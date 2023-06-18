(Link, in case the above clip doesn’t play properly on other platforms.)

“Look, what’s at stake is the basic principle of our system that no one is above the law.”

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock @SenatorWarnock

shares his thoughts on the Trump Indictment. pic.twitter.com/LUCT6wTFld — PoliticsNation (@PoliticsNation) June 17, 2023

Today will be a day that I remember forever. As President Biden finished speaking at the Safer Communities Summit he let us know that he could only take pictures in front of sections of the auditorium due to an incoming storm. As he walked around the front isle to take the group… pic.twitter.com/WwaU3dCuKp — Erick Bellomy 🏳️‍🌈 (@erickbellomy) June 16, 2023



Full text:



Here is everything in action. A day that I will remember forever. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/MZEfzOfHdk — Erick Bellomy 🏳️‍🌈 (@erickbellomy) June 17, 2023

Everyone should watch this close-up video of the @VP greeting a young girl at LAX yesterday. https://t.co/95q4YPtm4j — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) June 17, 2023

Mark your calendars: