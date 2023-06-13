Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Miami Field Prep

by | 7 Comments

But seriously…

Per the Washington Post, Miami braces for Trump in court on classified documents charges:

… The logistical and security planning ahead of the hearing underscored the unprecedented nature of Trump’s court appearance — no ex-president has ever been a defendant in a federal criminal case — along with the uncertainty about what might unfold on Tuesday. Trump and his supporters have called for demonstrations opposing the case, with some of his acolytes sometimes using violent rhetoric in denouncing the charges.

In Miami, local leaders have vowed to be ready for anything, saying they were prepared for crowds of anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000 people, though no official specifically predicted such a sizable group would actually appear. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, said Monday that law enforcement officials in the city were deeply experienced in dealing with large protests and called on people who gather to remain peaceful…

One of his aides, Walt Nauta, was also charged in the case. Both Trump and Nauta were ordered to make their initial appearances in the gleaming Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse in downtown Miami at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

[Miami police chief] Morales has said local, state and federal officials would have a “comprehensive” response to allow people to demonstrate but maintain peace in Miami. He said authorities would make decisions regarding street closures depending on the size of crowds and mentioned the importance of keeping opposing sides apart…

Vice reports there’s been numerous threats of violence on social media, only some of it anonymous… but NPR says “Trump is calling for support for his court appearance. The far right may stay away”:

… [E]xtremism researchers say that this time around, they are not seeing signs of similar, large-scale and detailed planning around Trump’s expected courthouse appearance.

“One of the most striking things that stuck out about January 6 that we’re not seeing now are logistical and tactical maps of buildings, facilities, areas, exit routes,” said Benjamin Decker, CEO of Memetica, a threat intelligence group.

Decker said violent rhetoric on fringe platforms such as far-right Telegram channels, 4chan, Gab, Truth Social, Gettr and Patriots.win has spiked since Trump’s indictment last week. He said it has been particularly concerning to see some of this language targeting Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith. But he said the appetite to participate in a mass, in-person event is muted.

“There is a lot of paranoia among Trump supporters about getting arrested,” he said. “And the cost of arrest and potential jail time, that’s still going to deter people … who may be on the fence about being there to exercise their First Amendment rights or being there to participate in mob violence.”…

Jared Holt, senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, said a handful of other groups appeared to be organizing rallies for Tuesday at the courthouse. But he noted they were attracting skepticism from doubters who accuse the organizers of setting up a “false flag” or federal honeypot trap intended to arrest Trump supporters.

In addition to the paranoia, researchers said that in the years since January 6, Trump has also lost his shine to many in his former base. “I think there’s this general sense of Trump fatigue that’s happening right now,” said Alex Friedfeld, of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism. “We are not seeing them get as animated as they have in the recent past around issues surrounding Trump.”…

Decker and other extremism researchers acknowledge that there are limits to what they can learn online about what members of the far-right may plan. Since January 6, many groups and individuals fled to more private and encrypted channels of communication. Additionally, online monitoring can easily miss radicalized individuals who are inspired by online chatter to act violently…

Vox:

Following his arraignment in Miami, the former president plans to return to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to make public remarks. He similarly made public remarks following his April indictment, raising grievances against the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and people involved in other investigations against him.

Trump is also scheduled to hold a fundraiser at his golf club in the evening that is expected to bring in $2 million, Politico reported. That’s a hefty sum, but not an unreasonable target given that he also saw a surge in campaign donations following his first indictment. Ninety percent of Tuesday night’s proceeds are expected to go to Trump’s reelection effort, with the remainder taken to help with his growing legal fees…

  • Chetan Murthy
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • lgerard
  • Librarian
  • Montanareddog
  • opiejeanne
  • Tony Jay

    1. 1.

      opiejeanne

      Homeland security did put up yellow warning tape around the courthouse today. That ought to do it.

      ETA: First?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Librarian: How odd, her wikipedia page lists no jobs after her time working for/with TFG.  Gosh, wouldn’t it be great if she couldn’t find work?  [I know, I know, surely there’s some wingnut welfare job just waiting for her ….]

      ETA: Grr, she’s apparently a partner at Ballard Partners law firm in DC.  Grr.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      My favorite is wingnuts saying it’s not illegal to take copies of classified material citing the well known legal doctrine, “finders copies keepers, losers originals weepers”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      @Montanareddog:

      She’s a harassed, overworked public defender and mother of two adorably perky kids.

      He’s a self-obsessed former President with a record of criming and the Russian Mob on his tail.

      Together, they’re the hit of the Summer!

      Come and see this mismatched pair find,  lose, and find each again in the hilarious drama PD & The Pig

      Reply

