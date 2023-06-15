Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Come on, man.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Second rate reporter says what?

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Let there be snark.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / Akita Success (Open Thread)

Akita Success (Open Thread)

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

Generative AI is probably coming for my job and maybe even yours eventually, but in the meantime, its dumber cousins amuse me by barfing up unintentional howlers while transcribing human speech. A recent example was “Akita success,” which did not allude to an accomplishment attributable to a handsome, dense-coated dog with pointy ears and fold-over tail. It was a botched translation of “a key to success,” and by the time I realized that, my train of thought had derailed badly. It’s all yours, robots.

Speaking of handsome dogs, here’s our Pete hanging over the side of the sofa. I think it’s a cooling off technique he uses when he returns indoors overheated from playing in the yard; otherwise, I can’t account for the odd behavior.

dog resting on the back of a sofa

He looks a sophomore on spring break who recently discovered tequila shots in a big way and is now about to puke over a cruise ship railing. Also, the vet says he’s too fat, so I’m dispensing fewer treats and am therefore a monster. Also, I need to trim his damned claws, which is a nightmare. 

Open thread!

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cope

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      cope

      Our pooch needs a nail trim as well. Our old vet in FL said, after an initial attempt at cutting her nails failed, that she would have to be sedated. I said no.

      One of the pet big box stores here has walk-in nail trim service and I keep meaning to take her there. Maybe later today after I meet with my dentist to discuss the upcoming extraction of #18.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.