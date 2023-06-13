Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Afternoon (Waiting) Open Thread

Tuesday Afternoon (Waiting) Open Thread

by | 115 Comments

Jack Smith, please do these guys next.

Here’s the full list, without having to click over to twitter.

Who would you trade in order to make the list better?  I’d like to see Boebert on there.

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas)
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)
Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)
Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.)
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Lots of waiting around, not much news.  Yet.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    115Comments

    6. 6.

      narya

      I realize we’re talking Senate, but I’d like to see Graham, Cruz, and Johnson on the list. I’d trade Babin and maaaaaybe Hice. I’d almost be willing to trade Perry, so long as he can be gotten by some other means.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sdhays

      @narya: In a Senate list, you have to lead with Lee and Grassley. Lee was up to his eyeballs and Grassley seemed to expect that VP Dense wouldn’t be around to count ballots.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      News reports say Dump’s daughter has legally changed her name to Ivanna Hyde

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      @bbleh: Also on CNN.comLink

      Here’s what else happened at Tuesday’s hearing, which ended after roughly 45 minutes:

      • Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman ruled that Trump could not communicate with Nauta about the case. The judge also told prosecutors to make a list of potential witnesses that Trump can’t communicate with about the case – except through counsel.

      • The judge did not, however, place any travel restrictions on either defendant.

      • The Justice Department recommended that both Trump and Nauta be released with no financial or special conditions. Prosecutor David Harbach said that, “the government does not view either defendant as a flight risk.”

      • Goodman began the hearing thanking “the entire law enforcement community” for their work on Tuesday.

      • Before the arraignment hearing, deputy marshals booked the former president and took electronic copies of his fingerprints. They did not take a mugshot of Trump since he is easily recognizable. The booking process took about 10 minutes.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      Secret Service and/or local cops wrested a dude to the sidewalk after he ran in front of the motorcade as Trump was leaving the courthouse. Looks like he’s an older dude wearing an old-timey black and white-striped prison outfit. The reporters said he was running in front of other cars earlier — probably a harmless kook.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cmorenc

      Decided to check out how fox was covering today

      – what about Hunter Biden?

      – fbi is totally politicized cause they only go after one side – hey, if they go after trump, why not hunter biden?

      – poor poor trump has been under sooo much pressure from the moment he took office

      yada yada yada

      Reply
    16. 16.

      smith

      @Skepticat: Seconded. It’s one of the things I appreciate about Adam’s Ukraine posts — he copies in the whole tweet and unrolls threads when necessary.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Happy Birthday WaterGirl! Thanks for helping to keep this place running. Sure hope Jack’s gift is the right size & flavor.

      PS I did some phone clean up so will need to be let or of mod jail. Thanks!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      From NBC.com Link

      This is what I wanted to know but I guess we won’t know until we know . . .

      Trump’s next court appearance was not decided on during the hearing.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      rikyrah

      I am so looking forward to the 1/6 Indictments. Remember, DOJ has Meadows’ texts and emails :)

       

      Oh, I can’t wait for DOJ to roll up all these traitors :)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old School

      I’d like to see Boebert on there.

      Hard as is it to believe, Boebert didn’t take office until January 3, 2021.  So she’s likely in the clear for planning 1/6

      Edit: Oh wait, she tweeted some stuff,  didn’t she?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JPL

      @Scout211:  One of the reporters said the judge was specific that they could not talk about the case.

      Wonder if Waltine will attend the rally tonight?   Since he hasn’t been formally arraigned, I wonder if they will ask for different conditions for him.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I have no idea how realistic indictments or convictions are for this ‘pressuring people to overturn the election’ stuff.  The law is weird and technical in general and I have zero exposure to this area of it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      sdhays

      @narya: Graham is such an oddball. I really don’t know what to make of him. I mean, that call to the Georgia Sec. State sure seemed pretty…legally dubious. But he also seems like the kind of guy who would be telling people on the inside, “this is a stupid idea”. He’s totally cynical.

      I wonder how deep he was in.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      Thanks for all the birthday wishes here and on the earlier thread.  I got pulled into my day for several hours before I could get back to Balloon Juice.

      This might be the most Balloon Juice birthday wish ever:

      Happy birthday to you, you belong in the zoo…

      It made me laugh.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Holy fuck. TFG has stopped at a restaurant in Little Havana to do a campaign-style meet-‘n’-greet with supporters. Holy fuck.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Manyakitty

      Kinda shocked Andy Clyde (GA) wasn’t there. Maybe he rolled in on the same shit wagon as Boebert.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JPL

      trump is having a meet and greet with supporters.   Why the fk is this on tv, click.

      phew found the off button.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      hueyplong

      I’m good with the list as is. “Indicate” those 10 and the rest will likely lower their profiles, uncertain as to whether further indications are forthcoming.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      AWOL

      @Patricia Kayden: Being he’s campaigning in a Florida-Havana eatery now with a ton of psychotics waiting to suck him off, including a psychotic Orthodox Jew who likes touching fans of Hitler, I’m not so sure.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: I started to make southern cobbler earlier, but then got pulled into something else.

      Hours later when I could get back to it, it was close to arraignment time so I wanted to see what’s what.

      I guess I’ll finish making the cobbler as dessert for after dinner.

      It’s a lovely day here – 77 degrees with a nice breeze.  Since my perfect day is 75 with a nice breeze, I’m going to call it darn near perfect.  And working from the porch has to be the best way to work!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard made a pit stop at some Cuban restaurant near Miami. Guaranteed if they serve him some food he’ll blow off paying the tab, as always.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Scout211

      @JPL: Yeah, the judge asked for a list of witnesses and Trump will be barred from communicating with those named.

      My question (and Jack Smith’s team will obviously be on top of this), does that include blasting screeds on TruthSocial about the case?  I would miss that.  LOL

      Reply
    43. 43.

      smith

      @Old School: Maybe I’m remembering incorrectly, but wasn’t Boebert one of the people giving sketchy characters extensive behind-the-scenes tours of the Capitol just before J6? I’m really hoping they are looking into that, especially if DOJ has found communications about making arrangements for those tours.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      sdhays

      @JPL: He also was one of that weird contingent of Senators who spent July 4 in Moscow. I still can’t quite comprehend how that wasn’t a bigger deal.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JPL

      hahahahahaha

      Robert Costa

      @costareports

      ·

      10m

      Per @GrahamKates, who was in the courtroom, Special Counsel Jack Smith closely watched Trump as Trump exited slowly at the end. He watched Trump glance at reporters sitting in the back. Smith never broke his stare at Trump, per Kates.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @JPL:

      Yes, undoubtedly. Still brazen enough that I’m legitimately shocked, in yet another instance of “I didn’t think this guy could shock me any more, BUT….”

      To his great credit, the guy on CNN (Tapper?) told the control room “I’ve seen enough, take it down. We know exactly what he’s doing, and nobody needs to see this.” Words to that effect.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @JPL:

      trump is having a meet and greet with supporters.   Why the fk is this on tv, click.

      Trump is the sickest of sick fucks. Finally, Jake Tapper told his control room to stop airing this disgusting footage.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Steeplejack: White Russian beneath a thin orange skin and fake gold leaf garnish.

      The concept is funny but I gave up on icky sweet drinks back while disco was still a thing.

      In fact I kind of tired of cocktails in general.

      @JPL: Ooh, I hope it was that death stare like the one in that purple-robed picture we’ve all been looking at since his appointment last November.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Steeplejack

      @Old School:

      Marjorie Taylor Greene also didn’t take office until January 3, 2021, but she managed to get involved.

      Even the MAGAts realize Boebert is too stupid for anything.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      eclare

      @JPL:

      Getting stared at by Jack Smith would terrify me.  TIFG?  I figure if I can walk down an incline plane, I have him beat.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Paul Begala's Pink Tie

      I was just at the community rec center and someone had turned one of the TVs to Fox News — which was covering Trump/courthouse. Turned it OFF by climbing up the side of an elliptical trainer.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Old School

      @smith:

      Maybe I’m remembering incorrectly, but wasn’t Boebert one of the people giving sketchy characters extensive behind-the-scenes tours of the Capitol just before J6?

      From what I can find online, Steve Cohen accused her of doing that, but she denied it.  The 1/6 Committee showed footage of a guy taking pictures during a tour with Barry Loudermilk.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Elizabelle

      @eclare:   That’s kind of wonderful.  It’s like the hangman shaking the condemned’s hand, to estimate the weight for the rope.

      ETA:  Mind you, am not into capital punishment.  Could make an exception for treason and destroying our country.  I would have no compunctions about putting Mitch McConnell down, for all the horror he has wrought.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      realbtl

      Not only did TIFG stop to be admired but immediately said “Free food for everybody”, gave a short speech and left. Sure hope the restaurant got a deposit. Ha!

      Reply
    65. 65.

      JPL

      from Laffy at Mastodon

      Judge allows #EJeanCarroll to amend her defamation lawsuit to seek more damages against Trump (to include comments he made at a CNN town hall.) #legal

       

      trump is having a banner day

      Reply
    66. 66.

      narya

      @rikyrah: Totally agree on Grassley–I keep forgetting about that tweet, and you’re right, it’s mind-boggling. Hawley I loathe, for sure, but don’t know how deep he was in on it. Cruz and Johnson, absolutely. Tuberville maybe, but he’s such a dolt.

      My memory has faded a bit on who was just mouthing off and who seemed to be involved.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Steeplejack

      @Steeplejack:

      ETA: In looking this up, I was interested to see that the visit was framed as “giving Putin a warning not to interfere in midterm elections.” That never passed the smell test.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Miss Bianca

      @sdhays:

      She was invited, but Rudy sent her the address to a marionette store instead of the Marriott.

      OK, that was a LOL. You got me!

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Betty Cracker

      Trump stopped at Versailles in Miami, where he was sure to find lots of rabid supporters. And chandeliers. Lots and lots of chandeliers. Maybe even in the crapper!

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Steeplejack

      Okay, I feel refreshed after a bit of a siesta and reading this thread, so I’m going to make a rare martini and fire up MSNBC to have this giant nothingburger explained to me in great detail.

      (“Nothingburger” in the sense that it was all procedural and took only a few minutes.)

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      I have no idea how realistic indictments or convictions are for this ‘pressuring people to overturn the election’ stuff.  The law is weird and technical in general and I have zero exposure to this area of it.

      Kind of reminds me of Popehat’s post today about how, while a plain reading of the laws around judge recusal makes it seem like they slam-dunk apply to Aileen Cannon, existing judicial precedent reads these words in such a narrow and technical way that they probably don’t. (Though there’s some other way to reassign the case that is slightly more likely.)

      Reply
    85. 85.

      RevRick

      Well, since neither Goehmert nor Hice is still in office, I’d add Jim Jordan and James Comer to the list for their sleazy attempts to slime President Biden. If we’re adding Senators to the list, then Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, and Marsha Blackburn are particularly nauseating. Of course, it goes without saying, all the 147 who refused to certify President Biden’s election deserve to experience things.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      dww44

      @SiubhanDuinne: this was shown on CSPAN which was carrying a Fl 24 feed.  Who was the brunette in the red dress who was escorting Trump around the room?  She never took her hands off him.  Kinda weird honestly.

      Everybody there was obviously a Trump fan.  I just don’t get his appeal.   Never have and am totally flumoxed by those who still do…including those newsreaders for Fl 24.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Elizabelle

      @dww44:  Yeah, I did not last long on the FL 24 feed.  Didn’t think the anchors were fans, but … too much Trump and talk about Trump’s political future, and I refuse to go there.

      The problem with following these Trump indictments is having to see … Trump.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Elizabelle

      Not a fan of the paleoconservative Cuban types.  Ick.  We are not safer for them voting in Florida politics.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      West of the Rockies

      Northern California’s useless Doug LaMalfa (R) would make a nice target for investigation.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Jackie

      @Old School:MTG was also a freshman – sworn in 2021. Boebert should be on the list. She was texting out Pelosi’s whereabouts just as the Capitol was breached and texting 1776…

      Reply
    104. 104.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Judge Cannon was cavalier in her treatment of classified material in her first go-round in this matter. If she continues down that path, denying prosecutors the opportunity to avail themselves of the protections CIPA provides, they will appeal her to the 11th Circuit. If her CIPA rulings are as lackadaisical as the orders that caused the 11th Circuit to reverse her in the search warrant matter, that won’t go well. If she continues to put her thumbs on the scales of justice for the former president, she could easily find herself not just reversed, but subject to an order by the circuit court that, on remand, the chief judge in her district reassign the case to another judge. Because the government will have to appeal any egregious mistakes the judge makes in really on CIPA matters, this is a prime opportunity to request reassignment of the case without injecting any additional delay into the case. Word is, Judge Cannon has declined to recuse from the case on her own. It’s unlikely she’ll have the final say on that matter.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Michael Bersin

      The first Warrensburg, Missouri City Council meeting after the Warrensburg Pride Festival was Monday night. The handwringing pearl clutching right wingnut bigots who made noise for the past month and who showed up to picket the Pride Festival on June 3rd were no shows. Interestingly there were speakers at the council meeting who supported the LGBTQIA+ community:

      Addressing Bigotry – Warrensburg, Missouri City Council – June 12, 2023 – Epilogue

      And, the city council presented a resolution commemorating Pride Month:

      Addressing Bigotry – Warrensburg, Missouri City Council – June 12, 2023 – Chaser

      Reply
    110. 110.

      VOR

      Boebert wasn’t elected until November 2020 hence she was not a member of Congress at that time. OTOH, same story for MTG and yet she was there.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Elizabelle

      @trollhattan:  Little Gus.  I think someone has to escort him for his bathroom breaks, from here on out.

      I had a deaf little beagle who never felt safe again once the hearing beagle passed.  So, always had to hang out near her to reassure.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Michael Bersin

      @RevRick:

      They Trump sycophants from Missouri also include Eric Schmitt (r),  Mark Alforfd(r MO-4), and Eric Burlison (r MO-7). It continues with Gov Mike Parson (r), Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, and AG Andrew Bailey (r).

      Reply
    114. 114.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @dww44:

      No idea. Don’t think I’ve ever seen her before (not that I devote much time to keeping track of who’s who in Trumplandia).

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Elizabelle

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  I have never read any of his work.

      When you say “tore your heart out”, and without spoilers:  what do you mean?  I have heard that he is an exceptionally good writer, but dark …  is it like a sadness for the character or the situation that you never get over?

      Reply

