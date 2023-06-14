Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      11 new cases on 06/07/23.
      12 new cases on 06/08/23.
      13 new cases on 06/09/23.
      11 new cases on 06/10/23.
      10 new cases on 06/11/23.
      2 new cases on 06/12/23.
      13 new cases on 06/13/23.

      Deaths now at 2285, up 9 since last week.

      One of my step-relatives and his wife caught COVID on a Disney cruise within the last month. I have no idea what their vaccination status is.

      raven: I’ve tried both Moderna and Pfizer boosters and they both kicked my ass too. I guess I’m not one of those people who has no reaction to Pfizer.

    3. 3.

      Butch

      We are both fully vaccinated and up to date on boosters and are currently on week 5 of recovering from Covid.

    4. 4.

      narya

      I had tried to get another booster about a month ago, but was denied. I could get it in about four weeks, but I’m contemplating waiting until the new formulation is available. For one, sometimes they seem to want you to wait six months between doses, and that would delay my next one until January, and, second, the current booster wouldn’t protect me much more against the current circulating strain. Still masking on public transport and in stores and in public spaces in hotels–but not, e.g., when I went into the post office yesterday for less than a minute to drop off a letter.

    5. 5.

      Steve in the ATL

      I know a lot of doctors and while all but one is a hardcore RWNJ, none would lower himself to writing graffiti in a public restroom.

    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 618 new Covid-19 cases on 10th June, for a cumulative reported total of 5,108,586 cases. 617 of these new cases were local infections; one new case was imported. It also reported one death, for an adjusted cumulative total of 37,110 deaths – 0.73% of the cumulative reported total, 0.73% of resolved cases.

      7,708 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 10th June, with a positivity rate of 6.9%.

      There were 18,147 active cases on 10th June, nine fewer than the day before. 483 were in hospital. 13 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, seven confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 626 patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 5,053,329 patients recovered – 99.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 152 doses of vaccine on 13h June: 13 first doses, five second doses, 106 first booster doses, and 28 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,851,099 doses administered: 28,137,865 first doses, 27,550,828 second doses, 16,337,571 first booster doses, and 824,835 second booster doses. 86.2% of the population have received their first dose, 84.4% their second dose, 50.0% their first booster dose, and 2.5% their second booster dose.

    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      With five shots (and a January infection) in me, they won’t, I think, give me another booster until the new one comes out in the fall, so I’m kind of running naked at this point.

      The data on the pandemic are definitely starting to erode to the point that I’m never quite confident about what’s going on, but there’s still wastewater collection around here. It seems like the exponential decay of the spring is over and we’re at a low constant simmer, with cases never entirely disappearing, and slightly more than 1 death per day in the state of Massachusetts. But the virus keeps diversifying into new XBB sub-sub-variants, pounding on the door. I’m not confident we won’t have a new wave pop up sometime in the summer.

      I can’t say I’ve kept all COVID protocols in place but I still mask up on public transport and in some crowded spaces.

    10. 10.

      New Deal democrat

      After a brief hiatus, Biobot updated yesterday, showing a further decline to 178 particles per mL. In the past 2 years, only June and July 2021 and March 2022 were lower. Only the Western census region remained steady vs. declining. This pattern is concordant with Canada, which is still tracking cases and is at a similar low.

      Hospitalizations have declined to just over 7000 weekly, another new all-time low. Deaths have not been updated officially since May 13, showing 764 that week. Provisional data since then shows further declines.

      As of last Friday, XBB and its subvariants still make up 99% of all US cases. There are no new variants of concern.

      There is no sign of any summer wave yet this year. Last year it started in late May, but in 2020 and 2021 did not start until the 4th of July. Continuing to cross fingers that with XBB, COVID has evolved itself into a cul-de-sac.

    12. 12.

      Princess

      I’m reluctant to get a, what? fifth booster. I’m not eligible to get one now anyway but my husband is and he’s dithering. It’s not clear to me it provides a real benefit beyond a very temporary protection from infection — that my old shots and infections are protecting me already from serious illness and death. The CDC language has been very much “you can” rather than “you should.” It would be different if I was in ill health. But I think I prefer to wait for a nasal vaccine or one designed for XBB.

    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: On our trip to Barcelona in the spring I spent most of my time on the plane masked, but almost nobody is wearing masks there at this point–fewer people than in the northeast US–and I eventually gave it up while riding the subway and such. Might have been a bad idea, but as it happens we didn’t get infected.

    15. 15.

      narya

      @Baud: I find myself doing calculations . . . last week I was in a small space, unmasked, but the other occupants were older than I am (NOT common these days . . .) and some were masked, i.e., I figured that they were at greater risk than I am. And after the beer run I was near others, but it’s a huge space–large, three-story main space, as the brewing floor is visible from the bar. I’m just glad I’m not still working, because they were trying to get everyone back to the office, and THAT would not have felt safe.

    16. 16.

      smith

      @HinTN: That’s the British spelling of “license,” so that’s not likely from the US. Also, we don’t yank the licenses of crackpot doctors, and actually sometimes reward them with high government positions.

    18. 18.

      glc

      @Steve in the ATL: I’ve written graffiti in a public restroom (penultimate section of “The Garden of Proserpine”).

      Got some positive feedback as well (also as graffiti).

      Precursor of the comments section.

    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      re the “unseasonal” flu outbreak in Japan – I caught influenza A in mid-May 2019 at a conference in Nara, Japan. I didn’t know it was the flu until it was too late to take Tamiflu. Yes, I had the flu vaccine the fall before…

      Viruses are clever beasties, and these days one shouldn’t assume that it’s impossible to get the flu and similar things outside of their normal seasons.

      Thanks as always, AL, and everyone for the information.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    21. 21.

      narya

      @Baud: Hah! Yeah, I do some of those calculations too. I’m not so sure about the beer runs–my older nephew is extremely fit (rock climbing, ice climbing, hiking, etc.) and has never been vaxxed–but one of the things that has stayed since the pandemic started is outdoor spaces at a lot of bars and restaurants.

    22. 22.

      Soprano2

      @Scout211: I definitely want to get that once it’s available. That RSV is some nasty stuff.

      I’m going to voice what’s a kind of unpopular opinion here – I’m TIRED of scolds like Katie Mack, just tired. I don’t mind at all if people want to keep wearing masks everywhere, just quit scolding everyone else who isn’t doing it as if we’re committing some kind of unforgivable sin. People are not going to wear face masks everywhere in public for the rest of their lives, and I think that’s what would be required for what she’s saying. What if they don’t find a treatment for long covid for the next 100 years? It’s not reasonable. JMHO.

    24. 24.

      Soprano2

      @narya: That’s not because of Covid as much as it is that those spaces, if well-done, are popular in the summer! We have a great patio – people can bring their dogs and hang out. I hate it when it gets cold and people can’t sit out there anymore.

