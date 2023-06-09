.@POTUS “Extreme officials" are "pushing hateful bills targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors." “It’s cruel. It’s callous.” pic.twitter.com/o79X20BaFD — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) June 8, 2023

New Biden admin protections for LGBTQ Americans:

-Anti-book ban coordinator to “train” & advise schools that bans may violate fed civil rights

-DHS trainings for LGBTQ centers to respond to shootings, bomb threats

-HHS guidance on affirming mental health care for trans youth — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 8, 2023





White House says pride event on South Lawn postponed til Saturday due “projected air quality in the region” — hazy smoky skies from Canadian wildfires. https://t.co/GiPQUsFKPf — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 8, 2023

He was so real for this https://t.co/Q9dXXEZjfc — your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) June 8, 2023

Old out-of-it President Joe, as opposed to ‘the Young’ (Americans for Freedom):

If their discipleship didn’t mean doom for so many of us, you could almost feel bad for how absolutely gullible they are. Perfect marks, obsessed with cucks because they are cucks for the ruling class. Sad. — A!ex Steed (@alexsteed) June 3, 2023

On a different topic — Madam Vice-President is keeping busy:

Today, while hosting Caribbean leaders in Nassau, @VP will announce over $100M in new assistance for the Caribbean & the establishment of two U.S. embassies. She is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the Bahamas since its independence in 1973.

https://t.co/5j4SOA5xz0 — Kirsten Allen (@KirstenAllen46) June 8, 2023

Exclusive: Kamala Harris will push for a multinational force in Haiti to secure "a limited number of critical infrastructure sites in Port-au-Prince" during visit to Caribbean (w/ @Jacquiecharles) https://t.co/xwGV43tvyd — Michael Wilner (@mawilner) June 7, 2023