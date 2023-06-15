(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Another Ramstein today was quite productive, we are getting even stronger – address by the President of Ukraine Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! A report for today. First, we have significant international steps that strengthen our position in several areas at once. The European Parliament has adopted a powerful resolution in support of our nation’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. There is a concrete call to the leaders of the European Union to define a clear path for our country’s membership in the EU. And on the issue of the Alliance, the European Parliament sets exactly the meaning of our Ukrainian contribution to Euro-Atlantic security, which envisages that Ukraine’s path to NATO and a political invitation to accession should be developed in the context of preparations for the Alliance Summit in Vilnius already. The time for integration and security certainty has obviously come, and I thank all members of the European Parliament and the President of the European Parliament, Mrs. Roberta Metsola, as well as Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk for the constant and effective work with the parliaments of our partner countries. The second significant international step today is the bill registered in the United States on the confiscation and transfer to our country of the assets of the Russian state – a terrorist state – as reparations. I thank the U.S. Senators for the strong bipartisan support of this issue of justice for Ukraine and all victims of Russian terror. In dictatorships like Russia’s, money is the highest value. And especially for those who serve the ruling regime or are actually the owners of state structures. When the terrorist state and all Russian individuals whose collaboration with the Kremlin created the conditions for Russian aggression or who are a public cover for Russian corrupt officials lose their money, a very important goal will be achieved – they will feel what loss is. They do not respect life and do not feel regret when human lives are lost. The Russian ruling class does not value people and is willing to waste human lives by the hundreds of thousands. But they do care about money – the money they have appropriated, by the way. They value their assets. They must lose them completely, and in favor of those who suffered from their aggression, from this terrorist war, in favor of our state, our people. Today I continued to address the parliaments of our partner countries. I called on the parliamentarians and people of Switzerland to continue to stand in unity and solidarity with us in the defense of common values and freedom. It is very important that all of us in Europe equally understand that it is only by force of arms that we can now protect the way of life that we all value so much, in all countries – from the Atlantic area to Ukraine, including Switzerland. It is our common task to defend freedom, international law and human life. I also had phone calls with representatives of two countries – Belize and Costa Rica. We are building new partnerships for Ukraine to support the Peace Formula and our resolutions at the UN in defense of the UN Charter and international law in general. I discussed with Mr. President of Costa Rica and Mr. Prime Minister of Belize the possibility of organizing a meeting between Ukraine and Latin America. Together we can provide much more protection for the freedom and equality of nations in the modern world. An important report was made today on the situation in Kherson region and in the south of the country, in our Dnipropetrovsk region, after the Russian act of terrorism at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Disaster relief, humanitarian aid, drinking water supply and all other sensitive and important issues. Prime Minister Shmyhal, Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko, specialized Deputy Head of the Office Kuleba, and representatives of local authorities. Another report was on the situation in Kryvyi Rih and Odesa after the recent terrorist attacks. And, of course, the frontline. I thank all our warriors, every unit, every combat brigade for today – for today’s battles. I would like to mention six units in particular. The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops – paratroopers of our powerful 80th separate airborne assault brigade. The Tavria operational and strategic group of troops – warriors of our 23rd separate mechanized brigade, marines of the 35th and 37th separate brigades, warriors of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of Zakarpattia and the 128th separate brigade of the territorial defense forces… Thank you all, guys, for your efficiency! For your strength, courage and for returning Ukrainian land to Ukraine and strengthening our Ukrainian will. Glory to everyone who is now in combat, at combat posts and on combat missions! Glory to all who train our warriors! Who treats and rehabilitates our defenders after their injuries! I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps. And by the way, another Ramstein today was quite productive. We are getting even stronger! Glory to Ukraine!

There was another meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group today.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group has come together once again to stand united in Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty and freedom. We are united in our commitment to provide Ukraine 🇺🇦 with the training and the equipment to help it succeed on the battlefield. pic.twitter.com/YHR4X8xRdh — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 15, 2023

Spot-on! The russians have "destroyed" all of our weapons and equipment at least two or three times since the beginning of the large-scale war.

Thank you @SecDef! pic.twitter.com/QlUzlSLVHU — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 15, 2023

Maryinka:

Maryinka is a town located west of Donetsk. Since 2014, battles have been raging there. This report provides unique insights into how the #UAarmy is defending this town.

🎥 @bihusinfo

1/3 pic.twitter.com/QxG6aA66Ou — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 15, 2023

russia's attempts to advance near Maryinka have been failing for about a year. A huge number of invaders were destroyed here by brave Ukrainian soldiers.

🎥 @bihusinfo

2/3 pic.twitter.com/lmrzFFWmWn — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 15, 2023

Maryinka is in ruins, but the spirit of its defenders remains unbroken.

Listen to their stories.

🎥 @bihusinfo

3/3 pic.twitter.com/7eHgZlbNHl — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 15, 2023

Bilozerka, Kherson:

russian terrorists killed father Mykola Palagniuk. They shelled the church in Bilozerka, Kherson region, where he was at the time distributing humanitarian aid to the people who suffered from the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, which was blown up by the russian troops.… pic.twitter.com/AGCLuPO11H — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 15, 2023

Here’s the full text of the MOD’s tweet:

russian terrorists killed father Mykola Palagniuk. They shelled the church in Bilozerka, Kherson region, where he was at the time distributing humanitarian aid to the people who suffered from the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, which was blown up by the russian troops. #russiaisaterroriststate

The Kakhovka dam:

Catastrophic floods now replaced by catastrophic water shortages. Water level in Kakhovka reservoir is 7 m and continues dropping, many cities including Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol are facing critical water deprivation. I hope IAEA Grossi sees this too. 📷 Jedrzej Nowicki pic.twitter.com/qfGkPiqivd — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 15, 2023

The left bank of the Dnipro:

Exclusive footage from temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro. 🇷🇺 doesn’t evacuate residents from flooded areas or allow 🇺🇦 to do so. But technology comes to rescue. Our Vampire drone, which previously destroyed the occupiers, now delivers humanitarian aid.@United24media pic.twitter.com/oY0qS7WA8z — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) June 14, 2023

Bakhmut:

Strikes on Russian radio electronic warfare system "Borisoglebsk-2" and the artillery reconnaissance complex "ZOOPARK-1". By the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, Bakhmut area.https://t.co/I4zmr8rxQN pic.twitter.com/s75Vst482P — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 15, 2023

Oligarch Oleg Deripaska publicly announced deportation of 350 Ukrainian children from Bakhmut. He later deleted the entry, but it is kept for ICC. pic.twitter.com/g59isv6WLU — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 15, 2023

The Arabat Spit:

/2. Supposedly this strike on Arabat Spit (first video and first photo) https://t.co/AVrAzlVUS3 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 15, 2023

You may be asking yourself what air defense is doing? Here’s a joint statement by Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US:

Press release Joint statement by Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK, and the USA

A statement on delivering high priority air defence equipment to Ukraine. From: Ministry of Defence and The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP

Published 15 June 2023 The Denmark, the Netherlands, and the UK defence ministries and the United States Department of Defense today announced that they are partnering together to deliver high priority air defence equipment to Ukraine, addressing its most urgent air defence requirements as Russia continues its brazen missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities. The initiative will deliver hundreds of short and medium range air defence missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure and further ensure the success of counter-offensive operations in coming months. Delivery of the equipment has already begun and should be complete within several weeks. The initiative was announced ahead of the June 15, 2023 meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels, Belgium. The UDCG brings together some 50 nations providing a variety of military support to Ukraine.

What air defense is doing is being resupplied.

Tbilisi, Georgia:

An activist throws Russian rubles upon Georgian Dream MPs in Georgian Parliament in protest of Georgia's growing alignment with Russia. pic.twitter.com/z91jdd7P7V — Formula NEWS | English (@FormulaGe) June 14, 2023

Rostov on Don, Russia:

And here comes the moment when I feel even more shitty. This doesn't get too much traction in Russia but it's retweeted by @IAPonomarenko, a Ukrainian whose nation suffers a hundred times more torture every day. — Denis Zakharov (@betelgeuse1922) June 15, 2023

The Russians demonstrate that Russian life is cheap.

Azovstal defenders in Russian court in Rostov on Don. Eight are women. People defending their land are accused of involvement in terrorist activities. pic.twitter.com/l6lVspUTIA — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 15, 2023

Just as they continue to demonstrate that, for them, Ukrainian life is even cheaper.

I’m not quite sure why this is being reported as a confidential decree as I’ve seen reporting on it for several months, but The Financial Times is reporting that Putin has signed a confidential decree to nationalize Western companies in Russia.

Russia is to adopt powers to seize assets of “naughty” western companies and will make it harder for them to exit the country, as Vladimir Putin seeks ways to retaliate against US and European sanctions. The Kremlin last week secretly ordered legislation to enable western assets to be appropriated at knockdown prices and is discussing even more draconian measures to fully nationalise groups, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The insiders said Putin’s economic team wanted the threat of nationalisation to be part of a carrot-and-stick approach aimed at punishing western countries that seize Russian assets while rewarding those that play by the Kremlin’s rules. The confidential Kremlin decree, seen by the Financial Times, would give the Russian state priority rights to buy any western asset for sale at a “significant discount” so they could later be sold at a profit. Putin’s order to his cabinet, signed last week, also requires all private Russian buyers of western assets to be fully Russian-held or in a process to exclude all foreign shareholders, further complicating any exit procedure. Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, told the FT that western investors and companies were “more than welcome” in Russia but noted others had stopped paying salaries entirely or simply decided to leave the country at a huge loss. “If a company doesn’t fulfil its obligations, then, of course, it goes in the category of naughty companies,” Peskov said. “We say goodbye to those companies. And what we do with their assets after that is our business.” People involved in western corporate exits from Russia say the Kremlin’s move opens up a “Pandora’s box” that will inevitably consolidate the state’s control over the economy. “I think nationalisation is inevitable. It is only a matter of time,” said a senior businessman in the process of selling his assets in Russia. “The state will need money.” The businessman, who said he planned to “slip through the window” before nationalisation begins, believes commodities groups would be hit hardest, as the Kremlin looks for more ways to tap export revenue for the budget. Technology companies would be less affected because they were “hard to run”, he added. Putin’s circle has debated nationalising western companies since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. But it has only used such powers in rare instances. In deciding whether to expand such powers across thousands of western groups, the Kremlin will monitor what happens to the roughly €300bn ($324bn) of Russian central bank assets frozen in the west. Russia’s economic officials are worried about losing the crucial role western businesses continue to play in many sectors of the country’s economy. The Kremlin is also eager to find new sources of income for the budget amid falling revenues from energy exports and skyrocketing military spending, which has driven the budget deficit up to $42bn this year. Under the current criteria, first announced in December, western companies are required to give Russian buyers a discount of at least 50 per cent of the asset’s value, and make a “voluntary” contribution of between 5 and 10 per cent of the deal price to the budget.

More at the link!

The reference to moving forward based on what happens to frozen Russian assets, leads to the next piece of Financial Times reporting:

The top Republican on the US Senate foreign relations committee has introduced legislation authorising President Joe Biden to seize Russian sovereign assets and transfer them to Kyiv for the long-term reconstruction of Ukraine. The move comes as both parties in Congress are increasing pressure on the Biden administration and its allies to find ways for Russian money to fund the billions of dollars that will be needed to rebuild Ukraine, rather than western taxpayers. The bipartisan bill was filed on Thursday by Jim Risch, the Idaho Republican senator and the party’s top member of the foreign relations committee, along with Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat on the Senate judiciary committee. It argues Russia “bears responsibility for the financial burden of the reconstruction of Ukraine” and gives the president the ability to “confiscate” frozen Russian sovereign assets in the US, including Russian central bank assets, so they can quickly be directed to Ukraine. In addition, it calls on Biden to push for the establishment of a “common international compensation mechanism” with foreign partners as an additional way to funnel the seized Russian money to Kyiv. The bill has attracted some bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, which would have to approve the measure for it to become law. Michael McCaul, the Republican chair of the House foreign affairs committee, and Marcy Kaptur, an Ohio Democrat who co-chairs the House Ukraine caucus, are backing the legislation in the lower chamber. Since Russia launched its full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, western countries have seized about $300bn of Russian assets. On Capitol Hill there is a growing push for the US and its allies to use that money as talks intensify about the funding mechanisms for Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction, including at a conference to be hosted by the UK later this month on rebuilding the war-torn country. Having Russian money fund a big chunk of Ukraine’s reconstruction would limit the price tag for western allies at a time when there are growing fears of waning political appetite for huge additional economic aid to the country. The legislation would also clarify the US president’s legal authority to take such action, making it harder to challenge in court. Lawrence Summers, the former US Treasury secretary, and Robert Zoellick, the former World Bank president, have backed the bill, along with Laurence Tribe, the veteran constitutional law professor at Harvard University, and Razom for Ukraine, a Ukrainian-American advocacy group. However, there are doubts in the US and EU over the viability of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine for its reconstruction, which has made it difficult for western allies to settle on a plan. The EU, however, is considering ways to transfer profits, including interest payments, from Russia’s seized sovereign assets to Ukraine. The Biden administration is still weighing what it can do with Russian sovereign assets and has not taken a position on the kind of legislation proposed by Risch and Whitehouse. At a congressional hearing this week, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said it was “critical that any next steps we take be done via careful consultation with allies and partners” given that most of the frozen Russian sovereign assets were outside the US. “We’re examining a number of options, including some that we may be able to take under existing authorities,” she added.

Much more at the link!

Jack Watling, the Senior Research Fellow for Land Warfare at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), has published a strategic assessment regarding Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Ukrainian forces are making gains, but the offensive is some way from its decisive phase; we must refrain from premature pronouncements of success or failure. Ukrainian forces have launched their long-anticipated offensive in an attempt to break through Russian defence lines to liberate the occupied territories. Ukrainian troops have broken through initial fighting positions along a broad part of the front, but remain some distance from Russia’s main defence line. Kyiv has yet to commit the bulk of its forces as its lead elements try to set the conditions for a breakthrough. The fighting so far has been tough. Russia’s initial fighting positions constituted fox holes and hand-dug trenches, but behind these were complex minefields of anti-tank and antipersonnel mines, covered by Russian UAVs and artillery. The main defence line, still 15–20 km from Ukrainian positions, has properly dug trenches and concrete-reinforced firing posts, tank obstacles, ground-laid cable to coordinate artillery strikes, and even more mines. Behind that are the reserve fighting positions of the third defence line. The fighting will likely get tougher. As Ukrainian forces penetrate deeper into the defences, they will come into range of more Russian artillery firing posts. Moreover, their own artillery will be able to deliver fewer counterbattery missions, and the Ukrainian lines of advance will become more predictable, as they must follow the breaches identified in the minefields. As Ukrainian troops push forwards, they will also be covered by fewer air defences, and will likely come under greater attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces and aviation. Given these threats, the Ukrainian military is currently trying to achieve three things. Firstly, there is an intense counterbattery duel being fought, with both sides trying to strike each other’s logistics, command and control, reconnaissance, and artillery systems. The Russians are hunting for Ukraine’s artillery with Lancet UAVs. The Ukrainians are utilising Storm Shadow and GMLRS to try to destroy Russian command and control and munitions stockpiles. Secondly, the Ukrainians are trying to get the Russians to commit their reserves, moving troops from the third defence line to bolster sectors under pressure. Once these troops are pulled forwards, it will become easier to identify the weak points in the Russian lines, where a breakthrough will not be met by a new screen of repositioned forces. Thirdly, the Ukrainian military is trying to put pressure across the front to advance through the first line of defences in as much breadth as possible. The reason for this is to increase the options for attacking the main defence line and to keep Russian forces uncertain as to where the main effort will be launched. Furthermore, with such a long front, stretching out Russian troops limits their ability to stack units in depth, pulling more forward. At some point, the Ukrainians will have to decide where to commit their main assault units, and the offensive will enter its decisive phase. This decision must be conditions-based. It isn’t about adhering to some fixed timeline. When these units are committed, the offensive will either achieve a breakthrough or fail. Success is binary, not linear. The line is either broken or it is not, and Kyiv must shape the battlefield to maximise the probability of a breach. The extent of a success will be determined by how much progress is made on the other side of the breach. If a breach can be achieved, then the critical question will be how many units Ukraine has in reserve to surge forward and exploit the success. If operations are currently methodical, once a breach in the line occurs, speed will be of the essence. The uncertain variable in the current offensive is Russian morale. Russian units are currently fighting from prepared positions and their command-and-control infrastructure is mostly intact, though some key command posts have been struck. If Russian units can be forced to reposition, however, the poor training and discipline of Moscow’s forces could see the defence become uncoordinated and susceptible to collapse. Bringing about such conditions would require some significant actions by the Ukrainians to get the Russians moving, but it is possible under such conditions for the strength of the defence to crumble rapidly. Ukraine can endeavour to bring such a situation about, but it cannot be counted on. For Ukraine’s international partners, the summer is likely to be deeply uncomfortable. Losses will mount and success will take time. It is vital, however, that there is no diminution in the strengthening of the training programmes allowing Ukraine to continue to generate combat units, or the mobilisation of defence industry to put supply to the Ukrainian military on a sustainable basis. However much territory is liberated in this offensive, the critical variable is convincing the Kremlin that even if its defeat comes in stages, it is coming.

There is no more at the link.

That’s enough for tonight.

