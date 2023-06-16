Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Not all heroes wear capes.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Come on, man.

Second rate reporter says what?

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

The willow is too close to the house.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Friday Morning Open Thread: And What A Week It’s Been

Friday Morning Open Thread: And What A Week It’s Been

by | 107 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

If there *is* a Friday Doc Dump, I’m not sure the weakest among us will survive!

Friday Morning Open Thread: What A Week It's Been

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Bill Hicks
  • Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride
  • Ella in New Mexico
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • James E Powell
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Kristine
  • Lapassionara
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • Quiltingfool
  • R-Jud
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • SFAW
  • Shalimar
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    107Comments

    2. 2.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      Confirming one of the basic laws of the internet, when Dr. Roger Marshall denounces the White House’s incompetence he misplaces the apostrophe.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I don’t know if this is just because of your selections, AL,  but it seems like a lot of Biden’s tweets feature him with Harris. I think it’s nice.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Lapassionara

      Good morning, jackals. Scary comment I saw recently on the hell site indicates the right thinks it is winning the war against trans. Tell me it isn’t so.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I am LMFAO: ‘Lunch of suffering’: plain ‘white people food’ goes viral in China

      Under a photo of processed cheese, ham and crackers packed neatly in plastic, a Weibo user writes that to eat this for lunch is to “learn what it feels like to be dead”.

      The post is part of a trend among Chinese social media users who are recreating “báirén fàn” or “white people food” to better understand – or poke fun at – western packed lunches made up of plain ingredients such as raw vegetables and sliced meats.

      The social media platforms Weibo and Xiaohongshu have been inundated with photos and reviews of cold sandwiches, raw carrots and canned tuna. Many are from Chinese international students surprised by the simple lunches eaten by their peers overseas.

      There’s a new trend in China where people make and eat spiceless “white people lunch”, as form of self torture.

      And their commentary has me crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/aRfK3VStaD
      Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) June 13, 2023

      …………….
      Another blogger opined that these lunches are “not for enjoyment, but to find guilt”.

      “In this way, I can always remind myself that I am here to work.”

      I am not a fan of overly spicy food but they do have a point.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      p.a.

      I saw a US flag today with several alt color stripes; green, orange, something else (was driving so just a quick look.). Not the standard red or blue alt stripe.  It wasn’t the full rainbow-striped US flag, just a few white stripes replaced.  Still a pro-inclusion flag?

      It’s great if it is, the usual boot-in-the-face suspects can’t be allowed to define the flag as their property.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      Just some idle wonderation: Would there be a rightwing freakout reaction if that photo showed Judge Nusrat Choudhury in a hijab?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anne Laurie

      @mrmoshpotato: Assclown Husk can rebuke a horse’s behind.

      At least one of his kids took the opportunity, as soon as they were old enough, to change their name and repudiate Musk.

      Was it a coincidence that child is transgender?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      satby

      @Baud: I think it’s also very nice that almost every picture of them both shows them smiling. Happy, normal people in charge doing good things for all of us.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      @Lapassionara:

      They believe passing these anti-trans laws is winning. But, we have to fight and be allies to the trans community. This is their latest hate campaign

      They are using anti-trans to go after their real target: the larger LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY

      IT’S OBVIOUS that is their goal.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @mrmoshpotato: Diffrent strokes for diffrent folks. I cant help laughing. I mean, “When I first came to Australia, I saw a woman who bought … raw sliced ​​mushrooms in the supermarket and sat down to eat it,”

      I’ve done stuff just like that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      Just picture a national snooze media that has this as its (collective) headline: trump has a polling problem, and it’s getting worse

      Gee, I wonder how repeated felony indictments + 16 more months of ranting and raving like a lunatic will impact this already-noticeable trend?

      On first glance, a central message seems to be strong and continuing support for Trump — because a majority of Republicans said that the charges were not serious. Most Republicans also said that he should not have been charged with a crime and that the indictment was politically motivated.

      Media headlines have emphasized these pro-Trump majorities. At a dinner with Democratic donors this week, Jill Biden said that she had just read one of these headlines and found it “a little shocking.” Republican voters, Biden said, “don’t care about the indictment.”

      To be clear, Trump’s enduring support among Republicans is an important story. If it continues, he is likely to become the party’s nominee. That support is a sign that political polarization in the U.S. has become so intense that most Republican voters appear to care more about loyalty to Trump than about the possibility that he damaged national security by allowing sensitive intelligence to circulate.

      But the existence of an enduring pro-Trump Republican majority is not the only important conclusion from the recent polls. A couple of subtler patterns in the data are more worrisome for Trump.

      A decisive minority?

      First, look at the relative sizes of the minority opinions in each category in that chart above: There are considerably more Republicans who consider the charges serious than Democrats or independents who do not think they’re serious. The indictment divides Republicans more than it divides Democrats.

      A basic lesson of politics is that you win when the public debate is focused on issues that divide your opponent’s supporters and unite yours. Affirmative action, for example, is a problematic topic for the Democratic Party, even though most of its voters support the policy, because there are more Democrats who oppose it than Republicans who support it. (The Times recently explained how this dynamic led to a landslide defeat for an affirmative-action referendum in California.)

      For similar reasons, undocumented immigration creates political trouble for Democrats.  Problematic subjects for the Republican Party, on the other hand, include health care access, the minimum wage, same-sex marriage and, especially, abortion bans. The recent polls show that Trump’s behavior also falls into this category.

      Republicans who think he should have been charged with a crime outnumber Democrats who think he should not have been. “Trump splits the party,” says Jonathan Bernstein, a political scientist who writes for Bloomberg Opinion. “No, not evenly, but even an 80/20 split is a real split.”

      Another problematic sign for Trump is that the number of Republicans bothered by his legal problems seems to be growing. So is the number among independents. More voters are bothered by the case against him — on charges of taking classified material and trying to conceal that he did — than by the earlier New York State charges related to hush money for a sexual encounter.

      The 2024 election is still almost a year and a half away, and the prosecutors trying to hold Trump accountable will need to keep making their case not only in courtrooms but also to the public if they hope to convince most Americans of the seriousness of the charges. But those prosecutors do not need to convince most Republicans in order to succeed.

      Just look at what happened in the 2022 midterm elections. A small slice of Republican voters was unhappy enough with Trump’s anti-democratic behavior (and the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling) to defect from the party, helping Democrats keep control of the Senate. The last two presidential elections offer a similar case study: Trump lost the presidency in 2020 partly because 11 percent of typical Republican voters supported Joe Biden, up from 9 percent who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016,

       

      This is why the GOP/No Labels/same thing is so desperate to split the Democratic vote with Kennedy, Manchin, etc.  They know their own party is split and it’s going to get worse.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Lapassionara: The haters are gaining power right now– we have corporations with performative diversity campaigns backing down against violent threats, states passing odious legislation and trans people streaming out of red states.

      But I also think the overreach is starting to cost them politically. DeSantis has made this his whole brand and even Floridians don’t approve any more. Part of it is that they cannot resist extending it to anti-gay agitation and gay rights is far more popular.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @p.a.: Now you see, I like Miracle Whip but can understand why others do not. What I do not understand is the love of the absolutely tasteless mayonnaise one gets in the store. My wife makes a homemade garlic mayo that is to die for and I love it but that stuff on the shelf??? Fuhgedaboudit.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Tony Jay

      @Kay:

      He’s gaining popularity with the all important “People who like to mock tenuously human charisma voids” demographic.

      Surely FTFNYT can find some of them in a diner somewhere to interview?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: The first time I made oatmeal for breakfast with a Chinese exchange student, he nearly choked to death trying to simultaneously not spit it out as disgusting and not swallow it. While my kids merrily scarfed it down.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ken

      I assume the replies to Marshall’s “abuse of the flag code” tweet are full of pictures of Trump humping the flag at campaign events, and/or people flying their “Trump” flags above their US flags.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mrmoshpotato

       

      @OzarkHillbilly: I cant help laughing. I mean, “When I first came to Australia, I saw a woman who bought … raw sliced ​​mushrooms in the supermarket and sat down to eat it,”

      There must be a whole lotta chef’s salad (and other salads) hating going on.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @Tony Jay:

      Not well liked, and his entire campaign has been built around anti trans, anti gay, racist themes. Now, maybe he’s just a loathsome person and that comes through DESPITE people liking his hate agenda. That could be true.

      Embarrassing for Musk that Musk promoted him though and he’s gone straight down since then.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kristine

      @OzarkHillbilly: I also like Miracle Whip. That’s what my mom used in potato salad etc. To me, it’s always had way more flavor than store-bought mayo, which to me is oily mouthfeel and nothing else.

      I will say that I tried my hand at making homemade mayo once and still didn’t like it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Scout211

      Twitter is ‘the most dangerous platform for LGBTQ people,’ GLAAD says

      Is this even a little bit surprising to anyone?

      SAN FRANCISCO — All major social media platforms do poorly at protecting LGBTQ users from hate speech and harassment — especially those who are transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming, the advocacy group GLAAD said Thursday. But Twitter is the worst.

      In its annual Social Media Safety Index, GLAAD gave Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter low or failing scores, saying the platforms don’t do enough to keep their users safe. That said, most improved from a year ago.
       
      Twitter, which was acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk last October, was the only exception. GLAAD’s scorecard called it “the most dangerous platform for LGBTQ people” and the only one that saw its scores decline from last year.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      I think it’s worse for them than it looks right at this moment too. Everyone talks about Biden’s 70% w/Democrats (admittedly too low) but there’s weakness on their side too.

      It’s harder these days because there used to be at least a couple of Republicans or conservative political people who would admit when they were trending down, but there aren’t anymore- they culled all the real analysts from the Party. It’s liars all the way down. They all brag all the time now that they’re wildly popular, no matter the reality so any real analysis comes from outside GOP circles.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kristine: ​ I am the taste tester in our house. My wife is always asking if a thing has too much salt or not enough. She also takes my word on whether her mayo has enough garlic. Try making it with garlic and a little salt, that’s what she does.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Steeplejack

      Wordle 727 Fri.

      🟨🟨⬜🟨⬜
      🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

      Yee-haw. This is as good as it gets for me. Hitting it in one is pure dumb-ass luck.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Tony Jay

      @Kay:

      There’s just something about RoDS that defies anyone’s attempts to human him up. He’s given the MAGOPs a state-sized prototype for the kind of exclusionary Craptardia they’re always saying they want, but just because he’s as charismatic as a saran-wrapped bowel extrusion and shows his belly every time Trump huffs in his direction, they’re just not warming to him.

      Maybe he should wear whiter boots. That’ll do it.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      SFAW

      I realize it adds to my “bad person” cred for thinking this, but every time I read the insane/evil drivel from the RWMFs, my thoughts go to Kevin Uxbridge.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kay

      Alanna Vagianos
      @AlannaVagianos
      ·17h
      NEW: Twitter blocked promotion of a Democrat’s campaign video because it expressed support for abortion rights.
      “The mention of abortion advocacy is the issue here,” a Twitter employee told North Carolina candidate Rachel Hunt.

      The bitter Right wing middle aged men who make decisions at Twitter censor women.
      They allowed her back on, but only after an outcry. How much other pro choice content are they censoring?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ohio Mom

      You know how I know that the Pride flag is not a breach of the U.S. Flag Code? Because I know the White House staff includes all sorts of experts on etiquette and protocol. The White House is not Biden’s fiefdom, and he has lots more to do than micro-manage the decor.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Frankensteinbeck

      A little more confirmation that Musk’s Twitter takeover and increasing displays of hard right politics are motivated by his resentment of trans people.  He treated his daughter so badly she changed her name, so yeah, I bet he has strong feelings that children should be their parents’ property.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Lapassionara

      @Matt McIrvin: I’m in one of the states that families with trans youth are leaving. The stories are heartbreaking. I do not see how anyone can consider having the government control a person’s medical decisions is a “conservative” position.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​
       

      HA! I love oatmeal, I have it once a week or so.

      Well, that explains a lot.
      I always wondered why you greet each morning post with “Blech.” Now I understand.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jeffro

      @Kay:I think it’s worse for them than it looks right at this moment too. Everyone talks about Biden’s 70% w/Democrats (admittedly too low) but there’s weakness on their side too.

      It’s worse for them than it looks…and it can only get even worse for them, no matter what (knock on wood) happens.

      • trump is going to rack up more felony indictments (fake electors, GA election interference, J6)
      • across the next 16 months, trump is going to look worse and act worse and sound like even more of a complete lunatic than he already does
      • trump is determined to run even if it’s from a prison cell, which tells me that at a minimum he’s going to keep braying away all through Election Day (even if he’s not the nominee)
      • the GOP field is already too crowded for there to be a single, significant challenger to trump (and DeSantis has already blown it, both with the GOP primary field AND future general election voters which is really remarkable when you think about it!)
      • most of the crowded GOP field is, weirdly, pro-trump (to include being pro-trump-pardon)…NOT very strategic as these indictments mount
      • and some significant portion of GOP voters (20-25%?) won’t accept anyone BUT trump

      I don’t see how they avoid disaster, unless trump keels over (and soon).

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kay

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Why are they so idiotically obtuse about about “our children”?

      Of course he doesn’t mean the children are literally his sons and daughters. It’s not a title claim, you nitwits.

      They must have so much trouble reading fiction or poetry or hearing song lyrics. They’d be screaming every 30 seconds “another lie!”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Bill Hicks

      Like it or not, kids are legally property (kind of puts the whole abortion thing about fetuses being adult humans in the dust), albeit with some rights, kind of like pets (but completely unlike corporations which have more rights than adult humans). I’ll side with Biden over Musk in the child property debate in this instance, but they are still property.  Adult humans can also be property in the U.S. if they break the law or enlist in the military among other things. How to decide whether parents, legislators, cops, doctors, judges, or someone else gets to decide who is property is the question. In defense of Musk (personally I think he is a turd and does not have a good argument in this case), I worry when the state has too much control over whether we are property. I have to admit I am still shocked at how fast my father who died of Alzmeimer dementia was allowed to be rapidly turned into property of the state in his last weeks. I know I have explored the Hemlock Society in case I go down that path, and I hope to move back to Oregon when I can retire. Sorry for the rant, I guess it is important to realize that personal autonomy is a fundamental issue. I generally prefer the state to have less of a role in this in regards to children, but I had decent parents and my experiences as a child and adult have been illuminating (I used to have long hair in the 80s and 90s and regularly got to experience harassment by police and private businesses). So Musk is being a turd that really doesn’t care about the issue, but we do need to be very careful to support the rights of the individual and try to make sure that they are helped and not harmed. There is no perfect solution, but the current state of our penal system and child welfare system is scary and it is hard to determine whether the shitty parents or shitty system are better.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Tony Jay

      @mrmoshpotato:

      They have to fake human feeling in a way that RoDS is clearly incapable of.

      He’s more attuned to the Real Doll market. Niche, but he’s a Republican, he won’t have to look that far for kinkonnoisseurs,

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Lapassionara

      @Ohio Mom: what the photo does not show is the American flag flying above the White House, and above the three flags pictured. So you are correct, there is no violation of the flag code.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jeffro

      @Jeffro: I’m also encouraged by things like this, where the Republicans’ national disarray is spreading to their state parties:

      Keep trying to “out-MAGA” each other, Republicans!  You’re soooooo good at that!

      The GOP schism in Michigan, like those in other battleground states such as Arizona and Georgia, comes as Trump dominates Republican presidential primary polls and taps into the anger of a base in an uproar over his recent indictment for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Over the weekend, Michigan Republicans approved rules that are likely to make it easier for Trump to win the nomination in the state. He has cheered on the state’s party for its commitment to promoting misinformation about the 2020 election.

      At least four county parties in Michigan have been at open war with themselves, with members suing one another or putting forward competing slates that claim to be in charge. The night before an April state party meeting, two GOP officials got into a physical altercation in a hotel bar over an attempt to expel members. The state party’s new chairwoman, Kristina Karamo, has struggled to raise money and abandoned the party’s longtime headquarters.

      Michigan Republicans were trounced in last year’s midterm elections, suggesting that they have a broad set of problems heading into 2024. Internal struggles will make it even tougher to win next year’s presidential race in the crucial state, veteran party activists say. The discord, along with the hard-line positions many Michigan candidates have adopted in recent years, could also influence the balance of power in the Senate. When Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recently talked up his best prospects for winning a majority, he didn’t mention Michigan, even though the state will have an open seat next year.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Kay: I find it interesting DeTesties recently signed a law outlawing  Tesla’s direct to consumer sales of its exploding crash boxes and am looking forward to Elon flipping on his endorsement, like he does all his dictates

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      They have to be getting nervous with Trump and no back up. DeSantis was the back up and he’s a flop. I suppose if Trump really cratered they could roll out DeSantis again, but he just doesn’t seem to have it- whatever it takes to be a natioal candidate.

      Of course, WE’RE a little precarious too- Biden’s polling with Dems is too low and his age adds risk – like it or not- but I still think we’re better positioned.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jeffro

      @mrmoshpotato:Can we have a GOP disaster and Dump keeling over?

      Probably!  It’s hard to picture the GOP coming together after trumpov kicking the bucket (but let’s not jinx it!)

      You’d have half the party wanting to move on from trumpism, and half wanting a true heir to his (barf) legacy.  I don’t see too many GOP pols with the skill to bring those two sides together.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Matt McIrvin

      I don’t suppose it matters much, but the display is not a violation of the Flag Code–the passage being used here refers to display of flags on staffs. And there’s a US flag on a central staff above all this that’s cropped out of the picture. It’s completely dishonest.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kay:

      Of course, WE’RE a little precarious too- Biden’s polling with Dems is too low and his age adds risk – like it or not- but I still think we’re better positioned.

      A reaction from a progressive I know has me worried that Cornel West in the Nader/Stein slot is going to do real damage.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      That these people have the nerve to question anyone else on flags is amazing. They don’t even fly the US flag anymore! They have the Trump flags and the Gadsden flag and the confederate flag and the cop flag.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      JPL

      The ass from Florida calls the pride flag, the trans flag.   If anyone was hesitant to call him homophobic, they might change their mind.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      p.a.

      “Cains, our own New England mayonnaise”- ad copy from 19xx…

      Now distributed by Bay Valley Foods LLC, Oak Brook, Illinois 🤷🏻

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      “Progressives” tend to overstate their importance as far as numbers, which centrists love because then they can claim progressives cause all losses. AA turnout was down in the last midterm and Democrats have lost ground with Latinos- not as much ground as media claims but some ground. I bet Biden is much more concerned about that than whether Climate Action endorses him or whatever.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      “Progressives” tend to overstate their importance as far as numbers, which centrists love because then they can claim progressives cause all losses.

      QFT.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      James E Powell

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Duke’s is available on amazon.

      We don’t see it in the stores out here in southern California, but my brother in law is a chef who grew up in Georgia and insists that there are recipes for which Duke’s is required. The macaroni salad is a standout. We also use Best Foods (called Hellmann’s back east) & I’ve seen Miracle Whip from time to time.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      IMO there really is a clear divide among parents between those who think their children belong to them and those who think their children are independent people. That belief informs every decision after it. Musk is definitely in the “I took title of the new baby today” camp. It’s two distinct camps.

      But Biden just means “our” as in “American”, part of our country- that’s too complex and nuanced for this dope.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      James E Powell

      @Jeffro:

      @Kay:

      DeSantis has already blown it, both with the GOP primary field AND future general election voters

      As much as I would like to believe this, it’s never over till it’s over. If Trump is out for some reason or reasons, who else is likely to the front? There are still billionaires & many media people who want DeSantis.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @James E Powell: We have Hellman’s and …. Another brand I can’t recall, as well as Walmart’s cheap shit.

      We have a Schnuck’s coming to town and waiting for it is killing me. I generally have the palate of a raccoon but there are some things I’ll spend the extra for and Schnuck’s will carry them. I think.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      satby

      @Kay: Why would you ever imagine that Musk or any other right wing argument is made from their real feelings instead of being in complete bad faith? The parent’s rights, the anti-LGTBQ+, the voting fraud, et al: designed to divide, distract, and conquer so that the pillaging of the U.S. can continue. It’s all bad faith argument.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      James E Powell

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      A little more confirmation that Musk’s Twitter takeover and increasing displays of hard right politics are motivated by his resentment of trans people.

      Did Grimes hurt him so bad he wants to see the world burn?

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Miss Bianca

      @satby: I feel for this student – I eat oatmeal for breakfast almost every day, for health/economy reasons, but I can see it promoting a gag reflex in someone who’s never had it before – hell, it promotes a gag reflex in *me* sometimes!

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Bill Hicks

      @Omnes Omnibus, I disagree, although I am defining legal property as an entity that has strict controls by another entity in a legal sense (so not an employer who pays you to do a task, but you can decide whether you want to do it/contractual, while slavery would be property). I also include children, prisoners, soldiers, mental patients, and folks in border crossings as legal property, that is not meant to be an exhaustive list. Certainly those under a certain age in the U.S. (sometimes 18) are legal property of the entity who is in charge of them. I realize that many legal definitions of property include the ability to dispose of the item, but I think that is mostly semantics. Once you have legal control, it makes it a much easier task to dispose of an entity even through something as simple and hard to detect as lack of attention/help.

      Cornell’s law website (picked only as the first of the standard definitions that came up) defines property as: Property is anything (items or attributes/tangible or intangible) that can be owned by a person or entity. Property is the most complete right to something; the owner can possess, use, transfer or dispose of it.

      If that is the definition you are using, it is stricter than mine; although, I think it also fits.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.