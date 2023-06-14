Stay up to date on your COVID vaccines to reduce your risk of severe illness and hospitalization from COVID.

We've come a long way since the pandemic began, but COVID is still a threat.

COVID-19 vaccines being developed and manufactured for the 2023-2024 campaign should target one of the currently dominant XBB variants, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) staff reviewers said on Monday. https://t.co/D3nrEBgcdU

Latest US #SARSCoV2 genomics indicates continued rise of XBB.1.16 and other XBB recombinants, without new variants showing up. Stable picture. pic.twitter.com/x00Vxm7MKY

======

China’s Covid-positive test rate jumped to 40% last month The proportion of people diagnosed with Covid at hospitals across China has risen more than five-fold since April.https://t.co/GUXXvRHLhd — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 12, 2023



Health Ministry provides 4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for free | Daily Express Online – more about one of our low-cost, patent-free Covid vaccine technology. This one is IndoVac for Indonesia, the other led to Corbevax for India https://t.co/H7Jv0PlU2n — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 13, 2023



❗ Although the #COVID19 emergency has now ended, the pandemic has not. Responding to the current situation, and looking to the future WHO/Europe launches its transition plan for COVID-19. 👇 https://t.co/remmTDx0Cu pic.twitter.com/ELB9lJBeIF — WHO/Europe (@WHO_Europe) June 12, 2023



Previous summer waves in Britain have usually started in early June and peaked towards the end of July. It looks like this year will be no different. pic.twitter.com/8sPwmvtmTi — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 13, 2023

======

The fast-spreading new #SARSCoV2 subvariant XBB is part of a ‘new class’ of #Omicron. It’s called XBB—or Gryphon—and there’s a chance it could overtake everything else out there https://t.co/sgfMQt0Wqs pic.twitter.com/ZlbORtlVk6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 11, 2023

New and important report on vaccination prevention of #LongCovid across multiple cohorts, countries shows very consistent protection (16-45% reduction), more w/ Pfizer than Astra-Zeneca, especially noted in younger individuals https://t.co/zsUXecafiq pic.twitter.com/Zzk3Lhyyus — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 13, 2023

Common diabetes drug shown to prevent long COVID The reduction in risk may warrant clinicians using metformin for #COVID19 patients sooner rather than laterhttps://t.co/GQMwawpDwY#LongCovid pic.twitter.com/FOm5RFaKzT — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) June 13, 2023

In the lab: A #Covid nasal vaccine being developed in Germany is undergoing further improvements. It's made of weakened but live #SARSCoV2. So far, it has been successfully tested in animals. Berlin scientists say the nasal vax produces stronger immunity https://t.co/K1JIxUReLm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2023



🆕 @LancetMicrobe

Rigorous tracking of #SARSCoV2 challenge study

—importance of the nose as the portal and airborne transmission

—recovery of viable virus on surfaces

—2 superspreader individuals emitted ~86% of airborne virushttps://t.co/E71XR3NrEd @wendybarclay11 + colleagues pic.twitter.com/U3vZ6Wv6Ye — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 10, 2023

Interesting new study from Japan shows how the airborne infection risk in a room can quickly be made visible with a CO2 monitor. Check out the hospital outbreaks. They show once again how droplet precautions against SARS-CoV-2 are simply inadequate. 👉https://t.co/gJQwtEwcRG pic.twitter.com/sVFIv5YAB8 — Maarten De Cock (@mdc_martinus) June 13, 2023

======

Reminder: just because most people have stopped taking precautions, it doesn’t mean you’re not going to get sick (or get someone else sick). We are in no sense “past this” https://t.co/V0ulYlzms4 — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) June 11, 2023









