Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Olympian Irises

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Olympian Irises

Many thanks to Mike in Oly:

Now that the iris bloom season is mostly over I thought I would send some photos and a garden report from the beautiful city of Olympia in the great PNW.

It was an odd season to be sure. The cold spring temps stayed late into May which greatly delayed the irises getting going, and then we immediately jumped into the upper 80s which sent them rocketing upward all at once.

Half of my big bed with the oldest stuff, mostly diploids from pre-1920, was absolutely
overflowing with blooms. A really fantastic show.

The other half (mostly 1930 thru 1960s varieties) was not so exuberant and showed up later and with less enthusiasm, but just as much beauty.

My variety ‘Juliet’ took Best of Section at the local iris show, but was not good enough to take Queen Of Show.

I need more pictures, people!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

      satby

      Fantastic Mike! I’ll have to order Juliet, it’s in my favorite color range and would look great with some iris I already have. Edit: is the 4th picture also of Juilet?

      Damn, Schreiner’s doesn’t seem to carry it 😕

