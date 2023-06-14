Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The revolution will be supervised.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We’re not going back!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / AFK!

AFK!

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

Hey folks! I got a call from John earlier today checking in on me because I’ve been AFK and he was lonely over here on the blog. Poor John!

About a month ago, shortly after my last post, I went in for an MRI, and they discovered a tumor. They are 99% sure it’s benign, but it’s the size of a grapefruit, and I’m a small person, so it’s been pushing up against my spine and organs causing a ton of pain and spasms. Because I’m in rehearsals, I’m not able to get it removed until July. Between all the health issues I was having, the doctor told me I had to prioritize rest and remove as much stress from my life as I could… which is pretty tough given how bad things are politically for trans folks!

It’s also challenging given my job, which is amazing but wildly stressful. I’m out in Seattle right now directing a really intense and relevant production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, that also has an all Black cast and music team, which means we’re really approaching the text, music, and characters with tremendous care. We are daily discussing the difficulties of being both Black and trans in America, and creating a show that we hope illuminates this pain while also providing hope. I’m working 10-12 hour days, 6 days a week, so no rest until opening !

On a humorous/ironic note; we literally designed our primary costume to be a an Antifa-inspired drag queen as a joke about how the Right sees trans folks… only for Right Wing blogs to begin using the word TRANTIFA about 2 days ago.

So I’m fine, I’m just doing what the dr told me. Thanks John for calling! I exist! & HAPPY PRIDE.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Danielx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Danielx

      Aw shit…truly sorry to hear that, especially at a time when you are juggling so much else. Good thoughts incoming.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.