Happy Father's Day

First, the obligatory video:

Last night I started a sauce and made some meatballs, the latter of which I refrigerated over night, and this morning I woke up and got that all together. Devon and Seth were over and mom and dad’s, so I dropped off Joelle there and they all had a delightful visit.

Happy Father's Day 2

Happy Father's Day 3

Happy Father's Day 4

I bgouth over dinner a little later:

Happy Father's Day 5

After dinner we hit Dairy Queen because Breyana is deathly ill. She went to the doctor on Thursday and again on Saturday and tested negative for strep and mono, and this morning could not swallow so went to the ER and apparently she has some sore of horrible viral infection and got a pain shot and a steroid shot. She is all sorts of loopy. At any rate, got her a milkshake and her mom a blizzard and picked up a Buster Bar for dad.

Now we are settling in for a couple episodes of the Wire.

Hope you all had a good one.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      Why do all the ladies have such a mischievous look on their faces? 😅
      Hope Brianna feels better!​
       

      Also frist.

      The only person who wished me happy father’s day is my wife’s ex-husband! Lol and the only kids I have is his kids ! What a sweet man.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mai Naem mobile

      That’s a really pretty blue plate. The food looks good too but I can’t take my eyes off the plate.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      This Fathers’ Day is rough, Mr. Suzanne’s dad suddenly passed three weeks ago. I took some comfort that they got to spend the last Fathers’ Day together, we were all in Santa Cruz, which was my FIL’s favorite place on the planet, I think.

      My own father continues to be trash, but that is just pattern recognition at this point and not upsetting,

      I took Spawn the Younger to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour last night. It was as epic as promised, and apparently set an attendance record for the city of Pittsburgh. Very, very fun. Got home very late and woke up earlier than I wanted, due to Spawn the Youngest kicking me in the face. I might go to bed early.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      @Suzanne: I took Spawn the Younger to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour last night.

      I’m definitely too old for concerts these days (I think you and my youngest are the same age) but color me jealous.  What an experience the two of you must have had.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      @Suzanne:

      I took Spawn the Younger to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour last night. It was as epic as promised, and apparently set an attendance record for the city of Pittsburgh. Very, very fun.

      It looks fun on Instagram. They’re all so cute in the outfits.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      geg6

      @Suzanne:

      You may have seen my niece there.  The nuclear medicine major.  She had on a very short, pink sparkly dress with highlighted hair in long finger curls and singing all the lyrics.  Wait…that was all of them.

      Swift could have easily sold out another 2 or 3 nights.  My niece and one of her sorority sisters were the only ones among her college friends who could score tickets.  My niece was one of the plaintiffs in the ticketing lawsuit, so that’s how she finally got her pair.  Still cost an arm and a leg.  She is getting no gifts from the aunts since we all pitched in to cover the tickets.

      ETA: This was her third time seeing Swift and, she reports, the best one.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kelly

      The cats hate it when we sneeze. Martin was being persistently annoying about sitting in front of the TV. Must have picked him up off the TV stand a dozen times. Mrs Kelly looked over at me and asked “can you fake a sneeze?” We both tried several of our best fake sneezes. The cats fled down the stairs. Martin hasn’t been on the TV stand since.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @Scout211: I took Spawn the Elder to see her in 2011, the “Speak Now” tour. That was a sold-out show in an indoor sports arena. It was the most epic show I had ever seen at the time. Last night’s show sold out the Steelers football stadium (twice). And it was on an entirely different level. Just incredible.

      I’m sure Spawn the Youngest will also be a fan when she is older, and I will have to take her to the moon, as it will be the only place big enough to hold the crowd.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @geg6: She could have sold out a month’s worth of shows, I think. The staggering amount of money was absolutely insane. Hotels were going for over a grand a night. Ubers were hundreds.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      @different-church-lady: Can we get rid of all shitty things except Dairy Queen?

      What?! I thought Blizzards were so yummy because they were 100% organic, all natural and responsibly sourced! Shitty? Unpossible!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @Kay: Dude, the cuteness was just off the charts. The outfits were great. I am not a diehard Swiftie, and I did not know that they make little bead bracelets and trade them with one another. I watched grown-ass adults, including a lot of men, swapping friendship bracelets. It was really joyous to see people unironically loving something so much and just having a great time together. A very positive vibe. I witnessed nothing but good behavior and considerable patience.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      @different-church-lady

      White Castle?   ;)

      DQ pulled completely out of Maui some years back. One location continued with basically the same menu items under the name Treats ‘n’ Sweets. The other became a Vietnamese fast food place.

      Haven’t passed by either location in a long, long time so don’t know what may be there today.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Suzanne: I heard she sang “Seven” which is an incredibly beautiful song that is likely my favorite, after Epihany and Cardigan and OK Exile and My Tears on the Folklore album.

      You guys were blessed. I swear to God I could have written it, just not Pennsylvania but rural upstate New York. Every second. Every word.

      Reply

