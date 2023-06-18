Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Second rate reporter says what?

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

The revolution will be supervised.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Like Everything Else, Dads Are Not All the Same

Like Everything Else, Dads Are Not All the Same

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: 

My father was a great dad; a quiet, gentle, kind man who supported me and trusted me in all things.

When he died, instead of sending a big display of flowers, my godmother sent a single boutonnière for his lapel, with a card that said only “For a true gentleman.”

I know everyone is not that lucky, and many of us who were that lucky no longer have our dads today. My dad died 28 years ago, and I still miss him.  The year my dad died, a big billboard for Father’s Day that I passed every day said “Everyone has a father!”  When I passed it the first time I yelled “No they do not!”  And I cursed that sign until they took it down.

I remember that first year after both of my parents were gone – I would be in a restaurant and see people my age sharing a meal and a nice conversation with their parents and would wish I could tell them how lucky they were, and remind them to appreciate them no matter how annoying they might be at times!

We owned a neighborhood bar, which we called the tavern, and we lived upstairs so I knew all the customers from a very early age.  I was daddy’s girl, and I used to hang out with my dad in the little workshop we had downstairs.   He was always working on some project, and he had a million little inventions.  As I type this post, my neighbor is running his saw, working on some project, and I can smell the wood from here, and it’s taking me back in time.

My dad wasn’t perfect, of course.  What mattered is that I loved him unconditionally, and he felt the same way about me.

My dad was quite dapper, and as kids, we 3 girls thought of him like Cary Grant.

Like Everything Else, Dads Are Not All the Same

My dad was quiet, maybe because when you tend bar all day long you get enough of people and conversation. :-)  But he wasn’t wimpy!  The year after my mom died, I broached the subject of my dad possibly meeting someone and getting married again, trying to let him know that I was good with whatever he wanted.  He turned to me and said “What would I want do to that for?  I finally get to do whatever I want!”

Okay, then.

Alison Rose lost her father this year, and I am sure she is not alone in that.  Of course, some people have never known their dads, some have father figures that are 10x better than their biological parent, some are surely ultra MAGA, which has to be hard.  In my group at the University, we used to say that you could put 10 IT people in a room together, and you would get 11 different opinions.  I imagine the same is true of people and their dads.  Put a million people in a room and they surely have had a million+ different experiences with their parents.

Anyway, feel free to share about your dads, whether it’s love or gratitude or rage and disappointment, or even indifference.

Or not!  As always, open thread, so talk about soccer or whatever you want.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • cain
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Crimson Pimpernel
  • Eunicecycle
  • frosty
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • japa21
  • Kelly
  • kindness
  • NaijaGal
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Soprano2
  • Tom Levenson
  • Trivia Man
  • twbrandt
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      Very nice. Thanks.

      I admired my dad a lot, but we almost never talked.  I think part of it was his job where he had a security clearance.  He had a zillion hobbies and was always reading and had books about almost everything everywhere. I got that addiction from him.

      An avid history buff, Larry David, took his daughter to every one of the Civil War battlefields for a family vacation. pic.twitter.com/kDkxOwgtMG

      — Wars (@wars) June 16, 2023

      (via Oryx)

      Happy fathers and father to be and acting fathers day. Remember the good times.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      japa21

      Less than 2 years into our marriage, just after our first son was born, Mrs. Japa’s father died suddenly. Six months later my father passed away, also suddenly. In a way, her father’s death had more of an impact on me than my father’s. I think it was because I had had almost 30 years with my father but only knew hers for 3 and would have loved to get to know him better.

      Neither man was perfect. Both liked to imbibe a little too much (in my father’s case it was a ot too much), but both were caring, loving men. Both of us have always missed the opportunities our boys didn’t have to know them.

      But to disagree with one thing you said, both of us still have our fathers, they just reside in out hearts now.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gin & Tonic

      My father picked up a bad habit when he was a POW, and I’m convinced it contributed to his fairly early death, 42 years ago last week. A couple of years ago I surpassed the age he was at when he died, which is a sobering occasion. He still shows up in my dreams from time to time.

      He was very, very good at what he did. Made me want to do something else, so I wouldn’t be tempted to try to measure up

      ETA: His early passing meant my kids never knew one of their grandfathers, which made me sad, because I never knew either of mine (war is hell.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      twbrandt

      My dad was a kind, quiet, gentle man, but I never knew how much people valued him until he died. His memorial service literally filled the church, where he served as an elder, organist, and apparently friend to all. He taught me that kindness, compassion, sympathy are the most valuable qualities people can possess.

      ETA: he died 16 years ago, but I still think of him every single day.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      This July 22nd will be the 41st anniversary of my father’s death, so I haven’t thought much about Father’s Day for a long time. I sympathize with your feelings about that billboard, WG – it’s hard to be young and without a parent. There is a nonprofit here called Lost and Found Grief Center that I donate to because I wish they had existed when my father died. They concentrate on helping children who have lost a parent. It’s hard to be the only person whose parent is deceased.

      My hubby says he’s been thinking about his son a lot this week. It’s the second Father’s Day since his son died.

      God I hate the IPad keyboard!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      My biological father was a shmuck.

      My step-father was a bigger, world class shmuck.

      Let’s just say that Mom’s taste when it came to men was found wanting.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Lovely post honoring your dad, WaterGirl.

      For this Fathers Day, I honor the three dads of my 7 grandkids.  All 3 are loving and kind and actively involved in parenting their children. All 7 grandkids are incredibly lucky to have them as dads and their spouses are lucky to have them as partners. 

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      I lost my father when I was 19. As I get older, I realize how short a time we had together. When I look at Facebook and I see contemporaries who still have their parents, people that I knew when I was child, I admit that I am jealous. Of all the years that they’ve had. I hope that they appreciate them.🤗

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      Thank you, WG. Yes, this is my first Father’s Day without my Dad, and it’s very difficult. I’ve missed him every day since he passed, of course, (four months ago now) but today is a little extra tough. He was always such a strong presence in my life, from the very beginning.

      A few years ago, I’d found this little “What I Love About Dad” book in Hallmark, with 50 pages for you to fill in the blanks. Things like “When I was little, I loved to _____ with you” and such. My mom brought it to me after he passed, and I made a little flip-through video. (The FB post should be public if you wanna give it a watch.) It made me smile and also cry to go through it.

      Sending lots of love to anyone else having a tough time today <3

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Carlo Graziani

      My Dad passed away from compound illnesses in Florence, in 2004. He could still move about the apartment, but had been unable to walk around the neighborhood and talk to people, as he loved to do, for a couple of years. 9 months earlier, when he had been hospitalized, both my brother (who lives in Saint Paul) and I made emergency trips to visit, staying for a couple of weeks in expectation that the end was nigh, and leaving after he recovered a bit and was discharged. We didn’t tell him we were coming, and my sister kept the secret, so he got two surprise family reunions a few hours apart, which certainly appeared to lift his spirits.

      By an amazing coincidence, I happened to go to Italy for a conference in Rome the week he died, and I stopped by my parent’s Florence apartment for a couple of days before traveling on.

      My Dad and I spent 2 of his 3 last days on Earth puttering about the house working on small projects—fixing cabinet door hinges, repairing a small stool, tightening chair screws, etc. He’d always liked wood/tool projects (when I was a child he built a small boat in our garage), and he was so happy and funny as we worked together.

      A few minutes after my conference talk in Rome, one of the organizers asked me to call my sister, who had asked them not to notify me before the talk. She told me that he had passed away in his sleep the day before. I got on a train back to Florence a couple of hours later, and helped my sister with the arrangements.

      It was hard, and sad. But at the same time I can’t help thinking what an incredible gift I received when I was able to secure a few more precious memories of him before he passed away. I will always be grateful for that lucky, lucky happenstance.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      schrodingers_cat

      If I have the courage to speak my mind and be my own person and be able to think for myself I owe it to my dad. My lifelong love of learning and reading is also because of him, he would read to me every night. Books and other reading material were also plentiful in my house when I was growing. He never stopped me from reading anything even if it was age inappropriate. I owe him a lot

      ETA: When I was growing up he would spend time with me, get to know my friends, my interests etc. He was never a hands-off dad like many an Indian man of his generation.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Nukular Biskits

      My father passed away 19 years ago this very week. It was his 63rd birthday and he had just put in for Social Security.  Us kids joked that he did so on purpose to prevent us from getting him Father’s Day or birthday presents.

      I can’t do justice to the family history that shaped my father but both he and my mother had the horrible burden of watching their first-born, the sister I never met, suffer, waste away and die of liver cancer back in 1964 when little to nothing could be done.  She was all of 18 months old.  This profoundly affected both of them and, in all likelihood, contributed to their divorce when I was 7 years old.

      Probably because of the loss of a child, Daddy, despite being a crusty old bastard, could not stand to see people suffer.  It was extremely difficult for him when his own father and a one of his brothers became ill and passed away, my grandfather from heart disease and my uncle from bone cancer.

      Daddy smoked and drank way too much and worked 16-hour days.  Before his mother passed away, she told me that she had fussed at him for working so much at his age, that he was gonna kill himself at work.  He told her he’d much rather die at work than in a hospital hooked up to machines, suffering and being a burden to loved ones.

      While sitting at the counter of the local plumbing supply store where he worked in 2004, he fell off the stool onto the floor.  Coworkers and customers said he got back up and sat down on the stool again.  When they asked him if he was okay, he reportedly said, “Hell, yeah!”, fell off the stool again and was gone due to a massive cardiac arrest.

      He got his wish.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kelly

      My Dad, oldest of 9 left school at the 8th grade to help support his family. Worked big grain farms in the Palouse. By the time I was born he was running heavy equipment for logging and construction which is what he did for the rest of his life. Built several thousand miles of gravel logging roads. Ran dozers, graders, backhoes. Worked until he died suddenly of a heart attack at 58. Steve Goodman’s Dad died at 58 so this song speaks to me.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=410fZm0HWtw&ab_channel=SaltyCarr

      Reply
    18. 18.

      UncleEbeneezer

      My Dad is the typical white, cis/het boomer who claims to “stay out of politics” but for some strange reason has always hated Democrats and loved Reagan.  He’s always been a good person to me, but I will never forgive the fact that he refused to vote for Hillary, purports to value science yet denies Global Warming and refuses to get the Covid vaccination (he never took issue with any vaccines as far as I can remember, and we were always fully-vaccinated in order to attend school/college).  He’s been a great example for me of all the things I never want to be when it comes to my political identity and civic duty.  I see his many blind-spots and they help me avoid developing them in myself.  That’s about the best I can say.  I’ve given up on trying to help him change for the better.  I’d rather put my energy towards people who actually want to change, and help them along the path.

      Hope you all are celebrating or remembering your great Dads, or surviving/enduring your shitty ones.  There’s no shame in severing ties with asshole family members.

      And of course, mad respect to all the great Dads here who are raising their kids right, and helping them have empathy, respect, and solidarity with marginalized groups.  You all are helping change the world for the better.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eunicecycle

      I had a great dad, and he lived to be 90, so I had a lot of years with him. He was a veteran of WW II and Korea. He helped liberate Dachau when he was 19 years old. He was always very proud of his service but he did have a form of PTSD because of it. He made friends wherever he went; I did not get that from him. I miss him still.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      p.a.

      My father died on mothers’ day.  I’ve always thought that would be a good opening line to a story, novel, movie.  Feel free to use it, I won’t.  39 years ago this year.  He hated his factory job, but it provided a good living (union, 1960s & ’70s) but it did kind of beat him down a bit.  Nobody’s perfect, but homelife was fine, quite supportive, no major dysfunction.  I think I was a handful to deal with, not a criminal (drugs/crime a definite prospect in my neighborhood) but mouthy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      WG, was your family’s tavern the one where a regular would bring in his boxer dogs? Glad you had such a nice dad; sorry you lost him young.

      My dad and I were at loggerheads for much of our lives and have always been polar opposites politically. We were estranged for most of my 20s, but we’ve had a positive relationship since then. I think one thing that was the key to our détente is that Dad really likes my husband. 

      When hubby and I moved back to my swampy home county five years back, Dad seemed genuinely thrilled about it, which I found somewhat surprising and touching. We have lunch once a month or so, and some days he comes roaring up to our house in his obnoxious airboat, which he lets me or my husband drive (and then teases us about how we drive).

      I’m glad the old wingnut is still around.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      gene108

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I surpassed the age he was at when he died, which is a sobering occasion.

      It’s a milestone of some kind.

      It’s surreal, especially if dad died young, and you realize how much life he should have had left to live.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      kindness

      Nice piece, especially it being Fathers Day and all that.  My mother and father were happily married till they died.  I know, a 50’s fairy tale but it worked for them.  Both were born before the Great Depression and grew into life during it’s ravages.  Dad lied about his age and joined the navy the week after Pearl Harbor.  They knew he lied but took him anyway.  My father died in the mid 90’s.  Ma was never the same after that.  She carried on well enough but lost her bearings more and more after time went on.  She died in early 2009.  I miss them both and am so thankful for what they taught and gave me.  Love you Ma & Dad.  Thank you both for everything.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Trivia Man

      It’s complicated

      he taught me to comfort the afflicted and used Hubert Humphrey as a guide to what government could do to help people. He taught me the (deserved!) hatred for Richard Nixon I still carry.
      then he moved to Michigan and fell into the Pat Buchanan hate hole. Later he was part of the crew that got TFG traction in Michigan, paving the way to our current nightmare.

      when he died there was an old, big silver dollar on his nightstand. He loved to tip with those and 50 cent pieces and $2 bills. I’ve carried that dollar in my pocket every day since, some days it’s a joy and others a sorrow.

      if anyone needs a hug from a dad who accepts you as you are, and can’t get it from your own dad, here you go. (Hug)

      it’s complicated

      Reply
    31. 31.

      NaijaGal

      Nice tribute to your dad WaterGirl! I lost mine when I was about 8 months old. My mom told me he was very hands on with all his kids – diaper changing, bottle feeding and all that, which for a Nigerian man at the time was unusual. I obviously don’t remember him, so I call my mom’s brothers on Father’s Day, and I’m especially grateful to her youngest brother who was in college when my dad passed away and moved in with us to help my mom raise me and my brother when he should have been partying hard. He’s the one I remember dropping us and picking us up from school and playing practical jokes on us.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      It will be an emotional one for my wife who lost her dad to Parkinson’s about 5 years ago or so? On his birthday she tends to become really emotional.

      Last year, it was an emotional one because it was my first Father’s Day and my wife’s kids (and now mine!) wished me Father’s day. I couldn’t help but tear up, of which my daughter also teared up. I never thought I would have a family with kids that would consider me their bonus dad.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Tom Levenson

      My dad died when I was ten (a boating accident; I and my brothers were all there too, and all fine).  He was 48.  That was over fifty years ago.

      He was a good man, a kind one, ferociously smart, and his absence turned him into a constant influence on my life, my view of the world, and pretty much my whole career.

      He was a historian of China, (Joseph R. Levenson if any of you hang out in that meadow) and when I got to college, I took an East Asian history survey course to get me up to reading his work. When I did, I was blown away, by his style, by his approach to history—the way he made meaning out of engagement with the past—and by his voice, the humor that came through even his most professional writing.  I became an East Asian Studies major, went to that side of the Pacific after graduation, and became a writer in large part because of that encounter.

      This year I wrote a piece about him and some of that influence for what will be the first edition of his major work in Chinese and available in China.  It comes out soon (translated into Chinese), and I’ll post it somewhere in English when it does.  I’ve been thinking a lot about dad these last several months, half a century gone and always present.

      That’s all I got for now.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      frosty

      Dad’s been gone almost 20 years now; a tough end with Parkinson’s.

      But my favorite memory: When I was 24 I drove my clapped-out TR-3 across the country from California; limped into Maryland burning a quart of oil every 50 miles.

      He scored pistons and cylinders from a friend then took a week off of work to help me rebuild the engine.

      It took me awhile to figure out his philosophy: not “Don’t pay someone to do something you can do yourself” but “Don’t pay someone to do something you think you can LEARN to do yourself.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: Yes, the two boxer dogs!

      My dad served some basic food, some of it on these pressed cardboard plates.  The owner of the boxers would always pour some beer into to of the little plates for the boxers to lap up.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.