Momo update

She’s really made herself quite at home. Samwise is even starting to get along with her most of the time. It’s been four and a half months, so I guess that’s reasonable, for an older cat like Sam who’s always been the only one.

It’s nice they aren’t fighting so much any more:

Sunday Night Moment of Zen 1

She’s still so small! The vet says her vocal cords are still too short to meow, so she does a lot of squeaking and stuff. Sometimes she’ll try to make a sound she can’t and it’ll just come out as a cough. Samwise was a lot bigger as a kitten, so it’s a real trip having such a tiny thing to take care of.

Momo and I are watching For All Mankind right now, season 1, no spoilers. Played the Final Fantasy XVI demo a bit earlier… looks very nice, but I haven’t started the real quest yet. What’s everybody else up to?

      NotMax

      Looked in on the first three episodes of the new season of Happy Valley.

      Too much family-ing, not enough policing compared to what I remember from the stellar first two seasons some years back.

    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      Momo has almost the exact same colouring as my Aoife. Even the same golden eyes. She’s beautiful.

