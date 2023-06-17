Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Vacation Day One

The missus and I had a relaxing day. Went out for breakfast, where she stealth snapped a picture of me:

Afterwards, we went and got mani/pedis, and I promptly knocked over a 32 oz latte all over the entire god damned place. Joelle got fancy nails for the first time and mumbled something about being a kept woman.

Took her over to the parents house so they could meet, and then left her there to chat for a couple hours. All went well, and she apparently passed her comprehensive finals with the English profs.

Went out to dinner at an Italian place, and are now watching Season 1 of the wire, which she has never seen and I am making her watch.

    3. 3.

      Devore

      Congrats.   Didn’t see the wife thing coming.   I guess I should I been paying closer attention.   Best of luck.  Wife and cats make life better

    6. 6.

      cain

      Love that black cat t-shirt!! Yall look cute :) Have a wonderful trip :

      ETA also, keep up that diet, yo! You’re definitely lookin slimmer!

    10. 10.

      dm

      Congratulations.

      The Wire has one of the best Shakespearean lines ever: “If you come for the king, you’d best not miss”

      “Is you takin’ notes on a M-F’n conspiracy?” is also good.

    11. 11.

      Trivia Man

      I’ve enjoyed your writing and your hospitality for many years, I feel like a friend is including us all in his joy.

      thanks

    13. 13.

      Pennsylvanian

      Many blessings on you both. Really, nothing can go wrong when you get do-gooders together with other do-gooders. Add animals and it is a recipe for success.

      So happy for you both! Be well, be content, be true, and love awaits you!

    14. 14.

      NotMax

      @dm

      Emersonian, not Shakespearian. Original version from ol’ Ralph Waldo is “When you strike at a king, you must kill him.'”

    16. 16.

      MagdaInBlack

      When I say that you already look like a comfy married couple, please know that that’s a good good thing. Congratulations both of you ❤️

    18. 18.

      satby

      @Eric: Joelle is a full-on cutie, and it sounds like she has the patience of a scent.

      Nice typo, funny you should have said it that way. Her scent would be Angel.

    19. 19.

      phein64

      I just want to say this:  hot wax pedicures are the absolute best thing ever.   I cannot recommend them enough.   If you have problematic feet, treat yourself and you will see.

    21. 21.

      Turgidson

      Wait.  She hadn’t met your parents before….and…you left her alone with them for 2 hours?  Upon first meeting?  And none of them were like “WTF?” and all is well?

      Well I’ll be damned.

