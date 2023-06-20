Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Thinking like an insurer — cost sharing on vasectomies edition

Thinking like an insurer — cost sharing on vasectomies edition

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

The tweet below has bugged me for a week as it is glib and ignores incentives.

Let’s work the assumption that insurers will pay if they are either contractually and legally obligated to pay for something OR the thing that is getting paid for is the least expensive option to fulfill legal and contractual obligations.

Thinking like an insurer

What is the economic rationale for any given insurer to pay for a vasectomy?

The tweet proffers it is to prevent pregnancy and from the insurers point of view, to prevent paying for labor and delivery costs.

That sounds reasonable, but let’s really start unpacking some of the return on investment funnel here.

  1.  Vasectomies are for men.  The insurer is guaranteed to be paying for the vasectomy.  They are not guaranteed to be paying for any pre-natal care, or labor and delivery costs of the pregnant woman.  The insurer might be paying for another insurer’s avoided claims.  There is a substantial probability that the woman who becomes pregnant if a man does not have a vasectomy is not covered by the same insurer.  Just under half of all births in the US are paid for by Medicaid.  It is not unusual for a household to have multiple insurances.  It is not a guarantee that the woman and man are a legally bound insurance unit (marriage or domestic partner).  It is not a guarantee that the woman who becomes pregnant is even the spouse or partner of the man who otherwise would have had a vasectomy.
  2. Vasectomies are not super cheap. Typically they cost between $1,000 and $3,000.    This runs into a churn problem.  Individuals routinely switch insurance companies every one to three years. In the ACA, median enrollment duration is just 13 months.  A big expense with a short pay-off window is often not a net cost-saver.
  3. Other medical options exist.  If an insurer wants to minimize unanticipated pregnancies that it pays for, there are plenty of other options that don’t run into churn problems.  The most effective is female controlled long acting reversible contraceptives (IUDs, hormone implants etc).  IUDs are good for at least an entire churn cycle and cost on average less than a vasectomy while also being a legally mandated coverage requirement.   Oral contraceptives are less effective but cheaper on a short contract duration.  These are all targeted at the person who will be pregnant in case of a birth control failure.  It is more targeted and more direct.
  4. Non-medical options exist:  There are plenty of ways for men to not get their partners pregnant without a vasectomy while also having a mutually satisfying sex life.  We already discussed some of the medical options above.  There are also timing, pulling out, fingers,  oral, anal, toys, gels, diaphragms, female condoms, male condoms and many other things that I am sure you can think of.
  5. Selection — men who want vasectomies (myself included) have self-identified as be willing and able to take steps to minimize pregnancy risk.  If a vasectomy is not available, they are still more likely to have steps in place to minimize pregnancy risk.
  6. Quality of Sex Life versus Medical Issues For individuals who want a vasectomy and have self-identified as likely to be taking the appropriate steps to minimize pregnancy risk , vasectomies  are quality of sex life improvement.  Vasectomies make Round #3 and wake-up sex far easier as one does not need to dig into the back of the condom drawer for the last condom that might have been forgotten there months ago.

So the insurer is not guaranteed to actually accrue savings from a not super cheap procedure for a population that is fairly unlikely to generate unexpected claims when there are both more targeted, cheaper AND legally required services available and the vasectomy is primarily a quality of life improvement rather than a health improvement.

Why should an insurer want to make this cost-free to the patient?

 

 

  • Another Scott
  • Argiope
  • David Anderson
  • Doug R
  • Geo Wilcox
  • justawriter
  • Ken
  • Martin
  • Nate Combs
  • Trivia Man

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Trivia Man

      Thanks, that is a good way to look at it. A snarky framing might be “the potential vasectomy patients who may become pregnant at a later date is 0%”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Trivia Man

      Of course that ignores the pool of “potential vasectomy patients who may use their insurance to cover a pregnancy at a later date” which is certainly not 0%

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nate Combs

      When I got my vasectomy, the clinic quoted $3000 with insurance, but if I was willing to pay cash, they’d only charge $1200.

      I always thought that was funny, as if I was a powerful collective bargainer of “one”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Doug R

      Why is the average enrollment 13 months? That’s no way to ensure stability. I guess this is why we have better coverage with our Commie Canadian Coverage™

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geo Wilcox

      The way the Christofacsists are coming for any female birth control means #3 might not be an option going forward. There is that to seriously think about when it comes to men getting clipped.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      I mentioned this to my wife OB after her second pregnancy. Her first was pretty challenging – 4 months of bed rest and a month premature. When we decided to go for a second, her doctor said ‘Ok, but here’s the deal – you’re on bed rest the moment you get a positive test, and we’re sewing your cervix shut to keep it in there’. Our second was two months premature, but we got her over the line. Her OB said there’s no way you’ll be able to do this a third time. That second probably probably cost upwards of a million dollars between the collections of machines we had for home monitoring, the weekly home nurse visits, the two week hospital stay after her water broke at 30 weeks, and the week and change in the NICU for my daughter. A free vasectomy for me, my neighbors, and the mailman (just in case) would have been money well spent relative to the Manhattan Project scale lift involved in  a third pregnancy.

      Plus, it was during my V procedure that we figured out I probably had the MC1R mutation that makes me resistant to painkillers/anesthesia – later confirmed by a work colleague. During that procedure I mentioned to my ginger doctor that I was nervous because locals don’t usually work great and, well, I would probably notice this. Since he had the MC1R mutation, he took this seriously and we had a nice little chat to start. See, I have a shit-ton of redheaded relatives, but I’m not a redhead myself, so I got passed the resistant to painkiller gene, but not the red hair one. Gave me a bunch of recommendations on what to tell doctors going forward so I don’t have to suffer through procedures as much.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Argiope

      Not to be flip, but all of this is a great argument for a single payer system. Vasectomy is the single most effective contraceptive there is, and for those who want permanency, it’s much less risky and much more effective than female sterilization. Not everyone can use hormonal methods that are long acting and reversible. The public health good of reducing undesired pregnancies goes beyond the possible cost-benefit ratio of any single insurance company’s calculation for their members.

      Reply

