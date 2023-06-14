Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: Meanwhile, Out in the Street, Dancing Bears & Jugglers Are Becoming A Common Sight…

The title quotes Doonesbury‘s Roland Headley discussing some past GOP courtroom sh*tshow — Oliver North / Iran-Contra, maybe?



Also the NYTimes: Outside the courthouse, a circuslike atmosphere brings out activists seeking eyeballs.”…

As the experts say: 10/10, no notes:

… “He’s scared s—less,” said John Kelly, his former chief of staff. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you; take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before.”…

Trump has wanted to show, according to his advisers, that he is ready to fight — instead of looking downtrodden and glum — as he appeared in court Tuesday. The advisers, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private interactions, have said in the past that few things bother him as much as news accounts of his surly mercurial moods and occasional volcanic temper…

“It’s part public relations and part babysitting,” said Stephanie Grisham, one of Trump’s former White House press secretaries. “He wants people to see the cheering crowds so they don’t think anything is going wrong. It’s also because the staff around him want to keep him busy and wants to have people cheering for him and giving him the ego stroke that he’ll need so they don’t have to deal with him being completely pissed.”

Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said: “Sure there’s some legal stuff, but for the majority of the day we did some very positive things.”…

“If you notice, no one on his campaign is saying it was smart to keep the boxes, and what a brilliant thing he did,” one longtime Trump ally said. “They are slashing and burning.”…

Pound the table! Send in the clowns!

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      RaflW

      Here’s one Republican who isn’t stupid.
      via WaPo reporting on TFG refusing to even consider negotiating with DoJ last year: “Christopher Kise, a former solicitor general of Florida who was paid $3 million upfront to join Trump’s team last year, declined to comment.” (emphasis added)

      Seems at least one the attorneys in that orbit learned a thing or two about the futility of bill collecting Donnie.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Seems to me there’s approximately zero mystery about who Trump is, who various groups think he is, and who those groups are, including about how big they are and what they’re willing to do.  It’s all pretty much laid out and pinned on paper like some butterfly collection.

      The big questions now seem to be (1) can the combination of cultists and ratfuckers monkeywrench things in enough states to steal the election for him, (2) can the “no labels” saboteurs mount a sufficiently effective spoiler effort to throw the election to him, and (3) will some external shock (recession, war, whatever) hit Biden hard enough that he’ll lose?  Or, of course, more than one at once.

      I’m still optimistic that the probability of each of these is low enough that even a combination won’t be enough to throw things to Trump, but that can change, especially (3).  Now is most definitely not the time to slack off organizing, volunteering, donating, whatever!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      @RaflW: I don’t think Trump was the one who hired Chris Kise.  Kise was pushing Trump to cooperate and return the documents, which is why Trump started ignoring him immediately.   I think someone close to Trump who was tired of his good advice being ignored decided to pay the $3 million to the exceptionally competent Kise to give the same advice, because surely Trump would listen to a prestigious lawyer making that much money he couldn’t get back.  That turned out to be wrong.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Ken:

      “he really liked momentos” and “souvenirs”

      Like Ed Gein.

      Well, I’ve laughed enough for the whole night…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SpaceUnit

      The dude with the pig head on a stick is making a succinct and profound political statement.

       

      I just have no idea what it is.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sdhays

      Trump has wanted to show, according to his advisers, that he is ready to fight — instead of looking downtrodden and glum — as he appeared in court Tuesday. The advisers, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private interactions, have said in the past that few things bother him as much as news accounts of his surly mercurial moods and occasional volcanic temper…

      For some reason, this just makes me thinks of Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me”:

      You may think that you’re a playerBut you’re completely lost

      How much of his swagger is he going to lose over the course of the next year and a half? And since that’s basically his entire persona… Clear-eyed Republicans should be worried about an implosion. They can fundraise off calling Biden a wannabe dictator all they want, but Trump’s loser stench is going to continue to ripen.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      HumboldtBlue

      @bbleh:

      Indeed.

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:

      If you haven’t seen it, Mindhunter on Netflix is very good. It’s the story of the development of the FBI’s profiling process for serial killers.

      Elsewhere, on Twitter I saw Carlos Santana trending and immediately thought the worst. Instead, it was young baseball player Carlos Santana hitting a home run.

      Whew.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @HumboldtBlue: If you haven’t seen it, Mindhunter on Netflix is very good. It’s the story of the development of the FBI’s profiling process for serial killers.

      I’ll check it out. I’ve never taken much interest in crime, but processes? That’s where the real fun’s at.

      To those who think I’m kidding, I’m not.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @sdhays: There’s something profoundly self-defeating, and more profoundly stupid, about the advisers telling the press “He really hates it when the press reports on his bad moods”.

      That is, unless they’re riffing on the Fawlty Towers episode “The Germans”, and Basil’s absolutely-hilarious-in-context lines “Don’t mention the war. I mentioned it, but I think I got away with it.”

      Reply

