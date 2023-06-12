On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday, with a twist! And we start a new series of adventure with Uncle Eb, frosty, lashonharangue, and Dagaetch! We have a big milestone coming up at the end of next week – 1,000 On the Road posts published since I started shepherding OTR after we lost Alain. I was thinking I might re-run the two Farewell to Paris posts as a way of marking the 1,000-post milestone. So many lovely Paris pics in that series. Has anyone been to Paris since the pandemic? Any other thoughts on how we might celebrate the occasion?

Every picture tells a story, as the song goes. Every picture brings back memories, of a time, a place, a person, and those stories all come together in a single image. That’s one of the things I love about photography, and about the images shared by all of us here On The Road.

So here are ten pics that I’ve chosen, with ten (short) stories. Random places and subjects, with nothing in common except that I took them and they spark good memories. I would love to see a similar collection from lots of you, especially if you have never commented or submitted posts to On The Road in the past. So I’ll commit to giving a 2024 Albatrossity photo calendar to the first 5 jackals who have never contributed photos to On The Road and who send in a post like this one. Let the good times roll!