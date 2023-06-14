I have been playing catch-up on work for a client today, so I have missed the news. (But I did see some awesome rants from the blogfather, looking forward to reading them tomorrow.)

WTF?

BREAKING: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna just walked off the House floor—after she read the resolution to censure and fine me $16 million. The vote will be in the next 48 hours to distract from Trump’s indictment and retaliate against me for impeaching him. But I’m not backing down. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 13, 2023

Can they seriously fine a member of the house $16 million dollars? Don’t they have to have a reason? A real one, I mean, not just payback for impeachment and the Jan 6 committee.

It failed today, and she plans to do it again!

As I walked off the House Floor, @RepLuna, someone I've not met until today… …A person I couldn’t have picked out of a lineup… Told me she’s filing **another** censure resolution next week, “and this one will pass.” They aren't giving up. But I’ve got news: neither am I. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 14, 2023

Non-crazy Republicans in the House need to put this to bed. I see that 20 voted YEA today, so it failed. 120 need to stop this next one in its tracks. I mean seriously, if I were a Republican in the House (of course I wouldn’t be) it would be humiliating to be part of the House right now.

Back to my first question. Can they really fine a member $16 million, and is it enforceable? Or is it just performative?

Open thread.