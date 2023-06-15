Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Once Again: No Labels, And Damned Few Principles

Once Again: No Labels, And Damned Few Principles

Just the one principle, really: GIVE US YOUR MONEY!…


I know a lot of you don’t trust Rick Wilson — frankly, if he shook my hand, I’d count my fingers afterwards — but he knows these people on a professional basis:

2/ Nancy is one of DC’s most powerful, influential, and connected players. A Swamp Empress. Richer than God.

She and Mark Penn are angry, though. Very, very angry. At whom, you ask?

Well, Democrats.

They were exiled from Clinton world. Obamas, same.

3/ They’ve been on a jihad ever since. Mark has dozens of Fox hits defending and praising Trump.

Their major donors are the EXACT same billionaires funding Ron DeSantis. (Yeah, Nancy hides her donors, but girl, your org leaks because your staff hates you.)

4/ They formed No Labels as a long con, a way to break the Democrats, get rich doing it (and again, they are VERY rich), and punish their imagined enemies.

They branded it as “centrist problem solvers” but their plan to run a 3rd party candidate this year was anything but.

5/ They’re working to put a conservative Dem (Joe Manchin is their number one pony, but Sinema is also in the running if Joe falls off) on the ballot in key states to drain off votes from Biden.

Their math, maps, and polling are utter fantasy, an ever-changing target.

8/ It’s all a fraud. They describe Joe Biden and Donald Trump as “equally unacceptable”…an assertion I’ll leave you to assess. The plan all along was to burn down Biden, and they’re getting on the ballot in key states to do just that.

9/ We know the why but what about the how? Getting on the ballot is hard, and NL is fraudulently representing its petitions in many states and changing voter registrations. They’re in trouble in Maine and AZ already, with more to come.

10/ But they’ll be on enough close states to drag off a % of conservative Dems and elect Trump or — and here’s the big reveal — they’ll drop out and not run a candidate if the Republican nominee is — wait for it — Ron DeSantis…

13/ We’re on final now, so bear with me. Why would they say that? The answer is “Dallas” and the answer is “Manhattan.”

Nancy has raised something like $70 million dollars (as noted prior) from the EXACT SAME billionaires backing DeSantis.

14/ This donor set (including Sugar Daddy Harlan Crow) cares about 3 things; lower taxes at the Mt. Everest end of the income scale, carried-interest deductions, and oil-and-gas subsidies/write-offs.

They’ll get them from Trump, but DeSantis has marginally better aesthetics.

15/ If they have to spend the $$$ to destroy Biden, they will…and @nolabelsorg
is designed to be the vehicle for an ocean of dark GOP money dressed up as moderate do-gooderism.

They’re perfectly fine with Trump if it happens, and if it’s DeSantis they think it’s in the bag…

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      kindness

      No Labels isn’t fooling politically minded people but it’s premise is catnip to the MSM.  It’s the MSM which will do No Labels work for them with the voters who pay no attention to politics till the week before the elections.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Raoul Paste

      @kindness: Yep, the institutional corruption in America manifests as the free airtime No Labels will get, letting them hammer their message endlessly

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      So if you pay them enough money, they won’t run in 2024.  Weren’t people proposing that back in mid-2016 — the Republicans should just pay Trump to drop out of the race?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      They’re definitely a threat to Biden — not because they care about the election nearly as much as they care about the muneeez — but I wonder how much of a threat they might also be to Trump.  There are a lot of Republicans who are turned off by Trump and might look favorably on an alternative that (1) isn’t a Dem and (2) makes nice soothing pro-plutocracy noises.  And conversely, I don’t know how many of the Dems who would look favorably on an alternative to Biden are right-leaning as opposed to strongly left and would vote for a (fake) “centrist” rather than a more doctrinaire candidate.

      The main battle likely will be over the low-information “leaners,” who either won’t vote or will vote based on whatever just came across the screen, and there’s a lot of them.  They’re the ones Dems gotta work to reach and lock in early.  Get them on board, and a few defections to some “centrist” talking outta both sides of his/her mouth probably won’t matter.

      (All that said, I got no idea about the state-by-state.  But I could see Manchin as a No Labels candidate putting up a serious fight for WV’s electoral votes, and maybe KY or even OH as well.)

      Reply

