Friday Open Thread (Point and Laugh)

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: 

Thinking we all might be a little worn out after last night, here’s an absolutely no serious content open thread.

I know some of you guys don’t like to click through to twitter, so I inserted the three pics below.

They really do not stand or like like normal humans.

Saturday Open Thread 3

If they were robots are supposed to pass as human, the engineer would have said “nope” and gone back to the drawing board.

Saturday Open Thread 4 Saturday Open Thread 5

Okay, here’s a better photo of Pence.

Saturday Open Thread (Point and Laugh)

It somehow feels wrong to post Rainbow Pence – because I hate when they do crap like that to Biden or Obama or Clinton.Is it wrong, or is that my catholic upbringing nagging at me?

Oh, and not to add fuel to the fire of good-natured mockery of my “Friday” issues, I just caught that I had titled this post “Saturday Open Thread”, so I do apparently recently have a problem with Friday!  It’s not just me, right?  With the big news yesterday, didn’t last night feel like a Friday night?

Totally open thread.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      As weird as it seems, I think Pencil and SeSantorum are both trying in their lame ways to stand like Trump. They’re that insecure about themselves that they can’t even stand naturally as themselves

      Also, good morning!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ken

      It somehow feels wrong to post Rainbow Pence

      Yeah, I know what you mean. I had the same reaction when that photoshop of Pence in biker gear on a Harley was circulating a couple of weeks ago. I laughed because it was utterly ridiculous, but then I —

      I’m sorry, I’m informed that was not a photoshop job, apparently meaning the Pence campaign thought it was a good idea.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      I think the posing is a combination of imbalance on the lifts and a conscious attempt to look alpha-male for the camera: chest out, slight lean forward, arms out to look bigger.

      As to Rainbow Pence, it’s so deserved that it almost can’t be wrong.  It’s like the mockery equivalent of Backpfeifengesicht.  It almost has to be done.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Spanky

      It somehow feels wrong to post Rainbow Pence

      Hell, I think that’s one of the better pics of Pence. He should consider going for that look.

      Change the shoes though, Sweetheart.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jerzy Russian

      That picture of Desantis was taken just before the alien worm thing burst through his chest.  I hope others in the room were not harmed by the subsequent actions of the alien critter has it grew larger and larger.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Spanky: re: the shoes..

      I was surprised at my niece’s graduation party to see all the young girls who were wearing very short, tight dresses wearing high top shoes / boots.

      I think that’s a thing now?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken: I see a lot of similarities between the defiant look Henry had when he looked at me after I discovered him on the couch and the look Rainbow Pence is displaying in this photo after Mother caught him dressed like that.

      It’s uncanny!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: I think we need to wait on that. Or to quote OO, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. In the same article you linked:

      In addition to Cannon, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s name also appeared on the summons sent to Trump on Thursday, the sources said.

      Reinhart, who was sworn in as a magistrate judge in 2018, is also familiar with the proceedings against Trump: he signed off on the initial search warrant of Mar-a-Lago last year and later ruled to unseal the search affidavit – decisions that made him the target of antisemitic jabs on the internet.

      Judges in most federal cases are assigned at random. But the apparent nods to Cannon and Reinhart on the summons for Trump might actually reflect the fact that both have already played roles in the proceedings, experts said.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jerzy Russian

      Regarding the picture of the former vice president in a dress, I am generally opposed to such pictures because many (most?)  people don’t have a firm enough grasp on reality as it is.

      That said, I am pointing and laughing along with everyone else.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      Reminds me of an old tweet I did back when the orange fart cloud was our ridiculous president:

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Layer8Problem

      For all the MAGA Carol Burnett fans, Trump and Pence always bring down the house with their Mrs. H-Wiggins impressions.

      Reply

