Cannon Fodder (Open Thread)

In addition to the oppressive humidity, galloping fascism, swarming insects and toothy reptiles, one of the notable quirks of living in Florida is that it’s easy to lose track of what time of year it is. Our seasonal markers tend to be subtle unless they are detaching the roof from your house.

So when I read that Judge Aileen Cannon had set Trump’s trial date for August, it didn’t immediately occur to me that was two months away. Then when it did occur to me, I thought, well, she must mean August 2024. But nope, she means two months away:

Loose Cannon

I know there’s zero chance it will happen that quickly, but it’s almost like Cannon wants to get this shit over with for some reason.

PS: Coincidentally, today I received notice from the Middle District of Florida that my name was randomly drawn “for potential service on a federal jury.” Different district, but hmmmm!

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’m no expert, but I believe this is a pro forma order under the Speedy Trial Act and will almost certainly be delayed on motion of one or both sides.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      The Moar You Know

      A lot of folks seem to be peeing their pants over this or for that matter any announcement by Cannon as “the fix is in!”  “She’s gonna let Trump be President and then he will pardon himself and we will all end up in camps!” and of course the universal vitriol from the “Garland sold us out!” contingent.

      Enough of that bullshit.  He isn’t going to be president again.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tim C.

      Agree with Baud.   The first hurdle is when Trump makes a motion to dismiss,  will she grant it?    Simplest and easiest way to make this aspect of things go away.   Doesn’t matter in terms of the other cases in New York, Georgia or DC,  but if I’m reading it right, (and I am frequently wrong, so please correct me), she can just throw it all out and get TFG off the hook for these charges with zero consequences for herself.

      Or does it not work like that?

      I’m also assuming she’s corrupt to the core, and doesn’t feel the need to even pretend otherwise.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      laura

      @Baud: I believe you may be correct, and yet, I’m smugly, mostly confident that the Special Prosecutor’s case is ready to proceed this August from my read of the indictment.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cope

      What a coincidence: I had a letter from the Central Florida District forwarded to me here in Colorado telling me I, too, had been selected for potential federal jury duty.

      I went online and sent them my new address as well as taking the option to plead my age (73) as a reason to take me off the list.  Apparently anybody over the age of 70 is allowed to make that request although it may not be honored as per the website instructions.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      Hmmm kinda of a late birthday present for me if the date holds up.  I would love for his lawyers to have to come up with a defense argument in just 8 weeks when they have not come up with anything so far (and he keeps taking their arguments out and shooting them in both feet because he can’t shut up).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anoniminous

      Multiple reports Cholera has broken-out among the Russian troops in southeast Ukraine and Crimea.

      What a bunch of f*****g dumb asses.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JWR

      Both NBC and CBS had BREAKING 11AM news about the Hunter Biden plea deal. When asked about the House investigation, which I assume is what the “other Biden cases” thing is about, the reporter quoted Kevin McCarthy saying that he’s sure that information gleaned from the DOJ case will aid in their investigation. How, he didn’t, or more likely wouldn’t say. Shocking, I know. ;)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jackie

      How long before TIFG attacks “his judge” for setting such an unreasonable trial date?

      Or does he wait until his first request for a delay is denied – or he’s given a much shorter delay than requested?

      This is going to make the Fulton County projected August indictment interesting!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @Tim C.: ​
       

      The first hurdle is when Trump makes a motion to dismiss, will she grant it?

      Even if she does, I would assume the prosecution would have the right to appeal. Being that blatant would very likely get her replaced as judge. She could probably help Trump more by giving him procedural favors on lesser issues.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      PaulWartenberg

      It’s not Cannon who’s pushing for the speedy trial, it’s Special Counsel Smith. He’s applied for the Speedy Trial Act that allows for faster trials, considering the national security stakes involved.

      Cannon may have given this a starting date in mid-August, but rest assured trump and whatever lawyers are left for him are going to appeal and delay as much as possible to push this back to 2025(!) if they can. But any overt delaying tactics allowed by Cannon would likely lead to her removal and a new judge placed (Smith can ask the appellate courts to remove her at the first sign of bias).

      I figure Cannon will be on better behavior this time around because 1) her early attempt to save trump was smacked down so hard it left her public reputation in tatters and 2) the likelihood of matching court trials over these documents in DC and New Jersey would shine a spotlight on any questionable behavior she commits compared to the other judges.

      Cannon IS setting the trial to be held in the Ft. Pierce area, which is Red conservative with a lot of retirees. So the jury makeup is bound to have enough registered Republicans to make trump happy.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker, up top

      Memorize this answer for voir dire.

      “I am not, nor have I ever been a member of the political blog called Balloon Juice.”

      Absolutely and totally true since there is no official membership.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @Roger Moore:

      Being that blatant would very likely get her replaced as judge. She could probably help Trump more by giving him procedural favors on lesser issues.

      Is Cannon even capable of being that subtle?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      Don’t forget this part of the judge’s announcement. Link

      In a written order, Cannon notes the parties could ask to push back the trial date because of the complexities of the case and issues related to classified information, both of which might draw out the timeline to trial.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Surly Duff

       it’s almost like Cannon wants to get this shit over with for some reason.

      Why would Trump want his criminal trial to start in the middle of an election year? This scheduling absolutely benefits him. Either way – conviction (which would surely result in no hard time, with this judge) or acquittal – it’ll be old news by the time people get to the polls.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PaulWartenberg

      @Anoniminous:

      John Cole noticed it last year when the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kharkiv exposed a lot of overrun Russian camps. He spotted the untidiness/garbage everywhere pictures and determined a massive breakdown of discipline and hygiene.

      Cholera is when you fail to take care of human refuse/body waste, if I recall. Am willing to bet a lot of Russian deployments failed to build proper latrines or bathing facilities.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tim C.

      @Roger Moore: Okay, got it now.   If she just dismisses without an aquittal from the Jury, the prosecution can appeal.    So it would just go to a different judge and then she would have no more ability to mess with things.    Good to know.

      Thanks!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Scout211: This is all normal.  People cannot freak out at every motion and every order in this case or there will be an epidemic of nervous breakdowns.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JoyceH

      @cope: ​
       

      Last year I got a summons to jury duty in the federal court in Richmond. Might have been interesting, but! But the court systems had rescinded previous rules requiring masking and vaccinations. I was vaccinated, but thought sitting for days in a room potentially crowded with unmasked anti-vaxxers would be pushing it, so I had my cardiologist fill out a medical exemption.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Edmund dantes

      This will never start on 24th. The getting his lawyers the right security clearances is going to take its own time. The vetting there should be interesting if done properly.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Omnes Omnibus: The thing is, if Cannon wants to shitcan this case without possibility of appeal, what she has to do right now is act totally normal. So it’s not possible to tell anything from anything she does.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Embir

      I have a contrarian point of view to those who say it will be delayed past the election. I think the smarter play here is a speedy trial, guilty ruling (they have him dead to rights), and Judge Cannon sentencing him to 5 hours of community service.* This is a much better way of diffusing this for the right than having it hang over everything. They can easily brush it away saying it was a nothing burger, “if it was serious he’d be in jail, just paperwork stuff.” Most people will forget about it and it won’t be a central part of the election argument. If it is delayed it will still be a live issue in the election – and it is truly serious enough that it could make a difference.

      *Community service to be fulfilled by allowing 4 young people to play a round of golf or throwing towels at hurricane victims.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @PaulWartenberg: It’s possible St. Lucie County is less Trumpy than Miami-Dade now, given the recent hard right swing of FL Latinos. IIRC, it’s more reddish-purple than red.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      Coincidentally, today I received notice from the Middle District of Florida that my name was randomly drawn “for potential service on a federal jury.” Different district, but hmmmm!

      Congrats!  Having to show up for jury duty is the best!

       

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ken

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m also wondering if we’ll get a freak-out no matter what Cannon does. Like, if she had set the date for March of 2024, would people be freaking because it’s unnecessary delay?

      Perhaps it’s the same principle that says that no matter what Garland does, it’s not right, and he must be secretly undermining the DOJ’s cases against Trump for reasons.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jay

      @PaulWartenberg:

      It’s the dam the Ruzzians blew and the flooding. It’s washed tons of shit* downstream, contaminated groundwater, is killing the Black Sea, thousands of dolphins and other endangered species, and will soon enter the Med.

      *shit, chemicals, oils, etc.

      The Ruzzians have been drinking the dirty water.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: It strikes me that she is trying to appear to be moving things along, while actually saying – pssst you can delay this really easily, and here’s what you should say.

      I loathe her.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dmsilev

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      This is all normal.  People cannot freak out at every motion and every order in this case or there will be an epidemic of nervous breakdowns.

      People *will* freak out at every motion. Guaranteed. So, I guess, bring on the epidemic.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      randy khan

      @Embir:

      I refuse, personally, to game this case out because I am convinced there will be many twists and turns.  But I think that a sentence like that would be appealable by the prosecution, as it obviously would be well outside the bounds of the usual sentences in Espionage Act cases.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      sdhays

      @Embir: Don’t statutes specify a minimum and maximum sentence? Is 5 hours of community service really even an option for charges this serious?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      dmsilev

      @Embir: My layman’s understanding is that the Federal system has fairly explicit guidelines on sentencing and that while judges have discretion within those guidelines, the discretion isn’t unlimited. Maybe jail time becomes house arrest or similar, but going from “convicted of 37 felonies” to “community service” wouldn’t be in the cards.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      gvg

      Slightly OT but I just read elsewhere that Fox had named the moderators for the first Republican debate and one of them is this guy Baire who just did the unfriendly interview with Trump. If that is the case, I would say Fox is over Trump

       

      I laughed

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lollipopguild

      Betty I would love to serve on a jury with you not least because I would spend a lot of my time laughing my ass off.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      sdhays

      @gvg: I wonder when Trump starts complaining about Brett bleeding out his “whatever”. I still remember that little chestnut.

      Trump is so disgusting.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      People cannot freak out at every motion and every order in this case or there will be an epidemic of nervous breakdowns.

      True.  This is one situation where I figure that (a) I have no idea how things are going to play out (even with Jack Smith playing his hand as well as possible), and (b) I cannot affect things one whit no matter how worked up I get.  All I can do is let it happen.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Roger Moore

      @Embir:

      I think the smarter play here is a speedy trial, guilty ruling (they have him dead to rights), and Judge Cannon sentencing him to 5 hours of community service.*

      Not gonna work, because the prosecution can appeal the sentence.  The feds have detailed sentencing guidelines.  Judges are allowed to depart from those guidelines, but they need to explain their reasoning.  That reasoning will be part of any appeal of the sentence, so it had better withstand scrutiny or it will be just as bad for the judge and the defendant as a more blatant attempt to pervert justice.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      narya

      I am strangely sanguine about the FL case. It’s not that I think that it’s a slam dunk; it’s not that I think Cannon has seen the error of her ways and will suddenly become a good judge; it’s not that I think Cannon won’t try some fuckery that cannot be reversed–it’s more that I believe Jack Smith has gamed this out in multiple directions and has more up his sleeves. If this were the ONLY thing going, I would be more anxious, but Jack has more, and then there’s Fani and there’s Trish; it’s gonna be a drip-drip-drip. As was noted in a previous thread, I think TIFG is beginning to get the whisper of a clue, that this isn’t a set of cases that you can elude with bombast or with trying to make it more expensive for the other guy. He hasn’t faced that before.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      AM in NC

      @Leto: Goddess does not love me enough to have the odious and corrupt Tim Moore booted from office because of a sex and corruption scandal.

      I had SOOOOOOOO much fun talking with his staff yesterday saying how I never want to hear the words “family values” come out of their mouths again. I think they have been getting a lot of calls and sounded very tired (yay!)

      Reply

