A Good Walk/Tax Structure Ruined…

by

This post is in: ,

I know that there are much more important outrages out there; I have a stack of saved URLs of blood-boilers for blog use.  But for some reason here’s what gets my goat today.  The US Open golf tournament will conclude today in a final round of play at the L.A. Country Club.

As it happens, I drove past the club just a couple of days ago (thankfully, against the “flow”* of traffic trying to access the tournament) and I can attest that it is a beautiful piece of land in a beautiful setting, in and around Beverly Hills.  The club is famous as a long-time bastion of white exclusivity–and by white, I mean WASP–until the late 70s, no Jews need apply. As for Black people? Try 1991 for the first Black member.

A Good Walk/Tax Structure Ruined...

What truly pisses me off, beyond the simple exclusion and racism, is that all of us who don’t or didn’t meet the very particular criteria of what it takes to be human enough in the City of Angels to hit a very small ball into an even smaller hole, with weapons singularly ill-designed for the purpose are subsidizing the insufferable (as in, “the insufferable in pursuit of the inevitable”**). How’s that? This is how:

It shouldn’t make economic sense for the L.A. Country Club to still exist, given what you’d expect it to pay in property taxes—it’s less than a mile down Wilshire Boulevard from downtown Beverly Hills. Property tax appraisals are calculated based on something called “the highest and best use,” meaning that use which yields the greatest monetary benefit given the size and location of the property. The highest and best use of 313 acres straddling Beverly Hills (median home sale: $3.6 million) and Holmby Hills (median home sale: $5.7 million) is pretty obviously not a golf course. Not even a golf course that costs a king’s ransom to join; according to the online sports newspaper Diario AS, initiation fees range from $300,000 to $500,000, and annual dues from $20,000 to $30,000.

Nobody really knows how much the land the L.A. Country Club sits atop is worth, because you can’t identify any of what a realtor would call “comparables.” But Malcolm Gladwell has suggested $9 billion, which, according to theL.A. Weekly, means the L.A. Country Club should be paying $60 to $90 million each year in property taxes. Instead, it pays about $300,000, according to an article posted Thursday by Ben Orbison on Defector. [links in the original.]

I’m not a golfer, never have been.  I don’t really get the appeal of the sport, either to play or watch. But I got no problem with those who do. De gustibus and all that.  Golf is broadly speaking an ecological crime, so I’d be all for restricting the sport to links courses, (especially in deserts like LA!). But I don’t see why I or you or any of us must cover with our own taxes the bill that the pampered few should be paying for their fun.

Eat the rich. (Seriously: it’s long past time for a referendum to reverse the sweetheart deal in CA described in the linked article. And yeah–it’s long past time for confiscatory estate taxes. Every billionaire is both a policy failure and an ongoing threat to democracy going forward.)

PS:  by ancient and authoritative internet tradition, no post even tangentially about golf can be posted without a link to this definitive description of the game.

With that, this thread is far more open than the competition under way in LA.

Image: Lemuel Francis Abbot, The Blackheath Golfer, 1790.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Is that some consequence of Prop 13? I can’t tease apart the aspects specific to homes from commercial property, just know that any attempt to correct its vast list of problems and shortcomings is as welcome as a storm that rains ticks. Blue California has our blind spots.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      I played 9 holes at a public course in Dayton, OH with a friend once. We were in high school and apparently were doing it wrong by trying to do it quickly, as we got lots of dirty looks by people trying to do the traditional stuff. It was obvious that “we didn’t belong” there.

      Golf might make sense as a sport in places where water and land is cheap and would only be used for corn or soybeans otherwise. In LA? Where affordable housing is needed? Where water is precious? Naahhh. There it’s offensive conspicuous consumption.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      StringOnAStick

      Our tax structure has been lobbied into a shambles, and that willingness to do the ultra wealthy ‘s bidding is why we are in the spot we’re in.  I’d say it’s international too, with Putin money joining other rich bastard money to manipulate the system so they can keep even more $.  People who already have more than they could ever spend and yet want even more; it’s a mental illness and will be the end of human habitation of this planet.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      We’ve been watching the US Open (hubby is a golf nut), and I’m so glad you posted this because we were wondering what the story was behind that course. Yeesh!

      I haven’t played golf in several years, and I never played well except this one time when I chipped into the hole on an elevated green from a bunker where I couldn’t even see the pin! (Was dumb luck.) But I do enjoy golf and intend to get back into it at some point when I have more time. I ask you, what other “sport” allows participants to ride around in carts and drink beer? ;-)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      oatler

      Why haven’t the MCU guys given us a hero who goes after oligarchs? No Robin Hood comparisons, just a small boy whose parents were fatally mugged by oil barons,the decided to help His wheels grind a little more fine…

      Plus, Gal Godot.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      Just a reminder that TFG regards himself as a masterful golf player— except that he cheats. And not just a little once in a while, but a lot, all the time. Go and Google ‘Trump cheats at golf’.

      Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf. He cheats like a three-card Monte dealer. He throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs. At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: “Pele.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      @MattF: like so many other things with him, it’s about domination. He cheats — openly — and demands implicitly that the people he plays with let him get away with it, and they do, so he wins the dominance game.  Bragging about being masterful is just rubbing it in, icing on the cake.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dagaetch

      That entire Robin Williams performance (Live on Broadway 2002) remains quite possibly the funniest thing I have ever seen in my life. The entire show is available on YouTube for anyone who could use 90 minutes of laughing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      @trollhattan:

      Is that some consequence of Prop 13?

      It’s not just Prop 13.  There is apparently some other loophole in the California tax code that allows golf courses to be taxed only on their value as golf courses rather than on their highest and best use.  So it wasn’t taxed at anything like the rate it should have been even when Prop 13 passed.  Of course Prop 13 exaggerates the effect, since it’s still taxed based on what it was valued as a golf course in 1978 (with minor adjustments for inflation).

      That’s not to say that there can’t be golf courses in the LA area.  Even in LA, there are areas that more or less have to be left open for one reason or another.  The course closest to me is on a flood plain and thus couldn’t be developed for housing or commercial use in any case.  I still think it would be better as a general use park that would allow more than a handful of people to use it at a time, but recreation is probably its best and highest use.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Shalimar

      The golf course I live on in Florida has been declining for years in terms of both maintenance and use, so it isn’t much of a surprise that the latest area plans include replacing most of it with high rises and shopping centers over the next decade.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @Roger Moore: only on their value as golf courses rather than on their highest and best use.

      [Thurston Howell voice:] but my dear boy, don’t you see, restricting access to beautifully landscaped land in the middle of a densely populated area to a few very wealthy individuals (not to mention avoiding yet more “housing” for the hoi polloi) IS its highest and best use.  [sniffs]

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      It seems like highest-and-best-use taxation could get out of hand in a rapidly growing area.  Of course, the cure may well be worse than the disease.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Phylllis

      At least The Masters packs them in once a year to bring some economic benefit to the greater Augusta area, including up the road here in our parts. We’re about an hour NE by interstate and hotels, restaurants, & folks who rent their homes out see the uptick.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      smith

      This country has a strange attitude toward mobster-oligarchs. On the one hand, they are invariably played as villains in movies and TV, and that portrayal is very popular. Not surprising, given that so many of them could play those roles without even acting ( Musk, Thiel, etc., etc.).

      On the other hand, there’s the idea that if you are super-rich you’re some kind of genius, and not merely a pathological greedhead. That’s what got a not-very-successful conman who played an oligarch on TV elected by a bunch of easily led Goobers (though, of course, the fact that he scratched their racist itch didn’t hurt either).

      We’re going to have to make up our minds before we go all the way down the road to a full-fledged kryptocracy. Unfortunately, political campaigns now cost an obscene amount of money, making it almost inevitable that politicians will be bought. And, we have the headwind of Citizen’s United to work against, as well as a Supreme Court that is apparently all in on barely-concealed bribery. Those barriers are going to be very difficult to surmount.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      azlib

      I confess, I am an avid golfer.  I play 4 times a week at a local public course here in Scottsdale. I understand all the problems with trying to maintain a course in a desert. I play because the game is challenging and is also a good mental and almost spiritual discipline. The game is very Zen like.  Read the first chapter of “Golf in the Kingdom” by Michael Murphy.

      Here in the desert the game will have to adapt. We will see more desertification of course where all but the greens and fairways are left as desert. At least the course I play on is built in a natural wash area which has little value for development since it is all 100 year floodplain. Yes, it does rain here in Scottsdale and often times with a vengeance that floods the washes.

      One of the projects my course does is put in hurricane wells to help recharge the groundwater. One of the things I wish the course would not do is overseed with rye grass in the winter. The groundskeeper here says over time it weakens the Bermuda grass which goes brown and dormant in the winter. Unfortunately, the tourists want there golf courses to be green all year round.

      Overall golf is a dying industry. Course are closing all over the country. The game is expensive and difficult.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      @Roger Moore: Good points.

      OTOH, … Phys.org:

      To conduct their research, they tracked where nearly 10,000 Americans sold their flood-prone homes and moved through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program—the largest managed retreat program in the country—between 1990 and 2017. The data included address-to-address residential relocation information, flood risks of different addresses, community-level racial and ethnic composition, average housing values and more.

      “We found that across the U.S., the best predictor of the risk level at which homeowners voluntarily retreat is not whether they live in a coastal or inland area, or whether they live in a big city or a small town,” Elliott said. “It is the racial composition of their immediate neighborhood.”

      He and Wang found that homeowners in majority-white neighborhoods are willing to endure a 30% higher flood risk before retreating than homeowners in majority-Black neighborhoods, after accounting for the various types of areas people live in (coastal, urban, rural, etc.).

      People are weird, and too many whites get especially weird about property.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      tokyokie

      I believe Groucho Marx was briefly a member of the L.A. Country Club and when told that his family could not use the swimming pool, he asked, “My daughter is only half-Jewish; can she get in up to her waist?” But the ostracization by the area’s country clubs prompted a group of Jewish businessmen to start the Hillcrest Country Club, which Groucho and the rest of the Marx Brothers, along with pretty much every Jewish entertainer in the area joined, and it became the favored hangout for many of them. George Burns regularly played bridge there several times a week, right up until a couple of days before he died. Screw the golf part; being invited to hang out with the crew at the Comedians’ Roundtable would be far cooler than anything the L.A.C.C. could offer.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      @StringOnAStick:

      I’d say it’s international too, with Putin money joining other rich bastard money to manipulate the system so they can keep even more $. 

      Since this is regarding golf, don’t forget Bonesaw Arabia.

      Reply

