Grifters Gonna Grift Open Thread: You Can’t Spell ‘RatF*cKer’ Without ‘RFK Jr’

by

Bobby Kennedy Jr. is still talking. Up in the hills of Los Angeles, in a house studded with family memorabilia, the scion of the Kennedy clan and Democratic presidential candidate has been expounding for 90 minutes on everything from Latin American populism to the CIA, from cryptocurrency to the war in Ukraine. His phone is pinging with messages from politicians and Twitter celebrities, and he needs to jump on a flight to Las Vegas, where he’ll address a tech convention. But Kennedy waves off his wife, actor Cheryl Hines, as she pops into the living room to remind him he still needs to pack. He wants to talk about how people are finally listening to him. “I am constantly surprised by it,” Kennedy says of the attention to his long-shot campaign. “It’s just very weird.”

Weird is one word for Kennedy’s bid, which has won support from figures as disparate as Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actor Alicia Silverstone, and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. It’s a guerrilla operation staffed by longtime friends and colleagues from Kennedy’s many previous lives—as an environmental lawyer, prolific author, master falconer, Hollywood husband, and anti-vaccine crusader. So far, the candidate has spent more time chatting on podcasts and livestreams than visiting with voters. Instead of dropping in on New Hampshire coffee shops, he’s given a speech at a Miami Bitcoin conference, appeared on Twitter  Spaces with Elon Musk, and is slated to be interviewed on June 14 on Joe Rogan’s wildly popular podcast.

More striking than the medium is the message—a kind of MAGA for Democrats that stands in stark contrast to the optimism that defined the campaigns of his father and uncle. Kennedy sounds simultaneously stuck in the past and jarringly online, his worldview dark and suspicious. He speaks about a time when the country’s waters were not polluted, pharmaceutical companies did not poison children, bioweapons did not threaten to destroy humanity, and people trusted the government not to lie to or silence them. “I feel like my country is being taken away from me,” he tells TIME. “I want to restore in many ways the America of my youth, the America I was brought up in.”…

Just one more rich white dude, in mourning for a world which only ever sorta existed for the top few percent of white men with money…

The strategy that allies have landed on is to focus on podcasts and alternative media. Kennedy believes the 2024 election could be “decided by podcasts,” and he intends to use them to full advantage. “In the same way that my uncle sort of realized that television was a good medium for him in 1960, and Trump discovered that he could communicate with these large groups of people on Twitter in 2016,” Kennedy says, “I think podcasts are a good medium for me.”…

In the past few weeks, Kennedy has appeared on dozens of podcasts and online shows, holding conversations with actor Russell Brand, right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson, right-wing activist James O’Keefe, and Musk. “I’ll talk to anybody,” he says, although he recently crossed two names off that list: Steve Bannon and Jones. (“My marriage could not survive,” Kennedy says. “She would kill me.”) Figures on the right are especially attracted to Kennedy’s jeremiads against what he sees as an increasingly authoritarian government and his criticism of U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, which he calls “a setup by the neocons and the CIA.”…

So far, Kennedy has held only a handful of in-person events. Most of his campaign is online, where #Kennedy2024 has grown into one of the most confusing hashtags on the internet. At 2 a.m. on June 6, he posted a video of himself at the southern border in Arizona, criticizing Biden’s immigration policies. He has a TikTok account where he offers glimpses of his life or views on assorted topics. (One video instructed viewers how to catch crabs on the beach.) He’s been following the advice of Tinder founder Sean Rad, who Kennedy says has been advising his campaign, and his daughter-in-law Amaryllis Fox, an author and former CIA agent who has been running his digital strategy. “She said with TikTok, you want to put sort of unexpurgated, very raw footage,” Kennedy notes.

The candidate seems to be basking in a sense of destiny. “I’ve studied certain realignments that have occurred throughout American history,” he says. “And I think that’s happening now.” His vision is “the unification of left and right in a populist movement,” he says. “That would be unstoppable, right?” In the end, Kennedy’s long-shot candidacy may say more about the state of America in 2023 than it does about the man himself. What matters in the end isn’t whether people support his campaign, he says. It matters that they’re listening.

He’s WIN with the help of Joe Rogan, the dude who was gonna guarantee Bernie Sanders a landslide victory in 2020!

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      dr. bloor

      RFK Jr’s psychohistory is going to be great reading if anyone ever takes it on.  From afar, he impresses more as a “FYRE Fesitval for Kennedys” rather than politics in general.  He’s genuinely nuts in a way that totally outstrips everyone in the family tree.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      “I feel like my country is being taken away from me,” he tells TIME. “I want to restore in many ways the America of my youth, the America I was brought up in.”…

      Yuck. Sappy, self centered nostalgia for some golden era that never was.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Alison Rose: Thanks!!  I don’t know her.  Sounds cool.  Voice sorta reminds me of Andra Day (whose music I LOVE, and who I may have a bit of a crush on too)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      kalakal

      @Gin & Tonic:

      “the next president will win because of podcasts”

      Pre-recorded radio broadcasts – the medium of the future!

      Maybe someone should tell him about TV – that has sound and vision

      Reply
    10. 10.

      leeleeFL

      His Father is rolling over in his grave!  This putz needs a high colonic and a boot out the fookin’ door!   Asshole,!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      The Qanon people have a weird obsession with the Kennedys and they’re all anti vaxxers. Can’t they take this guy on the R side?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OverTwistWillie

      I mean maybe if Joe Sr. was alive, but he would be backing one of the not a crackpot of his progeny.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      All the comments from Republicans on Twitter are how much they like RFK Jr (because he bashes Biden) but how they’ll only vote for him in a D primary. They’re voting for Trump in the general.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      hells littlest angel

      @Kay:

       

      “I feel like my country is being taken away from me,” he tells TIME. “I want to restore in many ways the America of my youth, the America I was brought up in.”…

       

      You know, the one in which my father and uncle, among others, were assassinated.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Kay: The America of my youth was fucking thankful for Salk’s and Sabin’s polio vaccines. Around that time, my sis was dragging one leg and my parents thought she had contracted it. I still remember lining up in the dusty schoolyard field for the sugar cube.

      RFK Jr. would condemn the world to suffer from an untold number of diseases because he’s a cracked up crank with a famous name.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      I genuinely loathe these people. When childhood disease epidemics come back (and it is “when”- there are more anti vaxxers than ever and none of them will vaccinate their children) I will hold them personally responsible. They’re killers. Fucking Joe Rogan sitting smugly on his piles of cash while he pumps out hour after hour of lies. He wil be directly responsible.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kay

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      Oh, you should hear his idiot fans on Twitter- “he has a 160 IQ! He quotes philosophers! So brilliant!”

      I could throw up. Another wealthy dummy. What do they teach at pricey private schools anyway? Why are all of these people morons?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TEL

      Why is he being referred to as a “democratic” candidate? He’s a spoiler whose actual beliefs are way off from the Democratic party. Just because he claims environmentalism as part of his belief system doesn’t make him a Democrat.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Tony G

      @Kay: So … this pompous asshole wants to restore the “America of his youth” — the one that murdered his father and his uncle.  God, I hate this type of entitled Boomer — and I’m a Boomer myself.  It’s also cute that he blames his wife for not letting him talk to Alex Jones — as if a monster like Alex Jones is worth anything other than contempt.  What an asshole.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Kay: The only chance Trump has of winning the presidency is by dividing the Democratic coalition, and RFK Jr is one of the many useful idiots being employed to achieve this end. Don’t Believe The Hype. The one republican candidate that I think has a genuine opportunity is Chris Christie because he can actually pretend to be a normal human being.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      smith

      He seems to be aiming to capture those living in the weird twilight zone between the two ends of the horseshoe, the MAGA-tankie hybrids, I guess. That’s not a really densely populated area, as far as I can tell, except in some corners of the internet.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Suzanne: Sure, but Christie’s a schoolyard bully that seems to be the only guy on the Republican side willing to punch Trump in the mouth. I wonder where was that guy in 2016? Things might have turned out differently. Then again, I don’t think Christie will cross the finish line because America hates fat people.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Renie

      No one would care about RFK Jr if his last name was not Kennedy. He’s just exploiting the memory of his uncle and father who would both probably be horrified at his political views.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Tony G

      @The Thin Black Duke: I sometimes (out of masochism) listen to the radio propaganda of Gary Null — another anti-vaxxer zealot and an ally of RFK Junior in the his quest to cause more suffering and death.  Null has nothing good to say about any Democratic Party politicians, but he has a lot of praise for Tucker Carlson and for Republican politicians who are against vaccines and covid amelioration efforts.  The anti-vaxxers are, with perhaps rare exceptions — right wingers.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      James E Powell

      figures as disparate as Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actor Alicia Silverstone, and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

      All right-wing cranks. Not at all disparate.

      And why would anyone want support from Alex Jones? Does he also have the support of Elizabeth Holmes?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Gvg

      It almost sounds like he is trying to rewrite history and ignore his fathers murder. I don’t think he actually likes democrats or politics, he has just been taught he should. I can bear his dislike due to trauma, but I think he would be happier if he just dropped out and quit living in that name. He is really nuts. Not going to get votes. Pitiful.

      I don’t expect him to even manage being a spoiler and think it marks Bannon as a loser that he was backing this guy. Mark who pays attention to this guy, they are not going to be the important ones in theGOP.

      All the antivaxers are a problem. People seem to want to believe that shit right now. The arguments are stupid. You have to want to believe.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @The Thin Black Duke: Eh, the MAGAts elected TFG, and he’s not 238 pounds. I’m not sure his weight is the critical factor.

      Christie isn’t going to win because he isn’t a good fit for the mood of the GOP electorate right now. They really want to humiliate liberals and Christie doesn’t scratch that itch for them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      hueyplong

      @Suzanne: You’ll have a tough time identifying a MAGAt who thinks Trump is overweight. I’d guess half (or more) of them think he has six-pack abs.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      kalakal

      “I feel like my country is being taken away from me,”

      This, fuckin this.

      It’s not your country you dipstick. There are 330 million people in this country but what counts is your feelings, you who due to being born to immense wealth, connections, and privilege generally has decided that you have the answers to the crises of the 21st century. And utilizing all the opportunites available to you have equipped yourself for the task by learning falconry.

      He is a shallow, preening egotist, educated far beyond his capacity for rational thought, capable of uttering nothing but trite platitudes, a true intellectual soulmate for Jordan Peterson. His only ‘contribution’ to society is to enable the preventable death of millions through his arrogance.

      If his surname were “Smith” his opening line to any conversation would be “Do you want fries with that?”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Tehanu

      It makes me so sad. His father must be spinning in his grave. And with all the money the Kennedy family has, I can’t understand why Bob Jr. didn’t get better psychiatric help for the traumas of seeing his uncle and his father murdered.

      @Kay: ​
        Couldn’t agree more. Too bad we can’t just put them into iron lungs and ask them how they like it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Atticus Dogsbody

      “I am constantly surprised by it,” Kennedy says of the attention to his long-shot campaign. “It’s just very weird.”

      A surprising moment of self awareness.

      Reply

