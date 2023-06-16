Chiang Rai, Thailand

Chiang Rai was very different from Bangkok or Chiang Mai; a more industrial town, it seemed to me? I didn’t get to see all that much of it, as it’s more spread out and a little harder to walk around. The only major sight I went to was the White Temple, which is…different. It’s relatively new (started in the early 90’s) and expected to take another 70-80 years to be completed as originally planned. The imagery is surreal – parking cones with skull heads, a garden of statuary hands grasping, trees with heads hanging in them. I think the theory is that, in order to achieve enlightenment, one must pass through a figurative Hell or something. Mostly, it was just strange.