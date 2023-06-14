a few hundred people, at least half of whom are there solely to promote their merch brand / livestream / various hustles. low energy. he's cooked. https://t.co/yDy0081exi

Never forget that trump was big mad about how dumb his supporters looked on j6, as such it's your duty to share photos of his dozens of courthouse crazies far & wide pic.twitter.com/tR11a3DAoq

Glad the Times pays this guy the big bucks for insights like “had he not flagrantly and obviously committed the crimes he probably wouldn’t have been charged with the crimes he flagrantly and obviously committed.” https://t.co/AcJcjB48S9



Also the NYTimes: “Outside the courthouse, a circuslike atmosphere brings out activists seeking eyeballs.”…

Funniest thing about Trump is how every time the defenders are like, "well, he didn't cross THIS line which would be actually bad" and then he pops a wheelie, drives his motorcycle off a big ramp, and does three flips through a series of flaming hoops over the line Knievel-style.

Byron York on Fox News speculates that Trump may have held on to classified documents simply because "he really liked momentos" and "souvenirs" pic.twitter.com/HLBSkbmNcg

The reverse of this is all of the conspiracy obsessed narrative questioners on here who see nothing suspicious at all about what a former president was planning to do with a truckload of classified documents. Not even worth discussing.

As the experts say: 10/10, no notes:

“He’s scared shitless,” said John Kelly, Trump’s ex chief of staff. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable.” https://t.co/uomHeqhipz

… “He’s scared s—less,” said John Kelly, his former chief of staff. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you; take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before.”…

Trump has wanted to show, according to his advisers, that he is ready to fight — instead of looking downtrodden and glum — as he appeared in court Tuesday. The advisers, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private interactions, have said in the past that few things bother him as much as news accounts of his surly mercurial moods and occasional volcanic temper…

“It’s part public relations and part babysitting,” said Stephanie Grisham, one of Trump’s former White House press secretaries. “He wants people to see the cheering crowds so they don’t think anything is going wrong. It’s also because the staff around him want to keep him busy and wants to have people cheering for him and giving him the ego stroke that he’ll need so they don’t have to deal with him being completely pissed.”

Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said: “Sure there’s some legal stuff, but for the majority of the day we did some very positive things.”…

“If you notice, no one on his campaign is saying it was smart to keep the boxes, and what a brilliant thing he did,” one longtime Trump ally said. “They are slashing and burning.”…