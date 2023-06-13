Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Meanwhile, in Miami…

Meanwhile, in Miami…

by | 71 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

No idea how things will shake out at the courthouse today, but the heatstroke danger is real!

As mentioned in the morning thread, here’s an excerpt from a Josh Marshall piece at TPM about how the J6 prosecutions may have broken a sense of impunity anti-government right-wingers acquired during the Bundy clan standoffs:

The militia-leading, federal subsidy-loving ranchers led a series of standoffs with federal authorities in which they were universally, comically handled with kid gloves. The Bundys first went national when they had their standoff at the family ranch in Nevada in 2014. Then in 2016 Ammon Bundy lead the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters in Harney County, Oregon. It went on for more than a month while Ammon and his clown posse wrecked the place, spouted off and generally engaged in your standard far-right militia performance art.

These are complicated situations. All law enforcement authorities should place a very high priority on ending crises without violence or the loss of life. But the upshot of the Bundy standoffs was to send a message that far-right extremists could defy federal law and law enforcement with impunity and essentially make a mockery of federal authority. I have little doubt that a significant backdrop to the events of Jan. 6 was the assumption that a similar set of rules would apply: that militia cosplay, LARPing and right-wing performance art generally get a pass. The fact that it didn’t on Jan. 6 is likely having an impact today.

That’s no protection against lone wolves. We’ve seen again and again in recent years that there is an almost endless supply of far-right domestic terrorists willing to commit acts of violence on behalf of Donald Trump or adjacent to his views. But most at least now realize that all the fun and games can lead to serious time in prison. And as the complaints about conditions in the D.C. jails make clear, they don’t have much taste for it.

Deterrence: it’s a thing!

Open thread.

    71Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Since today is 25 years since my high school graduation, I’ll let myself daydream about TIFG getting 25 years in prison.

      (I know. It’s likely not gonna happen. Let me enjoy the thought.)

    3. 3.

      Parfigliano

      Different world if the Bundys would have been introduced to the crim justice system in the same manner as a black man minding his own business innocently walking down a street.

    4. 4.

      S Cerevisiae

      I hope that’s true and that Meal Team 6 has learned a bit about the FO part of FAFO. I was so pissed when the Bundys sacked the wildlife refuge and got away with it, fuck all those assholes.

    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      The January 6th insurrectionists thought the insurrection would win, Trump’s election loss would be nullified and the crimes of the Democrats exposed and they’d be celebrated as heroes of the revolution. People of the tendency have got to be thinking twice about that, at least some of them.

    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      A really important point about the January 6th prosecutions is that they’ve managed to bring accountability within the normal justice system.  It’s not going to be easy to stir this up into a thing about the police being out of control the way one could with Waco, Ruby Ridge, or even the end of the Malheur standoff.  They’ve been largely handled like a bunch of ordinary criminals, which both denies them a rallying cry and shows they aren’t some special, larger-than-life group.

    9. 9.

      SpaceUnit

      When it comes to violating the Espionage Act the rules are the same as fucking a pig.  Rule one is don’t fuck that pig.  Rule two is if you are fucking the pig, stop.  Rule three is if it’s too late and you’ve already fucked the pig don’t brag about how cool it was.

      Dude was up to his eyebrows in lawyers and still managed to whiff on all three.  Consequences.

    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      @Parfigliano:

      Different world if the Bundys would have been introduced to the crim justice system in the same manner as a black man minding his own business innocently walking down a street.

      I strongly disagree.  If you let the police kill them without benefit of a trial, they would become martyrs to the jackbooted thugs in the federal government, the same way Randy Weaver and David Koresh were.  The right way to deal with them is exactly the way we’ve dealt with the Jan 6th rioters: with normal, boring trials at which their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

    13. 13.

      RaflW

      Indeed, one of the benefits of the Trump investigations, special counsel and grand jury work taking the time it has, is that DoJ has simultaneously prosecuted (or plead out) a ton of J6 cases.

      Some of the people now in jail would themselves be in Miami now, if they’d received Bundy kid glove handling over the last two years.

    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      REAL deterrence of these violent right-wing loons would have involved…oh, never mind, we’ll settle for second-best.  It seems to be working.

    17. 17.

      Jackie

      New York Times: “National television networks are teeing up wall-to-wall arraignment coverage. CBS, ABC and NBC will all cut into their afternoon programming and go into special report mode at some point after 2 p.m.”

      A lot of “normies” are gonna be pissed that their soaps and Judge Judy aren’t on…. MAYBE they’ll blame TIFG! (As they should)

    23. 23.

      StringOnAStick

      @S Cerevisiae: We drove through Burns, Oregon on our two day drive when moving from CO to the other CO (central Oregon).  Even after 15 hours of driving with two unhappy cats, I took one look at the poverty stricken dump that is Burns and was glad we had another 120 miles to go to get to our new home, because the more distance, the better.  Extreme MAGA land with signs painted in the sides of failing buildings in support of the Malheur occupation.

    25. 25.

      Mike in NC

      @SpaceUnit:  The Trump Crime Cartel could easily have remained in their tacky tower in Manhattan, committing their low-level malfeasance, but their insatiable greed and gluttony put them on the road to DC, where they intended to steal everything that wasn’t nailed down. Tick tock, motherfuckers.

    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      @Jackie: that makes sense (not)…”my main rival for the GOP nomination is going down the tubes, so I think I’ll rally behind him!  yeah, that’s it!  hey everybody, let’s rally behind the guy who keeps racking up indictments and inciting violence!”

      j/k of course

      we all know it doesn’t make sense in the real world, but for VR and the rest of the GQP field, it makes good (and very cynical) sense

      (I’m also glad that it makes them look like the second-rate MAGA hacks that they are.  bye-bye, even more swing voters!)

      once trumpov goes down, it’ll be exciting to see these vermin fight amongst themselves for the trump voters and declare the others insufficiently loyal  LOL

    27. 27.

      Hoodie

      @Roger Moore: That’s what Smith appears to be doing in this indictment.  He’s painting Trump as a bumbling, small time crook who constantly incriminates himself, aching for relevance while hoarding boxes next to the crapper and showing off classified docs to nobodies to make himself feel important. One takeaway I had from the complaint is how much Trump’s actions were like those of a lot of small time crooks.

    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jackie:

      “Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is urging his primary rivals to sign his pledge to pardon Donald Trump.”

      OK, I know most of the Rethug ‘Presidential’ candidates are really running for veep (or at least a pleasant sinecure in wingnut welfareland), but since officially they’re running against Trump for the Presidential nomination, would it be too much for reporters to ask them to explain why someone should vote for them instead of Trump? What they’d do that he wouldn’t, what they wouldn’t do that he would?

    37. 37.

      apocalipstick

      @S Cerevisiae:

      The Malheur situation was a great example of morality v. law. Ammon Bundy was/is unquestionably, in moral terms, as guilty as can be as well as a thundering asshole, but in legal terms what happened at Malheur amounted to overstaying your welcome. It was public land, and you cannot trespass on public property unless it’s a specifically controlled area (US Capitol, for example, or a military base or federal courthouse). Bundy knew that; it’s why he squatted on the Wildlife Area.

    40. 40.

      apocalipstick

      @Roger Moore:

      Thanks for the perspective. Bundy knew he was staging his little hissy fit on public land and accommodations, which is why there was no conviction. Mr. Brave Militia committed a cowardly, chicken-shit offense, then tried to make himself look like a brave freedom fighter.

    41. 41.

      mary s

      @Roger Moore: Yeah, I think the Waco and Ruby Ridge disasters helped rile up rightwingers (including Timothy McVeigh) and influenced the way law enforcement in dealt with the Bundys. However, the pendulum can (and usually does) swing too far.

    42. 42.

      Anonymous At Work

      Miami heatstroke is only a thing if you are a total effing moron, so we might see 10-15% of MAGAts go down.

    43. 43.

      StringOnAStick

      @MazeDancer: Smith is more than “just” a triathlete, he’s an Ironman competator, the elite, ultra triathlon competitions that you have to qualify to even be allowed to compete in these races.  These folks know how to grind it out over hours and hours of hard competition and are very, very determined at reaching their goals no matter what.  tRump is utterly fucked,no wonder he’s having trouble finding anyone to be his attorney for this case.

    50. 50.

      artem1s

      We’ve seen again and again in recent years that there is an almost endless supply of far-right domestic terrorists willing to commit acts of violence on behalf of Donald Trump or adjacent to his views.

      This did not start with Bundy and is only peripherally related to TFG. The threat of violence started after Ruby Ridge and Waco and resulted in Oklahoma City. The NRA in collusion with the GOP and domestic terrorist groups repeatedly called into question the leadership of the DOJ, FBI and ATF under Democratic Presidents so they could justify their ridiculous interpretation of the 2nd Amendment. As always, TFG isn’t the disease, he’s just another symptom of a plague that’s been infecting the far Right and GOP for decades.

    52. 52.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @craigie: ​It may mean that behind the septic-tank-high-pressure-hose of TFG’s verbiage-vomit there lurks the Confucian-era hand of the master of inexact calligraphy, T’ai-Po.

      Or it may not. (I’m feeling very uncertain in a Heisenbergian sense theze daze.)

    53. 53.

      PAM Dirac

      @Jackie:

      We can hope for IV – if/when indicted for J6

      I’m not at all sure that there aren’t more indictments to had in the documents case. As far as i know, there aren’t any charges in the current indictment regarding showing or selling the documents, even though there have been reports, at least of him showing classified documents to unauthorized people. I suspect that as drumpf looks more and more like the loser he is, more and more rats will be willing to turn on him to get the best deal for themselves and thus making more and more serious indictments easier to get.

    54. 54.

      NotMax

      Tight schedule for Dolt 45. Barely will have time to scuttle back to New Jersey, trowel on make-up and change into the asbestos pants prior to appearing before the cameras at Bedminster.

    55. 55.

      Falling Diphthong

      @lowtechcyclist: Actually I think most of the current crop are running to step in and take over for Trump when he (is convicted/flees the country/etc).

      I also think Marjorie Taylor Greene has them all beat in this respect, and is his obvious successor. She doesn’t try to sell herself as “Trump but not so dumb” or “Trump but not so crude.” She knows those traits are what the base loves.

    56. 56.

      OzarkHillbilly

      One thing to remember about the Bundy standoffs is Obama was in the White House. He and his advisors would have been derelict to not consider what would happen if he signed off on something that resulted in a WACO like slaughter. Sad to say, but I can’t blame them if that is what held them back.

    61. 61.

      hueyplong

      @Falling Diphthong: We’ll know who Trump’s true heir is when we see one of those ridiculous McNaughton paintings depicting that person as a comic book super hero.

      Guessing that Ted Cruz has already offered to pay for such a work and has been turned down.

      The only certainty is that Trump’s “heir” won’t be one of his actual spawn.

    62. 62.

      snoey

      @Betty Cracker: per wikpedia:

      • 26 militants were all indicted and arrested for federal felony conspiracy offenses and some other individual charges. A 27th militant was indicted and arrested for theft of federal property, but not for conspiracy.
      • Charges against one defendant, Peter Santilli, were dropped
      • Twelve pleaded guilty
      • Seven were acquitted by a federal jury on October 27, 2016[9]
      • Four were convicted by a federal jury on March 20, 2017
      • A total of $78,000 in fines between $3,000 and $10,000 were assessed against thirteen defendants
      • Nine were sent to prison
      • One militant was killed while resisting arrest and one militant was wounded before being arrested.
    64. 64.

      Elizabelle

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Jack Smith’s time at The Hague may have left him less infected by DC attitudes toward Trump. He looks at the evidence and sees crime.

      That’s an excellent point.  Trump, and US policies, look so different from outside the country.

      For us, we are all the little frogs in hot water.  With the FTF NY Times and other cable/broadcast/media outlets normalizing Trump and the GOP every chance they get.

    65. 65.

      smith

      @OzarkHillbilly: Obama was also in the White House when the Occupy protests happened. Those people were in public parks, and didn’t do half the stuff that Ammon and his buddies did. Yet they were arrested, gassed, and their heads bashed in, and as I recall, the main federal response was having the FBI assist local law enforcement.  Take your pick as to the reason for this contrast: Occupiers expressing opinions anathema to cops and the powers that be, or just the fact that the Occupiers were unlikely to shoot back.

    66. 66.

      AWOL

      @S Cerevisiae: I think one turd tried to pull a gun on a Secret Service agent after the withdrawal was agreed to and got to meet his casket a few decades earlier than nature planned.

      Too bad it was only one.

    68. 68.

      MazeDancer

      Because we, no doubt, have plenty of serious days ahead of us, going to continue some smiley times today.

      Fabulous Penzey’s Spices is offering free “Justice for All” Spice Blend today.

      And special, one day only, you can buy $50 gift cards for $35. Which you will be thrilled to use on one of your re-orders.

      If you are not, already, a dedicated Penzeys customer, serious question, how do you manage to cook? And no better way to start then with the nice discount gift card.

      Penzeys.com

      Click on the “offers” circle, lower right.

    69. 69.

      NotMax

      @hueyplong

      Street artist in Cancun commissioned to crank one out, painted on black velvet.

      Taking longer than anticipated as the painter has to stop for frequent puke breaks.

    71. 71.

      Betty Cracker

      @artem1s: I agree Trump is a symptom and that the NRA and its political toadies used violent clashes between the government and extremists to goose gun sales and ramp up divisions. But the point is back then, if you staged an armed standoff against the feds or committed an anti-government atrocity like blowing up a federal building, you had an appointment with a bullet, a flame or a needle.

      For lone wolf nuts like McVeigh, maybe that didn’t matter but letting the Bundy losers thumb their noses at the feds might have suggested to some hard-right extremists that they could act with impunity. Maybe now they know otherwise.

