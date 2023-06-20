The tweet below has bugged me for a week as it is glib and ignores incentives.

Let’s work the assumption that insurers will pay if they are either contractually and legally obligated to pay for something OR the thing that is getting paid for is the least expensive option to fulfill legal and contractual obligations.

What is the economic rationale for any given insurer to pay for a vasectomy?

The tweet proffers it is to prevent pregnancy and from the insurers point of view, to prevent paying for labor and delivery costs.

That sounds reasonable, but let’s really start unpacking some of the return on investment funnel here.

Vasectomies are for men. The insurer is guaranteed to be paying for the vasectomy. They are not guaranteed to be paying for any pre-natal care, or labor and delivery costs of the pregnant woman. The insurer might be paying for another insurer’s avoided claims. There is a substantial probability that the woman who becomes pregnant if a man does not have a vasectomy is not covered by the same insurer. Just under half of all births in the US are paid for by Medicaid. It is not unusual for a household to have multiple insurances. It is not a guarantee that the woman and man are a legally bound insurance unit (marriage or domestic partner). It is not a guarantee that the woman who becomes pregnant is even the spouse or partner of the man who otherwise would have had a vasectomy. Vasectomies are not super cheap. Typically they cost between $1,000 and $3,000. This runs into a churn problem. Individuals routinely switch insurance companies every one to three years. In the ACA, median enrollment duration is just 13 months. A big expense with a short pay-off window is often not a net cost-saver. Other medical options exist. If an insurer wants to minimize unanticipated pregnancies that it pays for, there are plenty of other options that don’t run into churn problems. The most effective is female controlled long acting reversible contraceptives (IUDs, hormone implants etc). IUDs are good for at least an entire churn cycle and cost on average less than a vasectomy while also being a legally mandated coverage requirement. Oral contraceptives are less effective but cheaper on a short contract duration. These are all targeted at the person who will be pregnant in case of a birth control failure. It is more targeted and more direct. Non-medical options exist: There are plenty of ways for men to not get their partners pregnant without a vasectomy while also having a mutually satisfying sex life. We already discussed some of the medical options above. There are also timing, pulling out, fingers, oral, anal, toys, gels, diaphragms, female condoms, male condoms and many other things that I am sure you can think of. Selection — men who want vasectomies (myself included) have self-identified as be willing and able to take steps to minimize pregnancy risk. If a vasectomy is not available, they are still more likely to have steps in place to minimize pregnancy risk. Quality of Sex Life versus Medical Issues For individuals who want a vasectomy and have self-identified as likely to be taking the appropriate steps to minimize pregnancy risk , vasectomies are quality of sex life improvement. Vasectomies make Round #3 and wake-up sex far easier as one does not need to dig into the back of the condom drawer for the last condom that might have been forgotten there months ago.

So the insurer is not guaranteed to actually accrue savings from a not super cheap procedure for a population that is fairly unlikely to generate unexpected claims when there are both more targeted, cheaper AND legally required services available and the vasectomy is primarily a quality of life improvement rather than a health improvement.

Why should an insurer want to make this cost-free to the patient?