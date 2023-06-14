Hey folks! I got a call from John earlier today checking in on me because I’ve been AFK and he was lonely over here on the blog. Poor John!

About a month ago, shortly after my last post, I went in for an MRI, and they discovered a tumor. They are 99% sure it’s benign, but it’s the size of a grapefruit, and I’m a small person, so it’s been pushing up against my spine and organs causing a ton of pain and spasms. Because I’m in rehearsals, I’m not able to get it removed until July. Between all the health issues I was having, the doctor told me I had to prioritize rest and remove as much stress from my life as I could… which is pretty tough given how bad things are politically for trans folks!

It’s also challenging given my job, which is amazing but wildly stressful. I’m out in Seattle right now directing a really intense and relevant production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, that also has an all Black cast and music team, which means we’re really approaching the text, music, and characters with tremendous care. We are daily discussing the difficulties of being both Black and trans in America, and creating a show that we hope illuminates this pain while also providing hope. I’m working 10-12 hour days, 6 days a week, so no rest until opening !

On a humorous/ironic note; we literally designed our primary costume to be a an Antifa-inspired drag queen as a joke about how the Right sees trans folks… only for Right Wing blogs to begin using the word TRANTIFA about 2 days ago.

So I’m fine, I’m just doing what the dr told me. Thanks John for calling! I exist! & HAPPY PRIDE.