The Reddit Blackout

If you are not a redditor, you may be unaware that there has been a multi day blackout to protest changes regarding API pricing:

At the peak of the blackout, more than 8,000 subreddits went dark in support of the API protest—though Reddit told Forbes earlier this week it was not “planning any changes to the API updates” they previously announced. Before the protest was planned to end Wednesday for most subreddits, The Verge published an internal company memo from Reddit that informed employees the blackout would pass and was not having a significant impact on revenue—a development that became one of the primary motivations behind an indefinite blackout for many subreddits. The changes were first announced in April, and by this month, popular subreddits like r/music, r/sports, r/gaming and many more participated in a blackout that either restricted or completely stopped followers of their pages from interacting with them.

Here is a brief explainer on what the API price changes will do:

For most of Reddit’s history, its value was its community and users, who post, comment, and moderate forums, also known as subreddits, for free. That adds up to millions upon millions of hours of unpaid labor that Reddit really can’t do without.

But Reddit is not just a community; it’s also a business. Its business needs will always come first, and right now, the company says it needs to make more money. So Reddit is soon going to charge for commercial access to its API, or application programming interface, which several third-party developers rely on to power their own Reddit-based apps. Those apps are often better, faster, and have more features than Reddit’s own. Reddit is also cutting sexually explicit content off from those third-party user interface apps entirely, while still allowing it on its official app. Reddit says the vast majority of services that use its API will not be affected, and that non-commercial tools that help moderators won’t be charged. Reddit is also rolling out its own moderator tools to replace what they’ll likely lose once the API changes are implemented.

When Reddit first announced it would start charging for API access in April, it framed the decision as a response to generative AI companies that scrape its content to build their lucrative large language models while paying Reddit nothing in return. Reddit app developers probably didn’t think they would be affected. After all, their products are supposed to make the Reddit experience better, and Reddit’s been just fine with that for many years.

One of the subgroups of redditors who will most be impacted by the changes in pricing are disabled users:

In a conversation with The Verge, Norbert Rum, who founded r/blind in 2008, pointed out several places where Reddit’s official app falls short of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the set of standards used to guide developers in the creation of accessible apps and websites.

One is huge: people relying on keyboard-only navigation can’t actually use the app, a critical issue for people who rely on voice control. Reddit’s official app is also not compatible with screen readers, which read content to blind and low-vision users and also provide navigational information.

***

Disabled users say the most obvious fix to their accessibility woes is an overhaul of the official app. This could include fixes to address outstanding access issues, such as the need for alternate text and clearly labeled buttons that can interact with screen readers appropriately, and might integrate options to address cognitive disabilities and physical impairments such as Parkinson’s or tremors, which can make it very hard to use apps without making mistakes. In the short term, they want their beloved apps to be able to continue operating, which would require revisiting the API pricing and the timeline for implementation.

As for r/blind, it remains dark in protest, with a bitter twist: thanks to access conflicts, only a sighted person could actually flip the switch that set the community to private.

All of this is interesting to me, at least, but I suspect many of you, if you are still reading, are wondering why I am taking the time to talk about it. And the reason, dear Juicers, is because I think it serves as a useful introduction of one of my favorite things to think about lately- the curb-cut effect (the link here is different from the video below).

It’s a fun thing to think about, and to think about how unintended consequences is a neutral concept- they can be both good and bad. In video games, lots of design decisions for accessibility have made the game easier for fully sighted individuals and I often play shooters in colorblind mode.

Interesting stuff.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      There are still a half dozen subs of mine that are dark.

      USA v Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal is being played, but CBS in their infinite wisdom has decided not to broadcast but stream it only instead. Dumbasses.

    2. 2.

      NobodySpecial

      I understand both sides of the issue: Reddit users have mods available that make Reddit so much easier/pleasant, and Reddit is being dumb by just completely shutting everything down by overpricing access to the API, but Reddit also has to start making real money at some point before the investors decide to just pull the plug.

      The pricing model is stupid because it’s designed to be stupid and soft lock mods out of the system, but I’d prefer that they find a way to integrate the mods into their app instead of just nuking the whole system.

    3. 3.

      dm

      Somewhat related to the curb-cut effect was what happened at MIT when they made a concentrated effort to recruit more women undergraduates.

      It meant that they could raise their standards.

      (What?)

      Well, it meant that instead of having to recruit the top 10% of half the population, they could concentrate on the top 5% of all the population.

    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      @HumboldtBlue: And this is part of why soccer will always struggle to really “make it” among US fans (however that is defined) – because the bulk of our sports media don’t give a shit about it other than during the World Cup and maybe the Olympics

      ETA I remember one time, a Gold Cup semi-final or even maybe the final was supposed to be aired after some random mid-season baseball game, which went long. But the channel stuck with the baseball game and didn’t switch to the soccer match until at least ten minutes in, maybe longer. One of the baseball announcers would mention every couple of minutes that they would switch to the other game as soon as this one was over, and the other announcer kept getting annoyed and being like “we’re here to talk about baseball, they can wait, blah blah”. This was a long time ago, but for a lot of sports media folks, nothing has changed.

    5. 5.

      catclub

      Is my understanding that the AI screen scrapers don’t use the API correct?
      If so, making the app developers who DO use the API pay is not cutting off the problem.

    6. 6.

      glc

      Deleted my Reddit account the other day.  It’s part of the normal life cycle of walled gardens.  Particularly those that don’t provide essential services.

    8. 8.

      cain

      @Alison Rose: I’m afraid that isn’t true at least here in Portland. Our soccer team tickets are like gone. It’s really hard to get season tickets.

      Our team is really popular too – Portland Timbers are the bomb. The problem with all sports is lucrative contracts where you can’t watch it anywhere except on overpriced tiers on ESPN and so on. Going to the game can also be prohibitively expensive.

    9. 9.

      Trivia Man

      I agree, that was a very accessible (ha!) discussion about a very serious issue. I’ve shared it with several people who are frequently required to justify accommodations for a certain group. I think this is a very simple and helpful way to phrase it.

      Curb Cut Effect FTW

    10. 10.

      cain

      I am a mod of a subreddit with 80k people in it. I didn’t really get a chance to look at it and then some folks complained that our subreddit didn’t participate. I suppose I should have but it was during a time of events and I just didn’t have time to look into the whole thing.

      I think we should stop going to reddit and start doing decentralized. I think with reddit trying to go public with their IPO – these are all the things they are trying to show that they can make gobs of money. Basically, they are going to get insanely rich on content that we are all producing. So it’s kind of rich that they think they are protecting us from AI routines.

      Also, what is this daily posting by John ? It weirds me out. Next thing you know, he’s going to start being a regular commenter!

    11. 11.

      Steve in the ATL

      I once litigated a case involving Home Depot, Lowe’s, a shopping center, and a curb cut.

      How did it turn out, you ask (pretend you asked)?

      Unlike my legal idol, Steve Dallas, I won!

    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      @cain: Oh of course, many MLS teams have super dedicated fans. But I’m talking about the wider population, the nation as a whole. If the sports media treated soccer with equal respect to baseball, gridiron football, etc, I think that would help increase interest in it among people who are not currently inclined.

    14. 14.

      Jackie

      Off topic good news:

      “Two Tennessee state lawmakers who were expelled from the state legislature earlier this year for protesting gun violence on the House floor easily won their special primary elections on Thursday.”

      ”State Rep. Justin Jones ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination in his Nashville-area district, while state Rep. Justin Pearson sailed to victory over challenger David Page in the Democratic special primary for his Memphis-area district.”

      https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/4052766-tennessee-special-election-results/

    15. 15.

      Jackie

      @cain: “Also, what is this daily posting by John ? It weirds me out. Next thing you know, he’s going to start being a regular commenter!”

      Just like the good ol’ days! Minus the alcohol – so even gooder!

