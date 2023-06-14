Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

WTF?

I have been playing catch-up on work for a client today, so I have missed the news.  (But I did see some awesome rants from the blogfather, looking forward to reading them tomorrow.)

WTF?

Can they seriously fine a member of the house $16 million dollars?  Don’t they have to have a reason?  A real one, I mean, not just payback for impeachment and the Jan 6 committee.

It failed today, and she plans to do it again!

Non-crazy Republicans in the House need to put this to bed.  I see that 20 voted YEA today, so it failed.  120 need to stop this next one in its tracks.  I mean seriously, if I were a Republican in the House (of course I wouldn’t be) it would be humiliating to be part of the House right now.

Back to my first question.  Can they really fine a member $16 million, and is it enforceable?  Or is it just performative?

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      I’m not a lawyer, but this sure sounds like a bill of attainder, which is unconstitutional.

      ETA: the act of censuring someone is not a punishment, so that wouldn’t be covered.  But fining them 16 million dollars? Yeah no That’s punishment and Congress is not allowed to pass laws doing that against individuals.  Or at least I think that’s the way it should work….. I’m not a lawyer.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      So that’s why I was getting all those fundraising messages. I just assumed it was about the Senate campaign.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RepubAnon

      Republicans used to make. big point of carrying around pocket copies of the Constitution.  Pity they didn’t have anyone to help them with the big words…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      I have no answers on what is and is not allowed in the House (fuckifino!), but every time I hear about Rep. Luna(tic)’s bizarre antics, it blows my mind that she reps FL 13th. She’s MTG-level nuts and is not a good fit for that district. Hopefully Dems will choose wisely when selecting an opponent in 2024.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: Seriously, what the fuck is wrong with these people?

      Is there no one in their lives to hold up a mirror and help them see that they have totally lost the fucking plot?

      *yelling, but not yelling at you. :-)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lollipopguild

      @WaterGirl:  Alot of them are costume playing 8 year olds who think that they can do anything they want and get away with it. Trump is not only their god he is their role model.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      smith

      It’s politics as a generational blood feud. If they are injured, they feel  honor-bound to injure back. It’s really the same thing as Clinton being impeached because Nixon was. They searched for years to try to find something they could impeach him for, and finally found a ridiculous nothing-burger.

      Same thing is happening now, with this attempt at a stiletto in Schiff’s back. Same with Gym Jordan flailing around to try to find something to pin on Biden.

      Law and ethics have nothing to do with it, only revenge.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JaySinWA

      Here’s the text of the bill as proposed today. Luna has put forward several bills against Shiff, this is the latest one. https://www.congress.gov/118/bills/hres489/BILLS-118hres489ih.pdf

      If you skip to the last Whereas you get this

      Whereas if it is determined by an investigation conducted by
      the Committee on Ethics that Representative Schiff lied,
      made misrepresentations, and abused sensitive information, he should be fined in the amount of $16,000,000:

      Now, therefore, be it
      1 Resolved, That—
      2 (1) the House of Representatives censures and
      3 condemns Adam Schiff, Representative of Califor
      4 nia’s 30th Congressional District, for conduct that

      1 misleads the American people in a way that is not
      2 befitting an elected Member of the House of Rep
      3 resentatives;
      4 (2) Representative Adam Schiff will forthwith
      5 present himself in the well of the House of Rep
      6 resentatives for the pronouncement of censure;
      7 (3) Representative Adam Schiff will be cen
      8 sured with the public reading of this resolution by
      9 the Speaker; and
      10 (4) the Committee on Ethics shall conduct an
      11 investigation into Representative Adam Schiff’s lies,
      12 misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive informa
      13 tion.

      Sorry for the ugly formatting. The “should” would make it non mandatory and the reliance on the now gutted ethics committee probably makes it toothless

      ETA I am surprised that the R’s mustered 20 votes to table it. Given that, it is probably going nowhere if she goes ahead and reintroduces it next week as promised. Just a time waster performance vote.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      Is there a process for proposing new tags?

      If so, I offer “Cole on a roll” up as a candidate.

      He was on fireeeeee

      Reply

