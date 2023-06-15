One of the things that I spend a lot of time wondering about, and honestly, it is way too much time given the subject matter (which you will soon see), is why people choose to be the way they are. Why do so many people just choose to be garbage human beings when there are so many other options. What triggered this most recently was this tweet:

this Judge Holden motherfucker https://t.co/r32NlYea0k — John Cole (@Johngcole) June 14, 2023

Now before we get too far, I know why some people are the way they are, and much of that comes down to them just being stupid. I don’t mean your run-of-the-mill stupid- I mean, math rules the world and just by nature half the people out there are dumber than average. I mean stoopid with two o’s stupid. Lauren Boebert comes to mind. The Wasilla Wingnut herself, Sarah Palin. Your average MAGA moron. The dumber Trump son, Eric.

There’s also people who I think are just pure evil. Matt Gaetz comes to mind. He’s just rotten through and through. Born into power and privilege, but just a flawed soul. When I watched the miniseries on Netflix about the Murdaugh family, every time I saw those shitty pig ignorant evil cunts I thought of Matt Gaetz. The other Trump son, Don, Jr. According to Craig Mazin, Ted Cruz fits in this category.

And then there are the people who do it for money, and there are lots of people we can put on this list and I don’t want to think about them.

But what I don’t get are the people like JD Vance, or Josh Hawley, or Nancy Mace, or Elise Stefanik, or Lindsay Graham. All white. All well educated. All with viable careers without having to sell their souls. All could live happy, good, wealthy, well adjusted, and decent lives, but they choose not to. They have all made conscious decisions to be awful. To rot themselves from the inside out and take the rest of us with them.

And it doesn’t have to be this way. They could change. The American people love a redemption tale. No one is too far gone- basically if you have not murdered, raped, or molested a child, there is a path to redemption in the US (if you are white). But they choose not to. They choose to be the way they are.

And I don’t fucking get it.

The only thing you really can control in this world is how you feel about things and how you behave. You can control your story, you can, to a large extent, change who you are and how people think about you and how people interact with you and how history will remember you if at all.

And they choose to be awful. And for what?