pic.twitter.com/aDlaWFp6ex — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 9, 2023

‘And they didn’t offer *ME* a goddamned dime!!!’

Trump talking about the govt paying Nixon to get records back that he took: “I have the right to take stuff! Do you know they ended up paying Richard Nixon $18 million for what he had?” pic.twitter.com/XF6iZ3hoBB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 9, 2023

'Orange Man Bad' is the 'Buy index funds' of political commentary. Any idiot can repeat it, and it beats more sophisticated analysis virtually every time. People who talk themselves into deviating from the simple strategy always looks silly. It's undefeated. — Jeremiah Johnson 🌐 (@JeremiahDJohns) June 9, 2023

Brilliant one-line email from an historian friend, connecting Trump's nuclear-secrets-involved DoJ Espionage Act indictment to Trump's lawyer who handled a nuclear-secrets-involved DoJ Espionage Act prosecution: "What was it that Roy Cohn got the Rosenbergs electrocuted for?" — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) June 9, 2023

Tacky, but — IMO — forgivable: