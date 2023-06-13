NBC News: Trump's arraignment can't go forward unless he finds local counsel — and it's unclear whether he has. At least one prominent Miami-based defense attorney has turned down Trump. If Trump doesn't find local counsel, the surrender and first appearance will still happen,… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2023

Just saying https://t.co/B54HHFK4VQ pic.twitter.com/ZgpE66pZgE — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) June 12, 2023

But seriously…

JUST IN: Duty magistrate rejects press coalition motion to permit photography ahead of tomorrow' Trump arraignment and to approve release of recording. But he says a transcript of the proceedings should be available same-day.https://t.co/dM9Azec8oM — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 13, 2023

MORE: And in case you were wondering whether the court was going to recognize the import of the moment, the chief judge approved this order today, barring media from bringing *any* devices into the building and warning of jail for violators. https://t.co/fAYFzI7RAe pic.twitter.com/ffmVnlavX1 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 13, 2023

Per the Washington Post, “Miami braces for Trump in court on classified documents charges“:

… The logistical and security planning ahead of the hearing underscored the unprecedented nature of Trump’s court appearance — no ex-president has ever been a defendant in a federal criminal case — along with the uncertainty about what might unfold on Tuesday. Trump and his supporters have called for demonstrations opposing the case, with some of his acolytes sometimes using violent rhetoric in denouncing the charges. In Miami, local leaders have vowed to be ready for anything, saying they were prepared for crowds of anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000 people, though no official specifically predicted such a sizable group would actually appear. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, said Monday that law enforcement officials in the city were deeply experienced in dealing with large protests and called on people who gather to remain peaceful… One of his aides, Walt Nauta, was also charged in the case. Both Trump and Nauta were ordered to make their initial appearances in the gleaming Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse in downtown Miami at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.… [Miami police chief] Morales has said local, state and federal officials would have a “comprehensive” response to allow people to demonstrate but maintain peace in Miami. He said authorities would make decisions regarding street closures depending on the size of crowds and mentioned the importance of keeping opposing sides apart…

Vice reports there’s been numerous threats of violence on social media, only some of it anonymous… but NPR says “Trump is calling for support for his court appearance. The far right may stay away”:

… [E]xtremism researchers say that this time around, they are not seeing signs of similar, large-scale and detailed planning around Trump’s expected courthouse appearance. “One of the most striking things that stuck out about January 6 that we’re not seeing now are logistical and tactical maps of buildings, facilities, areas, exit routes,” said Benjamin Decker, CEO of Memetica, a threat intelligence group. Decker said violent rhetoric on fringe platforms such as far-right Telegram channels, 4chan, Gab, Truth Social, Gettr and Patriots.win has spiked since Trump’s indictment last week. He said it has been particularly concerning to see some of this language targeting Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith. But he said the appetite to participate in a mass, in-person event is muted. “There is a lot of paranoia among Trump supporters about getting arrested,” he said. “And the cost of arrest and potential jail time, that’s still going to deter people … who may be on the fence about being there to exercise their First Amendment rights or being there to participate in mob violence.”… Jared Holt, senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, said a handful of other groups appeared to be organizing rallies for Tuesday at the courthouse. But he noted they were attracting skepticism from doubters who accuse the organizers of setting up a “false flag” or federal honeypot trap intended to arrest Trump supporters. In addition to the paranoia, researchers said that in the years since January 6, Trump has also lost his shine to many in his former base. “I think there’s this general sense of Trump fatigue that’s happening right now,” said Alex Friedfeld, of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism. “We are not seeing them get as animated as they have in the recent past around issues surrounding Trump.”… Decker and other extremism researchers acknowledge that there are limits to what they can learn online about what members of the far-right may plan. Since January 6, many groups and individuals fled to more private and encrypted channels of communication. Additionally, online monitoring can easily miss radicalized individuals who are inspired by online chatter to act violently…

Vox: