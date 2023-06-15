Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Don’t Have to Be This Way

111 Comments

One of the things that I spend a lot of time wondering about, and honestly, it is way too much time given the subject matter (which you will soon see), is why people choose to be the way they are. Why do so many people just choose to be garbage human beings when there are so many other options. What triggered this most recently was this tweet:

Now before we get too far, I know why some people are the way they are, and much of that comes down to them just being stupid. I don’t mean your run-of-the-mill stupid- I mean, math rules the world and just by nature half the people out there are dumber than average. I mean stoopid with two o’s stupid. Lauren Boebert comes to mind. The Wasilla Wingnut herself, Sarah Palin. Your average MAGA moron. The dumber Trump son, Eric.

There’s also people who I think are just pure evil. Matt Gaetz comes to mind. He’s just rotten through and through. Born into power and privilege, but just a flawed soul. When I watched the miniseries on Netflix about the Murdaugh family, every time I saw those shitty pig ignorant evil cunts I thought of Matt Gaetz. The other Trump son, Don, Jr. According to Craig Mazin, Ted Cruz fits in this category.

And then there are the people who do it for money, and there are lots of people we can put on this list and I don’t want to think about them.

But what I don’t get are the people like JD Vance, or Josh Hawley, or Nancy Mace, or Elise Stefanik, or Lindsay Graham. All white. All well educated. All with viable careers without having to sell their souls. All could live happy, good, wealthy, well adjusted, and decent lives, but they choose not to. They have all made conscious decisions to be awful. To rot themselves from the inside out and take the rest of us with them.

And it doesn’t have to be this way. They could change. The American people love a redemption tale. No one is too far gone- basically if you have not murdered, raped, or molested a child, there is a path to redemption in the US (if you are white). But they choose not to. They choose to be the way they are.

And I don’t fucking get it.

The only thing you really can control in this world is how you feel about things and how you behave. You can control your story, you can, to a large extent, change who you are and how people think about you and how people interact with you and how history will remember you if at all.

And they choose to be awful. And for what?

    1. 1.

      Citizen Alan

      If I ever met J.D. Vance in person (and it wouldn’t be career suicide), I would tell him to his face that I 100% believed his mother could have kicked drugs and gone on to have a happy decent life if only she hadn’t been saddled at a young age with a POS like him for a son. An absolutely loathsome specimen of humanity.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tinare

      Why do they do it? Power and money. Few Republicans are safe in primaries without being horrible people.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffg166

      I think Vance is a deeply unhappy person. I did read his book and he came from a really screwed up family. So did I but I did not go his route. His weight problem tells me he eats for comfort. That says a lot.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      Because if you’re an absolute shit on a power trip, there’s no better feeling than being an absolute shit 24/7, hurting people who can’t hurt you back, having other people who know what you did defend you, and getting away with it, all in the serene conviction that the people who write the stories of the day will cover for you and resolutely refuse to build a narrative about the absolute nature of your shittiness.

      Or to put it another way, If you’re already an absolute shit, why wouldn’t you join the Guild of Shittery Absolute?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Old Man Shadow

      There are many paths someone can take in life.

      Some people who see the inequality, injustices, suffering in the world take the path of empathy. They may see themselves in the other person’s eyes. They may think if they were that person, they would want someone to help them. They may consider it a divine mandate to care for the people suffering those things. Empathy. Let’s help one another out.

      Some people see all that and think, “I must be really something because I’m not like them. I deserve what I have. They deserve what they have. They must be doing something wrong or they’d be as well-off as I am.” I am part of the upper caste or the top of the pyramid. It’s my duty to keep the pyramid in tact because only people like me, the worthy, are fit to rule the masses of failures, losers, and fools.

      The path of authoritarianism or power or pride.

      That’s the path Graham and his ilk are on.

      I hope it leads them to destruction.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I think Vance may have been damaged by the unexpected success of HillBilly Elegy. Of course, his walls were thin to let that damage him. But it increased his sense of his own brilliance and the deference he’s entitled to.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chris

      And it doesn’t have to be this way. They could change. The American people love a redemption tale. No one is too far gone- basically if you have not murdered, raped, or molested a child, there is a path to redemption in the US (if you are white). But they choose not to. They choose to be the way they are.

      And I don’t fucking get it.

      I was a Republican for all of a couple years as a teenager (blame the post-9/11 zeitgeist and too many Tom Clancy novels).  And while there were multiple reasons I ultimately quit and started moving left in the mid-2000s, when I look back, one of the things underlying all of them is that it just did not feel good.  You spend enough time on the right-wing blogosphere sharing their outrage and their ideas and it’s like, you know what, this is just not the kind of person I want to turn into.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      I recently saw a video by trans YouTuber Lily Simpson about Graham Linehan, the British comedy writer who became a huge figure in the UK TERF movement. She was looking at his body of work–“Father Ted”, “Black Books”, “The IT Crowd” (including the “trans episode” that started it all) to see if you could see seeds of his later fall into full-time bigotry in there, and concluded that you really couldn’t. He wasn’t terribly enlightened on these subjects but wasn’t a monomaniacal hater either. Even that “IT Crowd” episode… wasn’t good, but it also wasn’t worse than the run of comedy in that era dealing with the subject, way less bad than what you’d see on “Family Guy”.

      What happened was that trans advocates criticized him for various elements of that episode, and he refused to accept any criticism whatsoever, took it as a grave insult to his progressive bona fides and pushed back hard, and then he fell in with a crowd of people who were egging him on to go further. And it was just this self-reinforcing feedback loop.

      I think the desire for approval by a clique of admirers is powerful in a lot of people and can drive them to dark places. I don’t know if that’s what happened to these people, but it might be in the same ballpark.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @Tinare: this is closest to my take, except I would include attention.  Nobody becomes a politician at that level without absolutely craving attention and approval.  Some of them don’t need the money, and while I think some are intoxicated by power, others don’t really care because they have no interest in governance of any sort.  But they want to be in the spotlight and be applauded.

      And I would distinguish between being awful, in an ontological sense, aka to “rot themselves from the inside out,” and behaving awfully.  By all accounts some of these people in person are very different from their public personas, but they choose — cynically imo — to behave that way because it gets them the attention and the applause, at least in modern MAGAland.

      Now this ain’t all of them.  As observed, some are just rotten people — Trump, Gaetz, and I think MTG — and they just happen to have found their niche, to the detriment of us all.  But I think the majority are just acting the part (although after a lifetime of acting, the line between being and behaving becomes blurry indeed).

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffg166

      @Ohio Mom: It may be due to feeling inadequate next to the people he is around now. Money and power confers status on him. Or maybe he’s just another psychopath.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      Sadly, there are times I feel like I would have been more successful in life if I acted like a Republican asshole.  Still glad I took a different path though.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: He went from “I have a fancypants degree” to money and fame pretty much overnight. Senate seat adds the missing power, to the trifecta.

      He did not have to embrace Trumpism in any form in order to gain his goals, that’s 100% on him and renders him a sociopath, at the bare minimum.

      Was he an Oprah product?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      HumboldtBlue

      And being kind is free. It doesn’t cost you anything, it can certainly help others if for nothing more than a smile and a good morning. Of course, that requires some measure of empathy, of self-reflection, of reciprocation without any guarantee of reward other than being kind.

      It’s simply a lot more fun than being an asshole.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      It also takes so much energy to live in a state of perpetual anger and resentment and fear; it makes life soooo much less pleasant. I don’t know why people choose it.  Actually, I do know:  ego dictates one cling to obviously-flawed beliefs than to admit you were wrong, gullible, stupid.  Also, you’d rather cheat to win than lose and learn humility.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      @Baud: I’ve often thought the same about certain careers.  But then I think, no, because I would have had to be with those people all the time, and that makes all the voices in my head scream.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @Old Man Shadow: I think you nailed it. In my experience, the “I must be really something” people are trying to convince themselves as much or more than anyone else. Their insistence that they’re special has an air of desperation. The same impulse drives schoolyard bullies and snobs who harass outgroups. They don’t want to be a victim, so they victimize.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I think I could have been REALLY GOOD at peddling pseudoscientific bullshit as a profession. “Quantum” self-help books, that kind of thing. My absent-minded-professor affect and degrees could be played for credibility, and I think I could write better versions of the patter than most of the practitioners do. But it’d require a really deep rot of the soul.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      @Tinare: ​
       

      Few Republicans are safe in primaries without being horrible people.

      Sure, but you’re just pushing the decision making back one step. Nobody is required to run for office, much less align themselves with the Republicans. They’ve already chosen their course of action by deciding to run for office as a member of a party that requires its candidates to be awful people. Why did they choose to do that?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      randy khan

      Some of these people crave power and will do whatever they can to get it and maintain it.  For Graham, being a Senator is pretty much his entire life at this point, and “retired Senator” wouldn’t give him the same kind of jolt.

      Vance, well, I think he’s mad at people who don’t buy his schtick.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      James E Powell

      @BR:

      I recall reading that or something just like that on some website during the years of the Bush/Cheney Junta. I realized then that I had “would be a Nazi” people in my family and among my circle of friends and acquaintances.

      They were pro-torture, pro-killing any and all Muslims, pro-invading & bombing any Muslim country, and absolute worshippers of Bush Jr, comparing him to Winston Churchill.

      That they became ardent Trumpsters should not have surprised me, but it did. I thought there was a line, but there is no line, no bottom beneath which they can sink.

      I shared a bedroom with one such person until I was 18 years old. I have no explanation that makes any sense. When I asked him to explain it, he gave me a list of defects in my character that could have come from any right-wing talk show host. It was like he didn’t know me at all.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      AM in NC

      @BR: Holy shit. Holy shit.  I mean this is today EXACTLY. Down to being able to picture the specific modern-day example (Stephen Miller, Trump, Bethany Mandel, etc.) of the fascist type being described.  Just wow.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Can’t speak so much for the others, but Hawley is ambition to the 8th degree. He is a gaping void of morality and will do anything to get what he wants.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      kindness

      And for what you ask?  More money.  More power.  It’s the only thing that drives the Republican ego & id.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      I wonder if there’s just something broken inside them. I don’t know if they’re born that way, or if it’s something that weakens over time until it snaps. Either way, I think they’re missing something. A lot of people would call it a soul, and maybe that’s as good a name as any.

      But you look at them, let’s say Hawley. There’s just something missing there. There’s something that decent people have, a soul if you like, and he doesn’t have it. He’s empty inside. It makes me wonder if there people could be better people. I guess that they could, but it would take years of dedicated work, and a willingness truly look within themselves and own up to the awful things they’ve done.

      That kind of work is hard enough for essentially decent people. We don’t like baring our worst selves to ourselves. Think how unappealing this would be to somebody like Stefanik or Hawley–and what’s the payoff for them? That’s they’ll be better people? It won’t win them votes or make them more money. All they’ll have at the end is that they can say truthfully, “Well, I’m a better person now.” How much easier is it to just tell themselves that now? They can have the satisfaction of knowing they’re good people without having to earn it.

      It makes them lost causes, or nearly so. They all could choose to do that. But because they’re the people the, this isy are now, they never will.

      There’s one asterisk here, which is that if, let’s say, Hawley did something that led directly to something so awful and tragic and immediate that he couldn’t just wave it away, that might be enough to spur him to rouse himself from his moral stupor enough to commit to changing. Something like if something he championed politically led one of his children–I don’t know if he has any, this is hypothetical–killed themselves, and left a note specifically and pointedly connecting Hawley’s words and deeds to the kid’s death.

      Short of something like that, there’s no hope for any of these people.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Alison Rose

      This is a thing I often wonder when confronting bigots. Like, hating people is a choice you make. And why would you choose to be that way? What does it do for you? Even whatever sense of superiority or whatever they get from it, still, what does that do for them? It doesn’t make their lives better, it doesn’t actually confer anything on them. Why would you choose to be a hateful person when it’s far easier to choose to be kind?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      hitchhiker

      Tim Miller wrote a book called Why We Did It, in which he lays out a set of categories into which he, his former friends, and old associates fall.

      It helped me to see what the hell these people were telling each other at the time (some of them still are, obviously).

      The obvious answers are the right ones. They’re greedy. Or they’re mean. Or they’re just “being ironic.” Or they’re crazy.  Or they’re very, very skilled at looking away from things that would make them uncomfortable. Or they’ve persuaded themselves that if they weren’t doing their part to promote trump and trumpism, someone else would, and they need the job, so …. shrug.

      Anyway, it’s a good book. Miller is one of the former rightwing people I can stand to listen to, along with Michael Steele.

      The answer to why Vance’s book took off, imo, is that it happened to come out just as the MSM was clawing its hair out trying to figure out what they’d missed in 2016. He was part of the disgruntled diners in Ohio thing, only with a degree from an Ivy League school, a Wall Street pedigree, military experience and big money from techie friends. The book itself was pretty bad: self-serving pap, mostly.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      PJ

      @Tinare: For most of the chuckleheads Cole is talking about, where advocating for the worst possible behavior seems to be something they deliberately chose out of much better options, this is the reason: money and power.  It’s also the reason for many of the other groups of people who choose to do shitty things.

      But I think it’s a mistake to ignore the deep pleasure people get from persecuting others and being cruel, which boosts their own sense of self-worth and power while hurting and demeaning others, and the boost of energy that hate coursing through their system provides.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Michael Bersin

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Josh Hawley (r).

      Over forty years ago I met someone who was forced/required to be a member of the Hitlerjugend. He hated it with all his being.

      Josh Hawley (r) would have willingly joined for all the free swag, the crisp uniform shorts, and the cruelty.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Citizen Alan

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Even that “IT Crowd” episode… wasn’t good, but it also wasn’t worse than the run of comedy in that era dealing with the subject, way less bad than what you’d see on “Family Guy”.

      What was really frustrating about that was that the trans aspect of the episode was the B-story. The A-story (Clueless Jenn has to deliver a speech on the Internet, which Roy and Moss persuade her is contained in a tiny box with a blinking red light which they “borrowed from Stephen Hawking” for her to use in her presentation) was one of the funniest things I’d ever seen.

      And it’s all just ruined by this awful, offensive crap about how Douglas (the moronic man-child who owns the company) has fallen in love with a trans woman … played by a female actor who represents her trans status by drinking beer, enjoying boxing, and being good at darts. And when he dumps her, they get into a violent brawl that ends with him punching her out. Just … awful.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chris

      @BR:

      In 1941, Harpers published a piece called “Who Goes Nazi?” The different groups of folks they consider there are pretty similar to the groups you list. Some things don’t seem to change.

      I have two friends (former, in one case) whose politics changed significantly in the Trump era that always remind me of that essay.  One was actually a fairly normal Democrat when I first met her, but spent the entire 2010s going further and further into the generic centrist anti-partisan both-sides-do-it rabbit hole, and finally dove headfirst into anti-anti-Trump politics during his presidency (I finally ghosted her before it happened, but I’m 100% certain she voted for him in 2020, which wasn’t the case in 2016).  The other was an anti-partisan Ron Paul voter with weird and idiosyncratic politics when I met him, but the Trump presidency disgusted him thoroughly enough that he voted Biden in 2020, and wrote to various congressmen and other politicians of both parties after 1/6 urging them to hold Trump accountable.

      … The difference between them?  Plenty, but looking back, I think the two root ones were that 1) the pro-Trump one was a perpetually aggrieved Twitter rage addict, which is something the other one avoided like the plague, and 2) the anti-Trump one had a basic “be kind to other people, help them if you can” ethos ingrained in him that the other one… didn’t so much.  Or to put it more bluntly, one of them wasn’t an asshole or an egotist and tried to avoid anything that would point them in that direction, while the other chose to feed those parts of herself until she got worse and worse.

      “Nice people don’t go Nazi” is something I probably would have dismissed as too simplistic before the Trump era, but there really is something to it.  At its core fascism is the philosophy of assholes, who’ve chosen to ignore or back-burner every other aspect of their personality.  Any ideology can lead to that, but with fascism, that’s literally all there is to it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      moops

      I suspect there is some kind of feedback loop where you take on the trappings of right-wing talking points to get your standing amongst their tribe, and you end up becoming what you pretend you are, and you have to keep taking things further to keep your place in the Hierarchy, which then also becomes what you really are.

       

      Decent people never want to take even the first step.  Crappy people cynically take those first steps in a Faustian bargain, and the rot sets in.  Being educated might make people more prone to delude themselves into thinking they won’t be caught in this trap. They can dabble in right-wing idiocy to acquire power but can quit any time.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Tinare

      @Roger Moore:  Power and money. That’s why they became Republican politicians.

      To anyone saying someone is rich and doesn’t need the money, there isn’t a billionaire that would agree with you. They will always take more money.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      jimmiraybob

      Josh Hawley. My Senator. Bless his pea-pickin’ little heart.

      He’s a old school Christian Nationalist. He’s a true believer. His mind freely floats between the worlds of ancient & Medieval Christian battles to enforce orthodox doctrine. He’s obviously irked that he was born too late to jail, torture and burn the heretics and apostates along with the witch and the unbeliever. Damn, those were the days when men were men and didn’t need a book to tell them how to be manly.

      To better understand Josh you have got to watch his commencement speech at King’s College a few years ago. CSPAN has a video and transcript archived. Apparently, there is no greater sin than the free mind that leads to “unfettered and unrestricted free choice – a crisis of our public life.”

      Must stop free choice!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Maxim

      I think most of it boils down to lack of empathy. To be awful, you have to just not care about the harm done to others.

      The “Who goes Nazi” article says nice people never do, which is another way of saying kind people, which is another way of saying empathy.

      That leads to the question of why some people are so lacking in kindness, empathy, basic human decency. Were they all given insufficient love as children, or spoiled, or both? Or are some people just born “wrong”?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      gene108

      @West of the Rockies:

      Malice and stupidity is another option: Trump.

      Trump isn’t stupid. He’s not a toddler.

      He’s intellectually not at all curious about learning anything new or anything that won’t directly help him in his hustle.

      He’s damn good at promoting himself, telling people what they want to hear to close a deal, and other skills that don’t require a lot of academic rigor to do, but do require a certain type of smarts to do.

      What tripped him up was getting a job in the government, where rules are rules and the rules overrule whatever thoughts he had about using government for personal gain.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Tony Jay:

      Because if you’re an absolute shit on a power trip, there’s no better feeling than being an absolute shit 24/7

      You have a very, very good point.  Being mean is a psychological rush.  A neurochemical rush, even.  A lot of people enjoy it.  Give them a chance to go balls-to-the-wall with it, and they will turn into deranged monsters, for fun.  Some people who enjoy being mean have a wall of internal morality (rather than exterior enforcement) built up to stop that, but even for them the wall can crumble because it just feels so good.

      @Matt McIrvin:

      What happened was that trans advocates criticized him for various elements of that episode, and he refused to accept any criticism whatsoever

      One thing I have noticed watching the anti-trans movement is that once people start on that road, it utterly consumes them.  It’s bizarre.  Being criticized is definitely involved.  Tell them they’re wrong for hating trans people and you might as well have made profane remarks about their mother.  They get obsessed, monomaniacal.  It takes over their life.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Gravenstone

      This dumbass also proclaimed Trump as the “duly elected president of the people” and therefor has the right to retain and all secret documents as he pleases. Fuck this fucking clown. Good job, people of my home state. Fucking idiots.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      PJ

      @Alison Rose: ​
        People love to hate because it makes them feel so good. And it’s even better if they can hate with a group of people against a smaller group – now they are part of something bigger. They don’t have to do anything to change their lives, that jolt of hate will boost them over any personal misery or failure they don’t want to examine, and it will make them feel stronger for it while giving them someone to blame.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Citizen Alan

      @Baud: Oh I’ve always known since early adulthood that I would have been much, much more successful in my life and probably much happier if I’d been a sociopath. But you can’t make it as a lawyer in private practice in Mississippi if you’re the sort of person who feels bad about demanding poor people pay top dollar up-front before you’ll help them.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      hotshoe

      @bbleh: ” … the majority are just acting the part (although after a lifetime of acting, the line between being and behaving becomes blurry indeed).”

      Yep, Vonnegut said ya have to be careful about that:

      “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.”

      — Mother Night, 1962

      Reply
    54. 54.

      different-church-lady

      Why do so many people just choose to be garbage human beings when there are so many other options.

      I’ve had a lot of personal circumstances in the past half year that have lead me to a recurring thought that’s developed into something of a crisis in my soul.

      The thought is: all my life I have tried, and struggled, and engaged, with the question of what it is to be a decent, moral, good person.

      And the past few years (steeply accelerating in the past few months) I’ve come to the horrible conclusion that too many of my fellow citizens are not even remotely interested in any of that. Not even curious.

      In my dark moments, it all just makes me feel like a sucker for wasting my time trying all these years.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Chris

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.):

      But you look at them, let’s say Hawley. There’s just something missing there. There’s something that decent people have, a soul if you like, and he doesn’t have it. He’s empty inside. It makes me wonder if there people could be better people. I guess that they could, but it would take years of dedicated work, and a willingness truly look within themselves and own up to the awful things they’ve done.

      The most interesting reversal I’ve seen was Charles Johnson of Little Green Footballs.  I have no idea what his deal is.  If you’d asked me in the 2000s to rank which right-wing bloggers would be likeliest to repent and go the other way, he would have been the absolute last on the list; his website was the Bible of English-language Islamophobia for an entire decade.

      And yet there was still something in him that snapped when he went to that conference in Europe and found himself surrounded by neo-Nazis, and apparently set him back on the right path.

      I’m enough of a sap to think everybody has just enough of that little piece of soul inside them that they’re capable of changing their ways, no matter how bad they’ve gotten.  But I’m also enough of a realist to think most of them won’t.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      different-church-lady

      @PJ:

      People love to hate because it makes them feel so good.

      So does heroin. Both come with a terrible cost.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      laura

      LOOK AT MEEEEEE!

      We all have something broken inside of us. We all are unique and special. And yet, there is something that drives some people to use their time energy and talents to do whatever it takes to get attention be it positive or negative. That neediness that gaping hole that can only be filled by the attention of others is a sickness and our culture really supports filling that neediness. That gaping hole reminds these fame whores of what they know about themselves- that whatever they are and whatever they have achieved is not enough to cure them of their shame. So LOOK AT MEEEEE buys time and space to avoid their true selves. That’s my take.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Alison Rose

      @PJ: But that’s what I don’t get. HOW does it make them feel good? I don’t like hating people, I don’t enjoy the feeling of hatred, no matter how justified it is, like with Trump or putin. I just don’t and never will understand how anyone can enjoy the feeling of active hatred toward others.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      different-church-lady

      @Chris: ​
        Half baked thought: seeing Neo-Nazis in the flesh made him realize virus conservatism was emotional, not intellectual?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      different-church-lady

      @laura: ​
        Social media has unquestionably warped the reward system for that sickness. That’s why I call it “cigarettes for the mind.” All that matters is getting the next hit, all you care about is getting your next smoke.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      trollhattan

      In which we learn Thomas and Alito truly remain our worst SCOTUS justices. Coathanger? Will wonders never cease.

      The US Supreme Court has ruled that Native American families should continue to have priority in adoption or foster care of Native American children.

      The 7-2 decision preserves the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA).

      It rejects a challenge by a white Texas couple who argued the law was a form of racial discrimination. Native American leaders argued the law helps protect their traditions and cultures. Thursday’s ruling was a victory for those tribal leaders and US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

      Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

      The lead plaintiffs in the case were Chad and Jennifer Brackeen, a white couple of Fort Worth, Texas.

      They argued that the ICWA was racially discriminatory, breaching the US Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection.

      The Navajo Nation had objected to the Brackeens’ attempt to foster a five-year-old girl after earlier adopting her older half-brother.

      In supporting briefs to the Supreme Court, hundreds of tribes argued that the ICWA was in the best interests of the child.

      They said the law treats Native Americans as a political class, rather than a racial group.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Michael Bersin

      @jimmiraybob:

      Josh Hawley (r).

      A long time ago I attended a “home school” talent show – my spouse had a music student who was playing on the program.

      One of the kids, maybe six-years-old, got up on the stage and recited a massive amount of Bible verse from memory at auctioneer speed, taking fast breaths so he could keep reciting. Rote memorization, with no need or desire for any nuance or understanding.

      I was horrified by the display.

      Josh Hawley (r) is the adult version of that kid.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      different-church-lady

      In Vance’s case, it’s pretty clearly resentment-run-amok. He’s going to punish as many people as he can for his lifelong frustration about being a smart person born in a poor community. It’s pure lashing out.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Maxim

      @Alison Rose: Same here. I am baffled by the statement that hating people feels good, because it doesn’t. I get very angry at injustice sometimes, and that anger can feel very righteous, but that’s not the same thing as actively hating another person. I just don’t get it.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Alison Rose

      @trollhattan: God, of COURSE the white dude’s name was fucking Chad. Also, jeez, the cajones on these people to insist that their lily-white asses could do a better, or even decent, job of rearing a Native child than Native adults could.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      different-church-lady

      @trollhattan: ​
       

      They argued that the ICWA was racially discriminatory, breaching the US Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection.

      You know what was really racially discriminatory? The Native American Genocide.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Roger Moore

      @Michael Bersin:

      Over forty years ago I met someone who was forced/required to be a member of the Hitlerjugend. He hated it with all his being.

      That sounds like my Junior High German teacher.  She was born in 1933 and had to do all the stuff they made children do under the Nazis.  She hated it.  She also told us she learned about the value of a second language after the war, when she was able to use her English to ask GIs for food.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      narya

      In good news for today, ICWA was upheld, 7-2!!

      ETA: I see others got there first–yeah, the dissent is evil, but I’m gonna celebrate the win.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Barney

      I think with Vance it’s ambition. He’s now committed to a Republican political career, and he doesn’t just want to be an Ohio senator for 36 years, he wants to be powerful – Senate leadership, or a presidential run. And so he wants to be noticed outside his state, and at the moment, that means swearing fealty to Trump and his moron MAGAs. He wants to be on Fox, a lot. To be someone that McConnell has to talk to, rather than ignore or order about. He’ll have backup plans on how to sidle away from Trump when it’s all going to go tits-up. You could probably list this under “pure evil”, because a human shouldn’t be ambitious but amoral, and it may be what you’d say about McConnell, too. Neither of them have active hatred for groups as their driving force, just the desire to make the decisions, for the sake of it.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Chris: I remember Charles Johnson BEFORE he went Islamophobic. Before 9/11, Little Green Footballs was a tech blog that talked about stuff like Web design and was not terribly political, and he apparently identified as a liberal.

      (I actually noticed the blog in the first place because I remembered the name “Little Green Footballs” as the brand name of some shareware he wrote for the Atari ST computer back in the late 1980s!)

      I think he went a particularly hard version of 9/11 crazy (which I did too to some extent, so I can sympathize with that) but he fell in with these really hardcore haters, and… somehow, in his case, it wasn’t one-way. At some point he realized that that cesspit really wasn’t him. It hadn’t been, before he got traumatized the same way we all did.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      john b

      From downstairs (attempt 2, but now focusing on this topic):
      @AM in NC was talking about NC Governor Cooper and his attempts to reduce the damage NC GOP could do. But Tricia Cotham (mentioned there) is a case of (I think) a person being evil for the money.

      My quick summary of her: She is the daughter of two long-time NC Democrats and ran for her seat in the NC House in November on typical Dem platform in a blue district in Charlotte. Then a few months later, switched parties to the GOP and was the deciding veto override vote for the restrictive abortion law that passed last month.

      She is HATED by many of her constituents now. And for good reason. There’s no way she wins again in her district. I can only see a few possibilities:

      She has a different GOP position lined up for her (in a different district or in some non-elected position)
      She has a private gig lined up
      She had some kind of break.

      This was someone who spoke on the NC House floor about supporting abortion rights (eg in 2015 in the article linked above)

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Alison Rose:

      I don’t like hating people, I don’t enjoy the feeling of hatred

      And some people do.  Physically, it is pleasurable to them.  Think of it like roller coasters.  Some people love the thrill of adrenaline, and others that same adrenaline makes them feel sick and pained.  I don’t know what dictates who is on either side.  Some people – a lot of people – who love being angry still build a moral wall against it, but we’re looking at people who either didn’t or whose wall failed permanently.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      CaseyL

      Some people have an internalized ethos. Once upon a time, maybe 40 years ago, I would have said “most people.”

      But an internalized ethos actually seems pretty rare.

      An internalized ethos is one you don’t need other people to validate for you. You don’t need other people to tell you what it should be.

      (Maybe my biggest beef with religion is how it requires believers to outsource their consciences to the religious hierarchy.  If the religious hierarchy insists that something you know is wrong is actually right, your choices seem to be to fully surrender the last of your free will to the hierarchy or leave your faith group.)

      It seems that an awful lot of people lack an internalized set of values.  They’re adrift, no conscience to call their own. They’re EMPTY.

      They fill the emptiness with the expediency of the moment, depending on what gets the most approval from their social circle.

      I don’t think of these empties as sociopaths. Sociopaths are loud and proud about having no values other than ME ME ME. They’re not hungry for validation; they don’t care.

      How internalized value systems happen is beyond me. They might be innate.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      BR

      @john b: ​
      A friend in NC was saying he thinks it’s more petty than that, that she felt unimportant in the Dem caucus and the GOP buttered her up, and that she’s not thinking ideologically or monetarily.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Citizen Alan

      @different-church-lady: There’s something to that. I was a gifted, neuro-divergent child (at a time and place when “neuro-divergent” wasn’t even a word), but while my parents were somewhat distant, had I been born to any of their siblings, I’d have ended up an alcoholic or a drug-addict or something worse.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      zhena gogolia

      (Maybe my biggest beef with religion is how it requires believers to outsource their consciences to the religious hierarchy. If the religious hierarchy insists that something you know is wrong is actually right, your choices seem to be to fully surrender the last of your free will to the hierarchy or leave your faith group.)

      That is not true of my religion. Or of many, many others.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      NobodySpecial

      And they choose to be awful. And for what?

      Money and power. You think he’s an asshole, and you’re right. He also makes more in one year than any virtuous burger flipper makes in 50, and he has celebrities and richer people who make life super nice for him without having to do much in the way of actual real work. And the world is wired for those people = it’s why the rich and powerful are largely complete assholes, and the exceptions stand out like a neon sign.

      Fuck, this world is depressing some days.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      PJ

      @Alison Rose: ​

      @Maxim: ​
       

      I would argue that rage and fear are our two most immediately powerful emotions, probably because, as mostly furless primates in the savanna or jungle, our survival depended on it. Combine those two emotions, and add the belief that members of that other tribe have harmed and will harm you or your tribe, and the hate that emerges carries a huge adrenaline rush.

      Just look at the faces of the white people who rioted to stop integration. They were high on hatred. Why else are their modern descendants addicted to Fox News? It’s the rush of outrage.

      And it gives their lives meaning. Take away their hate, and who are they? That might be a mighty deep and steep pit they have to crawl out of. Better to fly over it on the wings of hatred.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Matt McIrvin

      @CaseyL: I have heard it said, though I don’t have links to evidence, that authoritarian parenting styles with an emphasis on arbitrary rules and punishment train kids to have an externalized conscience. They think of right and wrong as a set of rules handed down by an outside authority, and also think heavily in terms of what they can get away with

      We were talking about Huckleberry Finn in another thread. I think the central thing Mark Twain was concerned with in that book was setting up a situation where Huck’s internal ethos was telling him to do something that the moral system he was brought up to believe told him was evil. And he made the right choice, but thought he was a damnable person for it.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Chris Johnson

      @Matt McIrvin:Graham Linehan, the British comedy writer who became a huge figure in the UK TERF movement. She was looking at his body of work–“Father Ted”, “Black Books”,

      Oh geez. You don’t say? Well, that sucks.

      I happen to think Black Books is insanely, unreasonably funny. But the thing is, it’s funny because it’s so convincingly representing these horrible people (well, mainly the proprietor?) and that’s why: like Fawlty Towers, you’re watching a freak show.

      I guess that falls unexpectedly into the ‘Kevin Spacey in Seven’ category. The art is unreasonably good because there’s authenticity in the villainy or dickery. Hmph.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      satby

      Well, once again I’ll put in a plug for Hoffer’s The True Believer, which talks about the psychological attraction of mass movements for some people; because we’ve had an authoritarian, sociopathic mass movement going on in this country a long time. And to be successful in that sphere you have to go deeper and deeper into sociopathic behavior to be accepted, much less become a leader.

      Also, numerous psychological studies have demonstrated that fearful people tend conservative, and tend to display less empathy. Which circles back to the above book. And that Harper’s article.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Paul in KY

      @BR: Excellent article. I assume all of them were white. Of course, you’d have to be a regular Clarence Thomas (IMO) to go Nazi as a black person who was raised in the USA.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Citizen Alan

      @Alison Rose: I mentioned my RWNJ sister’s last blow-up in an earlier thread. At one point, she outright acknowledged that she knew I hated living in Mississippi and was miserable here. And she stopped just short of admitting that was why she was so angry I was finally leaving — because she wanted me to be miserable to the point of suicidal ideation and she was furious I was finally escaping.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      JPL

      @BR: Thank you!   Foreign Affairs magazine allowed access to one of her articles entitled the Problem Child of Europe.   It is no longer available without subscription, and I should have printed it when I had the chance.  Dorothy Thompson was a treasure.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Paul in KY

      @hitchhiker: I think his book had a good title. Never underestimate the power of a good title to get people to buy your book, before they’ve ever leafed through it or read the book jacket.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Chris

      @Citizen Alan:

      I’ve suspected for a while that this is a big part of rural American rage at the cities and suburbs.

      “The city” is their children who never call anymore, their ex wife who moved away after the divorce, their gay brother who moved away because the small town was making him miserable, and so forth.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Scout211

      This sounds . . . not good.

      US government agencies hit in global cyberattack

      “Several” US federal government agencies have been hit in a global cyberattack that exploits a vulnerability in widely used software.

      The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency “is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions affecting their MOVEit applications,” Eric Goldstein, the agency’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, said in a statement on Thursday to CNN, referring to the software impacted. “We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation.”

      It was not immediately clear if the hackers responsible for breaching the federal agencies were a Russian-speaking ransomware group that has claimed credit for numerous other victims in the hacking campaign.

      A CISA spokesperson had no comment when CNN asked who carried out the hack of federal agencies and how many have been affected.

      Agencies were much quicker Thursday to deny they’d been affected by the hacking than to confirm they were. The Transportation Security Administration and the State Department said they were not victims of the hack.

      CISA Director Jen Easterly told MSNBC on Thursday that she was “confident” that there will not be “significant impacts” to federal agencies from the hacks because of the government’s defensive improvements.

      But the news adds to a growing tally of victims of a sprawling hacking campaign that began two weeks ago and has hit major US universities and state governments. The hacking spree mounts pressure on federal officials who have pledged to put a dent in the scourge of ransomware attacks that have hobbled schools, hospitals and local governments across the US.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      trollhattan

      @Citizen Alan: Just wow. Unpacking that pathology would take a phalanx of psychiatrists and shovels full of drugs.

      A hearty “Buh-bye” as you hit the state line that final.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Roger Moore

      @Chris:

      I would say that the core of fascism is grievance.  The people who are most attracted to fascism are the ones who are perpetually aggrieved, but any sufficiently severe single grievance might push somebody that way.  As a national political movement, it’s easiest to push fascism when the grievance is against some big, external enemy who as many people as possible can be angry about, but our contemporary fascists are surprisingly successful at making the enemy be an abstract thing like wokeness.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      JWR

      They choose to be the way they are.

      I think a lot of it comes down to good old fashioned misinformation. Once people expose themselves to Fox News, the conditioning begins, and eventually, they’re ready for the “hard stuff”, like NewsMax, OANN and similar, where they’re trained not to accept anything a Dem says.

      Case in point, on last night’s PBS News Hour was a female Frank Luntz along with 6 or 7 Republican voters sitting around a table, and every time TFG’s latest crimes came up, they were all, “but what about Hunter Biden’s Laptop?” They were all guilty of accepting really stoopid “facts”, and nothing would change their minds.

      Here it is:
      What Iowa Republicans are thinking after Trump’s federal indictment

      Must of found them in some Iowa diner.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Citizen Alan

      @Betty Cracker: She’s a 61yo retired school teacher who married money. She has three grown children. She works part time at the nursery at a local church that runs a day-care, mainly, I think, to stave off boredom. She is educated, but incurious. She loves Tucker Carlson and, as of last Christmas, was looking forward to voting for Desantis. I think she’s one of those people who is so unhappy that she doesn’t realize how unhappy she is. But by the standards of Mississippi, she’s living the good life. Though I wonder how she will react when the people she keeps voting for make it impossible for her two younger children, both elementary ed teachers, to survive in Mississippi.

      (I have tentative plans to lure the middle child out to Fresno at some point and talk him into getting a job teaching in California. All of his leisure activities involve the outdoors and there are multiple national parks within easy driving distance. That will be my revenge if I can pull it off.)

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Scout211

      @raven: My friend just had one last month.  She has had essential tremor her whole life and it has gotten much worse in the past 5 or so years.  One of her doctors thought she had Parkinson’s Disease in addition to the tremor but I guess this is the only test that can determine if you have either or both.  She has both now.

      She said it was fine and she had no problems with it. She went the the VA for the procedure.

      I hope this helps.

      Reply

