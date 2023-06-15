JUST IN: In a victory for progressives, the Senate has confirmed ACLU voting rights attorney Dale Ho to be a lifetime federal judge https://t.co/fdvZEs6Jez — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 14, 2023

… Ho was confirmed 50 to 49 to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Every Republican voted no. Every Democrat, including the two independents who caucus with them, voted to confirm him, except for one: Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is running for president, missed the vote. Ho, 46, is considered one of the nation’s leading voting rights lawyers. He’s been the director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s voting rights project since 2013 and was previously a staff attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. He argued two cases against the Trump administration at the Supreme Court, one of which successfully challenged former President Donald Trump’s plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census. Ho has also led a racial justice clinic at New York University’s School of Law since 2014… President Joe Biden has put forward record numbers of diverse court picks since taking office, both in terms of demographics and professional backgrounds. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), meanwhile, has been confirming his nominees at warp speed…

Ho’s confirmation vote has been a long time coming. Biden nominated him in September 2021, and he had his Judiciary Committee hearing in December 2021. But since then, Ho’s nomination stalled amid stiff GOP opposition and Democratic absences in a Senate where Democrats hold the razor-thin majority of 51-49. In a sign of just how tight his vote was, Ho was originally scheduled for a confirmation vote last week but it got derailed when a single Democratic senator, Patty Murray of Washington state, was out because of a sinus infection. Republicans were trying to sink Ho’s nomination over tweets he’d previously sent that criticized Republican senators, and over his ACLU advocacy work. Manchin said Wednesday that he was opposing Ho over his tweets, which are now hidden becau Ho has set his account to private… Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) weirdly told Ho during his confirmation hearing that he planned to oppose him because he was too angry to be a judge. “Mr. Ho, you’re a smart man. I can tell. But I think you’re an angry man,” Kennedy said at the time. “We don’t need federal judges who are angry. We need federal judges who are fair and can see both points of view.” Kennedy elaborated that Ho seemed angry because of his tweets that criticized GOP senators. He didn’t say what the tweets said, but Ho said he regretted the tone he’d taken on Twitter at times in his role as a voting rights advocate. The irony of Kennedy attacking Ho as “angry” wasn’t lost on Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who pointed out that Kennedy had previously voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who screamed and sneered at senators during his confirmation hearing…

Carl Tobias, an expert on judicial nominations, said Rs have “vociferously vilified Ho as a ‘radical activist’” when it simply isn’t true. “Ho was one of the most highly qualified, diverse Biden nominees in terms of intelligence, experience, independence, ethnicity + ideology." — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 14, 2023

a new funniest possible world now exists where Trump successfully gets the NY case removed but to Dale Ho’s courtroom https://t.co/H7jTT2u791 — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) June 14, 2023