frosty

The next posts from me will be from our 2022 trip when we headed out for our third cross-country camping trip after I retired in 2020. This was another five-month road trip – we’ve been getting good at it!

After a week of checking packing lists and getting everything together we pulled the trailer around, loaded it up, and left on January 30th. First stop as usual was the RV Resort at Roanoke Rapids NC. On the way south we stopped to see Charleston and Savannah. Followed by points south, west, up the Pacific Coast, and back east. We saw half a dozen new National Parks in Northern California and South Dakota, along with State Parks along the way.