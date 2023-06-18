Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Morning TeeVee

(Link, in case the above clip doesn’t play properly on other platforms.)


Full text:
Sunday Morning Open Thread: Morning TeeVee

Mark your calendars:

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      The magical power of presidential declassification that TIFG and his minions keep using to defend him will not work for nuclear secrets. 

      Trump lacked power to declassify secret nuclear arms document, experts say

      WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) – Even when he was president, Donald Trump lacked the legal authority to declassify a U.S. nuclear weapons-related document that he is charged with illegally possessing, security experts said, contrary to the former U.S. president’s claim.

      The secret document, listed as No. 19 in the indictment charging Trump with endangering national security, can under the Atomic Energy Act only be declassified through a process that by the statute involves the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense.

      For that reason, the experts said, the nuclear document is unique among the 31 in the indictment because the declassification of the others is governed by executive order. 

      “The claim that he (Trump) could have declassified it is not relevant in the case of the nuclear weapons information because it was not classified by executive order but by law,” said Steven Aftergood, a government secrecy expert with the Federation of Atomic Scientists.

      The special status of nuclear-related information further erodes what many legal experts say is a weak defense centered around declassification. Without providing evidence, Trump has claimed he declassified the documents before removing them from the White House.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      @Scout211:

      Trump’s problem is that, since there is no paperwork, the only way he can prove that the documents were declassified in his mind is by taking the stand.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      And in reproductive health news:

      Support for legal abortion rises a year after Roe v. Wade overturned-Poll

      In what was surely a case of unintended consequences, the landmark Supreme Court decision one year ago overturning Roe v. Wade is putting abortion opponents increasingly at odds with public opinion and creating political perils for candidates on their side.
       
      In a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, one in four Americans say state efforts that have followed to impose strict limits on abortion access have made them more supportive of abortion rights.
       
      The Dobbs decision, which removed access to abortion as a constitutionally protected right, elated the anti-abortion movement but its aftermath is helping boost support for legal abortion to historic highs and reshaping the debate over what has long been the deepest political wedge issue in the nation.
      . . .
      By almost 2-1, 58%-30%, those surveyed opposed the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I took a bit of a hit yesterday. I found out my woodcutting neighbor (4.5 miles away) Larry suddenly died back in January. Normally I get my wood from him in Feb. and March and I always gave him more than he was asking because I knew how hard he worked. Money was a little tighter this year and I waited till yesterday to talk to him. His GF said he died of an aneurysm. I’m pretty sure the real cause of death was lack of insurance. He was a really sweet guy who had lived a very hard life full of trials and tribulations, but he had a ready smile for everyone. How sweet was he?

      Every April he would stop by our house and give me a gallon bag of morels for which I tried to repay him with a few 6 and 7 pound roasting chickens come October.

      I should have known something was wrong when he didn’t come by with the morels this past April. RIP Larry. I’m glad I got to know you.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      @Scout211:

      Thanks- this part is interesting:

      Americans overwhelmingly oppose the next goal of many anti-abortion activists, to enact a federal law banning abortion nationwide. By 80%-14%, those surveyed opposed that idea, including 65% of Republicans and 83% of independents.

      By 53%-39%, they supported a federal law ensuring access to abortion.“When 80% of Democrats and 53% of independents want Congress to pass a law ensuring nationwide access to abortion, you get the picture here,” said David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University’s Political Research Center. “Among women in the all-important independent-voter demographic, 63% support a national law. Even 23% of Republican men and women support it.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Sadly, they won’t. But if a fraction of them do, increasing Biden’s margin enough to save Sherrod Brown and Jon Tester, that would be a huge win.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mousebumples

      @Scout211: its aftermath is helping boost support for legal abortion to historic highs and reshaping the debate over what has long been the deepest political wedge issue in the nation.

      I’ve been having that conversation with family and friends. Not pushing, but more observing how some of these laws (eg Wisconsin’s from 1849 or something close to that) are super old and not reflective of current medical practice.

      For example, my mom is usually a reliable Dem voter, but she’s also a practicing Catholic. I think the “pro life” argument resonates with her. (*bearing in mind that most politicians more want to control women than actually care about life, as evidenced by many of their other decisions)

      Legal, safe, and rare is reasonable for her. But the current laws may also outlaw miscarriage care, depending on the procedure in question and the state law.

      As much as I fear for my daughter’s future autonomy, I’m working to not only restore the right to an abortion but also to provide more support to young women (eg education and access to birth control if they want it), expecting mothers (prenatal and postnatal care), and parents (bring back the childcare tax credit from the pandemic!). Expanded childcare access, early childhood education, and more would also be great!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’m sorry. Something similar happened to me with the guy who mowed my lawn and spent every winter in Florida. One year he didn’t come back (although he had died here, I just didn’t hear about it). It’s sad.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      The mister gets to choose the supper menu on Father’s Day and has selected homemade pizza with extra sauce, mushrooms and homegrown (by him) peppers. Whew. There are lots of more labor-intensive items he could have selected.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      @RevRick: The Republicans are pivoting back to anti-LGBT panic, and according to the polling we were talking about the other day, it seems to be working at convincing Republicans, specifically (but no one else to any great degree) that there’s some kind of sexual menace they need to stamp out. That might be enough to cancel out opposition based on abortion becoming a losing issue for them.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      Trump’s problem is that, since there is no paperwork, the only way he can prove that the documents were declassified in his mind is by taking the stand. 

      Declassified within that appalling dumpheap?

      Apologies to the Grinch and Dr. Suess.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @OzarkHillbilly: Rest in peace, Larry.

      Your point about people dying of lack of insurance is spot on. I’m sure some outfit somewhere keeps track of the toll. I haven’t seen the data but am sure it’s enormous every year.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      Jen Jennings, PhD
      @eduwonkette_jen
      Where are your tax dollars going with vouchers?
      You can be a middle/high school teacher at NC’s Mitchener University Academy, which claimed $327K in voucher $, with no degree.
      For your work, you’ll be paid between 20-25K per year.

      The private voucher schools in North Carolina are hiring teachers with no qualifications and they’re paying them 12 dollars an hour.
      There are now about 20 states with completely unregulated voucher programs- billions in public mney with no regulations and no oversight. It is going to be a disaster – it’s a recipe for corruption and poor quality. State level Democrats should jump on it early and make it an issue before the scandals start making news. Great issue for them and if they get their first they can “predict the future” – not question of “if” a question of “when”.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      @mrmoshpotato: I think the Rays will take the series this afternoon. Yonny Chirinos is the likely pitcher. I hope I get to watch some of it, but the US Open is on, and the mister controls the remote on Father’s Day.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: DeSantis recently turned the public education budget into an edu-grift free for all. Even multimillionaire parents can raid the fund for $8K per year to pay for 1/10th of the tuition to send little Snotleigh to Vulture Capital Academy. I agree it’s a huge opening for Dems.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      @Baud:

      Trump’s problem is that, since there is no paperwork, the only way he can prove that the documents were declassified in his mind is by taking the stand.

      What if he testifies in his mind? Would that work?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @NotMax: That happened one year when he wanted key lime pie. Juicing a pound of teeny-tiny key limes is a bitch!

      Re: the TV, we ended up with a giant 55-inch OLED (I think) something-or-the-other. It’s still jarring to see that massive screen in our tiny house, but the clarity is amaze-balls. I can see the movement of MLB pitches clearer than the catcher, probably! ;-)

      Reply

