Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: *Everything* TFG Touches…

Looks like James Comer and Chuck Grassley are gonna have to find another ‘source’.

Never say an expensive legal education doesn’t teach people some things…

If anyone should need a reminder…

The former president was fingerprinted and arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami. And, no matter what side of the political fence you stand on, it’s a fact that after a hard day in court, you need a little break.

Trump opted to decompress with a trip to Versailles in Little Havana. The iconic restaurant has long been a pit stop for politicians seeking to curry favor with Miami’s Cuban voters.

Trump and his entourage arrived at Versailles shortly after leaving the courthouse and made straight for the bakery…

A glad-handing Trump was heard to declare, “Food for everyone!”

So, New Times wondered, did Trump — who famously fancies his chicken from KFC and his steaks well-done and slathered with ketchup but isn’t exactly known for picking up the check — treat his fan club to a spread of croquetas, pastelitos, and cubanos chased with cafecitos?

It turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go.

A knowledgeable source assures New Times that Donald Trump’s stop at Versailles totaled about ten minutes, leaving no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order.

Per HuffPost:

The New York Times reported that Trump didn’t get any food at the restaurant, preferring to eat McDonald’s on his plane.

HuffPost reached out to both the restaurant and the Trump campaign, but no one immediately responded.

But many Twitter users did…

I’m not the world’s most adventurous eater, but if given the choice between snacks from a nationally renowned Cuban bakery and some reheated Mickey D’s, can’t say I’d choose the Big Macs.

