You are here: Home / Politics / ‘Breathtakingly Careless and Utterly Calculated’ (Fintan O’Toole)

‘Breathtakingly Careless and Utterly Calculated’ (Fintan O’Toole)

In case you missed it in the comments, this is a great article (h/t MattF) in the NTY Review of Books.

Secrets are a kind of currency. They can be hoarded, but if kept for too long they lose their value. Like all currencies, they must, sooner or later, be used in a transaction—sold to the highest bidder or bartered as a favor for which another favor will be returned. To see the full scale of Donald Trump’s betrayal of his country, it is necessary to start with this reality. He kept intelligence documents because, at some point, those secrets could be used in a transaction. What he was stockpiling were the materials of treason. He may not have known how and when he would cash in this currency, but there can be little doubt that he was determined to retain the ability to do just that.

Before the publication of the grand jury’s indictment, it was possible to believe that Trump’s retention of classified documents was reckless and stupid. The indictment reveals that recklessness and stupidity are the least of his sins. With Trump, it’s always a mistake to equate anarchy with purposelessness or to think that the farce is not deadly serious.

Trump’s hoarding of official secrets is both breathtakingly careless and utterly calculated. At the heart of that calculation is a cold resolve to not give up the power that access to highly restricted information had given him.

We still do have some real journalism happening in this country, but these days it seldom comes from the papers of record.

Oh, and he’s still at it.  Brazen lies.

Open thread.

    24Comments

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Moscow, Riyadh and Pyongyang submitting competing bids for the right to be the location of any future Dolt 45 library?
    9. 9.

      patrick II

      I haven’t heard this level of brazenness before — when is he (jack smith) going to apologize to me and return everything that was illegally taken.

      It is consistent with his storyline though and the MAGAs will buy it.

    10. 10.

      Mike in Pasadena

      After reading this morning that focus group Repub woman who asserted that the FBI set up trump in the documents case becuase  “we dont know what they (FBI) did” even after trump’s admission on CNN and other places he took them cuz they were his, I  worry we are truly down the drain. Color  me discouraged. trump said it himself, and yet Rethuglicans cannot admit he’s  a thief, a crook, and a kook.

    11. 11.

      Frankensteinbeck

      It was deliberate and calculated.  I have yet to see any evidence that his motivation was money rather than ego.

      EDIT – And calculated it may have been, but in a breathtakingly stupid way.  I’m not sure he COULD have done this worse if he were trying to get thrown in jail.

    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      You may be surprised–I am–when legislation is introduced to the California legislature raising the minimum age for agricultural work by two years. The proposed new age? Fourteen.

      A son of California farm workers introduced legislation this week to ensure that children working in agriculture have the same the same rights and protections as those working in mining and manufacturing.

      The Children’s Act for Responsible Employment and Farm Safety (CARE) Act of 2023, introduced by Rep. Raul Ruiz, would raise from 12 to 14 the minimum age at which children can be farmworkers. In the agricultural sector, children as young as 12 can work in the fields during non-school hours with few restrictions, according to federal and California labor laws. In other industries, the minimum age is 14.

      Extreme heat, toxic pesticide exposure, dangerous machinery and long hours of physically-demanding labor make farmwork one of the most dangerous professions. Rising global temperatures and drought have made working — and finding work — harder. Nohemi Ramirez works part-time in a Huron thrift shop to make ends meet while the drought has kept her from finding work in the fields around southwestern Fresno County.

      In the Central Valley, California’s farming hub that provides a third of the nation’s produce, it’s relatively common for the children of farmers and farmworkers to work in the fields. Most California farmworkers are Latino, many of them immigrants. Some farmers, lobbyists and Republicans fear amending agriculture labor laws would hurt family farming. Ruiz, an emergency physician raised by Coachella Valley farmworkers, said in introducing the bill Monday that farm labor has “one of the highest occupational injury rates in our nation.”

      “In fact, every three days, a child employee dies while working in agriculture,” Ruiz, D-Indio, said. “Despite these dangerous conditions, agriculture is the only industry with little to no protections for the 400,000 young children who work in this industry every day.”

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article276411491.html#storylink=cpy

    13. 13.

      JPL

      @dnfree: I’m not exactly sure, but it has something to do with private tapes of interviews Clinton gave.   The presidental records act actually does allow this.   It’s allowed under the personal diaries provision, or so I think.

      There was nothing about selling information to the Saudis.

    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: That’s why you never see a focus groups of proud and excited Dems.

      They could, if the focus group demo were all cat-fanciers.

      Kay

      Simon Rosenberg
      @SimonWDC

      Of all the polling data I’ve seen in recent weeks this DeSantis tracking poll from

      @Civiqs
      showing him cratering nationally is the most important. It suggests the GOP’s alternative is already badly damaged from his rightward lurch, and will struggle in the general next year.

      36% favorable
      It’s been such a pleasure watching him decline.

      I’d like to think it’s a referendum on Christopher Rufo – DeSantis’ agenda is Rufo’s agenda- but DeSantis may just be horrible, personally and individually, and perhaps a less loathsome person could sell it.

    18. 18.

      MattF

      @JPL: Right. The tapes were Clinton’s property, not government documents. The Archives tried claim them, a judge said ‘Nope’, they belong to Clinton. The ‘socks’ bit is that Clinton kept them in his sock drawer.

      dm

      @dnfree: https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/verify/verify-clinton-socks-case-trump-indictment/65-9aac1094-fca6-4647-bed4-4d773c4faaae

      While Bill Clinton was president, he and an historian created audio tapes about his presidency. Those tapes were turned into a book in 2009, but before that, CBS and others reported that the former president kept the recordings in his sock drawer.

      After the book’s release, Judicial Watch, a conservative, nonprofit organization, sued to have the tapes publicly released. It argued that the tapes recorded the president’s phone calls, not just recollections of those calls. That would make them presidential records and not personal records.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      “Rightward lurch” is nonsense though. DeSantis has been far Right all along. He started his campaign saying he intended to bring his far Right governing of Florida national. He announced it.

      Scout211

      Re-posted from downstairs:

      Loose Cannon has issued her first order.
      Link

      CNN — 
      US District Judge Aileen Cannon issued her first order since former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith for allegedly mishandling classified information, instructing the parties to get the ball rolling to obtain security clearances for the lawyers who will need them.

      In a Thursday order, Cannon gave “all attorneys of record and forthcoming attorneys of record” a Friday deadline for getting in touch with the Justice Department’s litigation security group so that they can expedite “the necessary clearance process.”

      By June 20, she wants the lawyers to file a notice confirming they have complied with her instructions.
      . . .
      How long the proceedings stretch out, and whether the trial takes place before or after the 2024 election, will depend in part on how efficiently Cannon manages her docket. Thursday’s move by Cannon suggests an interest, at least for now, in moving the proceedings along without delay.

      The new order also puts additional pressure on the Trump effort to expand the legal team representing him in the case. The local rules for the Florida court where the case was filed require that Trump have counsel barred in the state.

      randy khan

      @dm:

      It argued that the tapes recorded the president’s phone calls, not just recollections of those calls.

       

      That was Richard Nixon, not Bill Clinton.  How quickly they forget.

