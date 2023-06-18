Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Black Music Month!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – Black Music Month!

Tonight on Medium Cool, let’s celebrate Black Music Month!  (courtesy of President Joe Biden)

That one was stolen from TaMara in a comment thread.  I had never heard of these guys, but those voices, wow!

President Biden in his proclamation of Black Music Month  (excerpt)

During Black Music Month, we pay homage to legends of American music, who have composed the soundtrack of American life. Their creativity has given rise to distinctly American art forms that influence contemporary music worldwide and sing to the soul of the American experience.

Much of Black music is rooted in African rhythms, coupled with the experience of slavery and struggle in America. Barred from expressing themselves in their native tongues, enslaved people developed a language to articulate their hopes, dreams, sense of loss, and tenacity to overcome the harrowing nature of their lives. They used music to strategically and creatively voice their most deeply held feelings. Today, the creative ways that Black music tells stories of trial and triumph in American life continue to move us all to understand the common struggles of humanity. Spirituals, gospel, the blues, R&B, rock and roll, jazz, pop, rap, hip-hop, and more have molded American culture and given rise to new American art forms emulated around the globe.

This month, we celebrate the songs and artists that challenge us to think critically, stand up to injustice, and believe in ourselves. We recommit to expanding the promise of dignity and opportunity for all Americans. And we revel in the sounds, spirit, and soul of some of the very best music ever created.

Please commence sharing black music, and talking about it!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    3. 3.

      Splitting Image

      I have a playlist made up of Here’s Little Richard, James Brown Live at the Apollo, Otis Blue, and Marvin Gaye’s What’s Goin’ On.

      It’s a never-fail picker-upper for me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      I grew up listening to Motown and “oldies” on our car radio (due to my RWNJ dad’s musical taste, go figure) and I love it, and my kids love it too.  Kim Weston’s “Take Me In Your Arms” is probably my favorite from that era.  =)

      The resurgence of what I’d call neo-R&B/soul, whatever, has been just awesome.  Great stuff, then and now!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      OT but as a PS: Betty, now that my Hoos are out of the college World Series, I’m rooting for your Gators!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RSA

      Spirituals, gospel, the blues, R&B, rock and roll, jazz, pop, rap, hip-hop, and more have molded American culture and given rise to new American art forms emulated around the globe.

      My two favorite broad genres of popular music, blues and rock, originated with Black musicians. When I try to think of American music genres whose history doesn’t start with a list of Black musicians, the only thing that comes to mind is bluegrass and to a lesser extent mainstream country music. (But I’m not an expert).  That’s an amazing amount of influence—I think an outsider might fairly say that to a first approximation American music is Black music.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      When did Black Music Month become a thing?

      I guess you could just talk about American popular culture and be talking about black music.

      The first pop music I listened to as a kid were old 78s of Little Richard (Lucille) and other rock and rhythm and blues artists.

      For some reason I always got a kick to the Canadian mounties in Searchin‘ by the Coasters. Maybe because I later connected it to the cartoon character Dudley Do right.

      I cannot imagine America without black music or black dance.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      @Brachiator:

      I guess you could just talk about American popular culture and be talking about black music…

      I cannot imagine America without black music or black dance.

      <<like>>

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steeplejack

      I was going to put this in the Father’s Day thread but thought it would go better here. Yesterday the SiriusXM channel The Groove did a countdown of dad songs, and I nailed it by predicting that No. 1 would be “Color Him Father” by the Winstons. Kind of shmaltzy but a good tune.

      And of course there was the Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and a couple from James Brown, “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” and “Papa Don’t Take No Mess.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      @Steeplejack:

      And of course there was the Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and a couple from James Brown, “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” and “Papa Don’t Take No Mess.”

      Good choices for Father’s Day.

      There is also Song For My Father, by Leon Thomas. Lyrics by Horace Silver.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mai Naem mobile

      So a music thread….so this has nothing to do with black music but they had Sylvia’s Mother by Dr Hook playing on the radio the other day and I have no idea why but the song always gets me laughing. The plaintive  “and the ohpurrator says one moooore minute” just cracks me up.  Pretty sure Dr. Hook was white.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl:

      Biden declared it but, as noted, Jimmy Carter first inducted it.

      The month-long observance, which was first inducted on June 7, 1979, by President Jimmy Carter was christened as Black Music Month. President Barack Obama renamed the national observance as African-American Music Appreciation Month.

      Black Music Month is more pithy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Brachiator: I believe you have that backwards. Song for my Father is an instrumental composition by Horace Silver, that’s been covered by scores of artists. It’s a jazz standard. Lyrics were added later, not by Silver.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Splitting Image: And very well-trained – his father, an operatic baritone, was the first African-American man to sing with the Metropolitan Opera.

      I’ve had the good fortune to see Bobby in concert, and his talent is remarkable and wide-ranging.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      @Raven:

      Probably the best footage of James Brown, 17 minutes at the TAMI Show!

      Great stuff.

      The Chadwick Boseman biographical film about Brown, Get On Up, is uneven but worth watching.

      I am amazed at how Brown essentially took over Bobby Byrd’s rhythm and blues band, made it his own and transformed black music a number of times, ultimately reaching the apotheosis of Funk.

      Here’s James Brown doing Sex Machine on Italian TV.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Great topic for a thread. These were the first songs that came to mind, some rock and some jazz

      Sweet Little Sixteen (live at Newport Jazz Festival) – Chuck Berry

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vblyDCToX5k

      Higher Ground (live version) Stevie Wonder

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1_uU9eIZRo

      Let’s Go Crazy (live version) – Prince

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svqYueRzAh0

      In a Sentimental Mood – Duke Ellington and John Coltrane

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCQfTNOC5aE

      A Night In Tunisia (live version) – Dizzy Gillespie

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-SYoldqi64

      Bye-Ya – Thelonius Monk

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVkPWUsFIe0

       

      Reply
    28. 28.

      kalakal

      I absolutely love Blues and here is the Bluesiest line ever from T-Bone Walker in his track Alimony Blues

      “It’s a cold-blooded worldWhen a man has to pawn his shoes”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      my important related announcement: WE ARE GOING TO SEE JANELLE MONÁE THIS FALL. I am already hyped about this.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Yep. I knew the original instrumental version very well. This was the first version of the song. I also love the Leon Thomas version with lyrics.

      Lazy misuse of the Internet led me to credit Silver for the lyrics.

      The lyrics may have been done by Ellen May Shashoyan.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      oatler

      @Brachiator:

      Related to Leon Thomas, You Tube has Pharoah Sanders’ “Iphizo Zam” lp  posted, with Sonny Sharrock playing a tornado and Thomas doing his thing.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      A few more for the road

      Third Stone From The Sun – Jimi Hendrix

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zts332Y-nyg

      Everybody Gets To Go To The Moon – The Three Degrees

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kugv2FAhZoI

      Too Late To Turn Back Now – Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8Whtxcw8oU

      Stolen Moments – Oliver Nelson

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbaGDDbpcQ4

      My Favorite Things – John Coltrane

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWG2dsXV5HI

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Steeplejack

      I’m not a big Ken Burns fan, but I will say that Jazz is an excellent documentary, especially up to about 1960, when it kind of loses its way as jazz lost its way for a bit under the onslaught of rock music. I am a pretty big jazz fan, but I learned a lot about the early roots and the evolution of the genre.

      I think you can still stream it on PBS Passport, but I know a lot of libraries also have it available on loan.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Josie

      A couple of favorites that take me back to my courting years–Percy Sledge’s When a Man Loves a Woman and Otis Redding’s Try a Little Tenderness.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      James E Powell

      @Brachiator:

      I guess you could just talk about American popular culture and be talking about black music.

      Hard to imagine American popular culture post 1955 without talking about black music.

      Not against the idea, but there’s way too much for just one month. I mean, we could do a month just on bass players.

      Reply

