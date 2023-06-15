That's literally saying you'll be a spoiler, only jumping in when it's close means you'll be a spoiler! I am going crazy with the lies here https://t.co/slxYYnQwNC

Just the one principle, really: GIVE US YOUR MONEY!…

“Trust us, give us the money now, but next year if it’s hopeless we’ll give it back” https://t.co/7d8PDtYFPk

"we won't run a third party candidate if Biden is winning comfortably but we will if it's close" is the precise approach you would take if you wanted to be a spoiler, but only if it doesn't require much effort.

Alternative (but not all that contradictory) theory: they’re being funded by people who want a Republican to defeat Trump for the nomination, but are stupid enough to think a third party candidate could beat both Trump & Biden

I know a lot of you don’t trust Rick Wilson — frankly, if he shook my hand, I’d count my fingers afterwards — but he knows these people on a professional basis:

2/ Nancy is one of DC’s most powerful, influential, and connected players. A Swamp Empress. Richer than God.

She and Mark Penn are angry, though. Very, very angry. At whom, you ask?

Well, Democrats.

They were exiled from Clinton world. Obamas, same.

3/ They’ve been on a jihad ever since. Mark has dozens of Fox hits defending and praising Trump.

Their major donors are the EXACT same billionaires funding Ron DeSantis. (Yeah, Nancy hides her donors, but girl, your org leaks because your staff hates you.)

4/ They formed No Labels as a long con, a way to break the Democrats, get rich doing it (and again, they are VERY rich), and punish their imagined enemies.

They branded it as “centrist problem solvers” but their plan to run a 3rd party candidate this year was anything but.

5/ They’re working to put a conservative Dem (Joe Manchin is their number one pony, but Sinema is also in the running if Joe falls off) on the ballot in key states to drain off votes from Biden.

Their math, maps, and polling are utter fantasy, an ever-changing target.

7/ When challenged how they'd get a candidate to 270, they argued their 3rd party goon could win in…Delaware. And Florida. And Washington State. And Utah. And um…well, you tell me if this is a serious map in your mind: pic.twitter.com/oucz8pyoll — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 15, 2023

8/ It’s all a fraud. They describe Joe Biden and Donald Trump as “equally unacceptable”…an assertion I’ll leave you to assess. The plan all along was to burn down Biden, and they’re getting on the ballot in key states to do just that.

9/ We know the why but what about the how? Getting on the ballot is hard, and NL is fraudulently representing its petitions in many states and changing voter registrations. They’re in trouble in Maine and AZ already, with more to come.

10/ But they’ll be on enough close states to drag off a % of conservative Dems and elect Trump or — and here’s the big reveal — they’ll drop out and not run a candidate if the Republican nominee is — wait for it — Ron DeSantis…

13/ We’re on final now, so bear with me. Why would they say that? The answer is “Dallas” and the answer is “Manhattan.”

Nancy has raised something like $70 million dollars (as noted prior) from the EXACT SAME billionaires backing DeSantis.

14/ This donor set (including Sugar Daddy Harlan Crow) cares about 3 things; lower taxes at the Mt. Everest end of the income scale, carried-interest deductions, and oil-and-gas subsidies/write-offs.

They’ll get them from Trump, but DeSantis has marginally better aesthetics.

15/ If they have to spend the $$$ to destroy Biden, they will…and @nolabelsorg

is designed to be the vehicle for an ocean of dark GOP money dressed up as moderate do-gooderism.

They’re perfectly fine with Trump if it happens, and if it’s DeSantis they think it’s in the bag…