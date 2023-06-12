Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Meticulous

Note: The person centered in the photo above is not Gov. Healey; Maura is the one in the blue shirt here:

======

Thanks for the link, HumboldtBlue!

I never did find a chance to link to this article when it came out at the beginning of the year, so I’m sharing it now as a way to ease into what promises to be a busy week — “Meet the world’s first (and only) cat and mouse armorer”:

I always joke that when I made the first suit of mouse armor, in a millisecond I also became the greatest mouse armorer in the history of mankind,” says Jeff de Boer, a Canadian artist who has designed and crafted museum-quality armor for cats and mice for 36 years.

Over that time, de Boer estimates he’s created more than 500 suits of animal armor in his Calgary studio, ranging from rodent-size Crusader armor complete with tiny snout-nosed helmets and tail scales, to elaborate medieval Islamic chainmail large enough for your average house cat…

De Boer’s inspiration began with a visit to the armor collection at Calgary’s Glenbow Museum when he was five years old. “I think that at a very early age children recognize armor as something interesting, and for me it was really haunting,” the 59-year-old artist recalls. “How was this made? Who wore it? Why did they wear it? What were the experiences that that armor had? Those thoughts and ideas have been with me my entire life.”

De Boer started tooling around in his father’s metal fabrication shop and made his first human-size suit of armor in high school. But as a jewelry major in art school in the mid-1980s, he had to somehow reconcile the small scale of the items he was creating with his passion for armor. He could craft armor for people at a miniature size, but that felt inauthentic. What sort of relatively tiny armor could he create that still felt like it had a real purpose?…

The Armor for Cats and Mice series is just one of a number of works by de Boer—he also creates jewelry, large public sculptures, and even funeral urns—but the animal armor remains closest to his heart with its particular focus on history and archaeology.

Once de Boer determines the culture and timeframe for an armor project, he conducts extensive research on armament styles of the time, then draws the concept by hand. He then crafts clay models from the drawings, which help him draft exact patterns for each of some 30-200 separate metal elements that the armor may require. (A Roman gladiator mouse, for example, may be made of 50 different parts, while scaled cat armor may have 500.)…

Since the artist works on a miniature scale, he creates his own tiny tools and rivets to fashion the armor elements. It can take 40 hours just to make the roughly 5 to 10 custom tools needed to create a particular style of mouse armor, then an additional 30-50 hours to create each mouse. Most are crafted from nickel, steel, and/or brass (and sometimes gold or platinum), and finished with flourishes like whiskers or tassels.

De Boer isn’t concerned that 3D printing will make his work obsolete; rather, he’s cheered by the number of artisans and collectors who follow his work on social media and are inspired to keep the metallurgy craft alive for future generations…

The requests are always individual and very personal. In the case of cat armor, the request is often to memorialize a beloved pet who has passed away. De Boer incorporates the individual stories of the animals into this work, making the armor a sort of portrait or even reliquary of each one. He also occasionally creates armor for other species, like the samurai dog helmet commissioned by a police officer to capture the “warrior spirit” of his retired four-legged partner.

The patrons for his mouse armor find inspiration everywhere and sometimes ask for types of armor that have never been seen on human battlefields. De Boer is currently working on a commission from an Indian-Polish couple that combines elements of 17th-century armor from both the Indian Maratha Empire and the Polish Hussars. “Something I would never think to do,” he concedes, “but it’s exciting because you have these two cultures, and you are doing the research and you discover they’re both contemporary.”…

De Boer stresses that his work is not intended to be worn by living animals, describing the first and last time he was asked to dress a cat in armor. It was for a Japanese game show in the early 1990s, and a television crew showed up at his studio with a “stunt cat” that was allegedly very comfortable wearing clothes on camera. “Let’s just say that we had a very large cat in a very small suit of armor,” he says. “Highly not recommended.”…

There’s a ton of amazing photos at the link!

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      Got to say, the Massachusetts State House cleans up well after those mushroom zombies caused all that kerfuffle.

      Also, very nice to see that there are 38% of Republicans who think their own Party is way out on a limb with their MAGOP frenzy against People of the Consonants. That’s a big chunk of people who could/might be persuaded to sit out an Election where their side are only offering Hate, Spite and Resentment.

    4. 4.

      Tony Jay

      Also too, speaking of nasty rightwing cults trying to impose a dead ideology onto better people through bureaucratic force and naked bullying.

      The FTF Guardian continues the slow and predictable repositioning of its guns to fire upon the Nu-Lab Corporate Franchise Opportunity Formerly Known As The Labour Party. The author of this piece, John Harris, was one of the many who spent the last five years pushing the smears and misinformation that allowed Starmer and his handlers to retake control of Labour, but it’s ‘nice’ to see that they’re finally deigning to notice the widespread purges and authoritarian control freakery of their former besties. Far too late, and purely performative, and as the piece makes plain they’ll never, ever drop the narrative that ZOMG ANTISEMITISM was ever anything more than a useful maypole around which a coalition of diverse rightwing interests could gather, but the Labour Right can’t say they weren’t warned about how transactional their alliance with the ‘centrist’ media was.

      Because they were. They’re just too politically inept and blinkered to see it.

      ETA – Oh, and do visit that comment section. It’s artificially small (can’t have too many comments triggering the algrhythm that would push it onto the Most Commented bracket) but that just gives room to truly appreciate the ChatBot level monotony, two-faced hypocrisy and ugly, hissing venom that constitutes Starmer’s online defenders and fluffers.

    5. 5.

      Rachel Bakes

      Small and powerful Tony Award moment last night. In the call back announcement of Carnegie Mellon’s Theater Educator of the year the announcer called out DeSantis as “the Grand wizard, excuse me, governor of FL”.

    9. 9.

      suzanne

      I know the right wing hates being called bigots, but it would be easier to stop if they weren’t being such bigots.

    11. 11.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Archeologists of the future are going to find the cat armor and wonder what kind of lives we were leading.

      ETA: I’m skimming down the front page to see what posted overnight and see the pic of Steve. I try to picture Cole putting that helmet on Steve.

    12. 12.

      JPL

      The bigots believe the Pride flag is bad, but it’s fine to have a confederate flag and/or a trump flag.

      Reply
      Tony Jay

      @Rachel Bakes:

      And you just know that, as we speak, one of RoDS’ harried aides is taking a break from applying glint-oil to each individual strand of Tacky O’s authentic ermine-adjacent cape to fundraise off the joke.

      WOKE HOLLYWOOD GROOMERS ARE CALLING YOU AND YOUR KIDS RACIST FOR DEFENDING AMERICAN VALUES! WE NEED TO PUT AMERICA’S GREATEST GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE OR NOTHING AND NOBODY WILL STOP KAMALA/BIDEN FROM TAKING YOUR GUNS AND STEALING YOUR COUNTRY OUT FROM UNDER YOU, AGAIN!

      FOR ONLY A $15 ONE OFF DONATION WE CAN MAKE PROTECTING YOUR KIDS FROM PERVERTS AND THUGS AMERICA’S NUMBER ONE HOT BUTTON ISSUE.

      DONATE $30 NOW, OR THE NEXT PORTLAND COULD BE YOUR TOWN!”

      Gotta squeeze the juice before the vines dry up.

    14. 14.

      p.a.

      @suzanne:I know the right wing hates being called bigots, but it would be easier to stop if they weren’t being such bigots.

       

       

      When I’m unfortunate enough to be exposed to my reich-wing family members I ask them who they think their invisible sky fairy says it’s o.k. to kick in the throat currently.  Don’t get many invites nowadays.

