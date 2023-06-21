Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You cannot shame the shameless.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

We still have time to mess this up!

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Republicans in disarray!

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / BREAKING Open Thread: Leonard Leo, (SCOTUS) Kingmaker

BREAKING Open Thread: Leonard Leo, (SCOTUS) Kingmaker

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Congratulations — as Betty said this morning — to ProPublica, which may finally have raised Leonard Leo’s Federalist machinations into general public notice. Uncovering Harlan Crow’s sponsorship of Clarence Thomas was a good start; that inspired the NYTimes to inquire whether John Roberts’ wife was using his position to promote her headhunting business; Politico dug up Neil Gorsuch’s iffy land deal. Three corrupt SC(R)OTUS judges would seem to make a pattern; four is… well, reason enough to expand the Court, if these dishonest ticks can’t be dug out of the public pelt.

Alito is a fine target, because he’s a prickly little Opus Dei toad who thinks his position should place him above all criticism from the proles. As Ruth Marcus points out in the Washington Post:

This time, it’s Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., the venue is an Alaskan fishing lodge, and the underwriters of the junket are hedge fund tycoon Paul Singer and businessman Robin Arkley II. Both are donors to the conservative Federalist Society and were joined on the 2008 fishing trip by Federalist Society official Leonard Leo. Leo was fresh off helping Alito get confirmed two years earlier.

The entitlement. The hubris. The tone-deafness about how accepting these perks is perceived by ordinary people who believe judges are neutral umpires just calling balls and strikes.

When ProPublica reported on Clarence Thomas’s far-flung and repeated vacations with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, the justice’s defense, if it can be called that, was that the Crows are among the Thomases’ “dearest friends” and that the acceptance of luxury travel (private jet flights, a yacht trip) was justified under the carve-out in federal ethics rules for acceptance of “personal hospitality.”

This time, in another story by ProPublica, the defense is, in part, effectively “I barely knew the guy when he offered me a spare seat on his private plane.” Heads, I travel; tails, you don’t know about it.

The resort at which he stayed, where rooms ran $1,000 a night, was owned by Arkley, a conservative California businessman and financial supporter of the Federalist Society. What is Alito’s relationship with Arkley? How could it possibly be acceptable to take this kind of gift?

The private-jet connection was even more questionable. At the time of the event, Singer, a hedge fund manager and major donor to Republicans and conservative causes, was embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle with Argentina, which had defaulted on its debt. Singer’s hedge fund was trying to force the country to pay up, in full. The dispute had already made its way to the Supreme Court once, the year before, and it was entirely foreseeable that the matter would be back before the court.

And so it was, eight times, including a June 2014 decision in which the court ruled 7-1, with Alito in the majority, for Singer’s firm. It ended up making Singer’s fund $2 billion

Alito seems to suggest that he was flying to Alaska and it turned out Singer happened to be flying to Alaska too. And he happened to have a spare seat on his private jet. So what sense would there be in having the seat go to waste? In the spirit of the Alaskan wilderness, taking the seat was sort of a resource-conservation effort in which Alito was lending a hand.

But of course Singer didn’t just happen to going to Alaska. He was going to Alaska specifically to spend quality time with Sam Alito. The whole thing had been arranged by The Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo, who asked Singer if he and Alito could fly up with him on his private jet.

And here’s where the whole picture starts to come into focus — both the Alito story and the Thomas ones. Needless to say, none of these billionaires are just old friends in the sense you or I might recognize. But they didn’t just glom on to their justice on their own. Everyone here is part of Leo’s network. Harlan Crow is a big Republican donor but also a big Federalist Society donor. So is Paul Singer. So is the owner of the fishing lodge. In fact, Leo’s network is so vast and deep-pocketed that eventually he decided he was too big for the Federalist Society and struck out on his own. Indeed last year he secured a record-breaking $1.6 billion donation as a kind of judicial corruption grubstake to fund all his future endeavors…

As we’ve noted before, there’s a long arc of the Federalist Society’s role placing justices on the Court. Thomas, now the oldest member of the Court, appointed in 1991, is old enough to have had a partly organic rise within the judicial ranks. He’s as much a part of the creation and maturation of the Federalist Society as one of its creations. By the time you get to a Brett Kavanaugh you’re talking about someone who was basically grown in a test tube for the specific purpose of one day serving on the Supreme Court.

We focus a lot on the pipeline the Federalist Society created to place ideologically true justices first on the appellate courts and then finally on the Supreme Court. What gets much less focus and what these stories highlight is the way the justices are essentially kept by the Federalist Society and the sponsor families once they ascend to the Court. It makes you wonder: which families got assigned to Neil, Brett and Amy?…

Perfection!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Brachiator
  • Citizen Alan
  • Geoduck
  • Jackie
  • Kay
  • Ksmiami
  • laura
  • linnen
  • Martin
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • Princess
  • sanjeevs
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      linnen

      Impeach, don’t expand.

      I’ve yet to read an argument in favor of expanding the Supreme Court that will keep the current situation from happening again.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      God. This unadulterated bullshit makes me so mad.

      I have been having this fantasy of moving north. Like, Northwest Territories north. Somewhere that I can be left alone and not worry about getting shot.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

       

      Just told my 10 yr old daughter about the ProPublica hit piece on Sam Alito. She had tears in her eyes. And then she did the Wakanda pose and said “#Samkanda Forever” —which is the kind of pop culture crossover event I can celebrate.— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) June 22, 2023

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      The Daily Beast
      @thedailybeast
      BREAKING: The messy feud between two of MAGA world’s biggest stars burst into public view, when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Rep. Lauren Boebert a “little b*tch” to her face on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ksmiami

      @linnen: reduce the SC jurisdiction- expand it to 13 justices. No more shadow docket decisions. Get rid of the legal bribery that is Citizens United. Stop paying for the SC electric bills and security details once we get the House back.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ksmiami

      PS the illegitimate Robert’s court has made a mockery of the so called rule of law. Fuck them with rusty farm instruments. Seriously.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @linnen: I can think of at least one:

      With 15 justices, the new ones would have a majority and could decide to impose actual ethics rules, getting around the concerns about separation of powers (that a sensible legislature might impose).

      AmericanBar.org (from February 23):

      The U.S. Supreme Court should adopt a binding code of ethics for its justices that is akin to the code of conduct the Judicial Conference of the United States adopted for other federal judges, the House of Delegates said after a spirited debate at the 2023 ABA Midyear Meeting in New Orleans on February 6.

      Resolution 400, which was submitted by the King County Bar Association in Seattle, also urges all other bar associations to pass their own resolutions calling for the Supreme Court to adopt a code of judicial ethics that is binding on its justices.

      That’s just one thing that a 15-seat SCOTUS could do.

      Fight for 15!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mike in NC

      Not having lived in another country, I often think we have the most corrupt system of government on the planet.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Citizen Alan

      @linnen: you can’t convict a conservative for trying to overthrow the government. And you expect a conviction for bribery? Without which the GOP would cease to exist?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Princess

      I don’t want to reduce this to electoral politics because the principles at stake are so important but … I think this kind of corruption is easily understood by voters and fundamentally disliked by most.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Martin

      @Another Scott: But if ⅓ of the existing court is corrupt, having gone through our existing process, what’s to ensure the 6 justices being added won’t succumb to the same result. Leonard Leo is still out there with his billion dollars to corrupt the court. McConnell is still invested in corrupting the court. There’s no meaningful transparency or accountability for being corrupt.

      Those problems still need to be addressed – ideally before the court is expanded so we don’t expand it with corrupt members that are now inside trying to obstruct these efforts.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geoduck

      All of this is happening, and the news media has decided that the quest to find an imploded submarine at the bottom of the Atlantic is the most important current event.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sanjeevs

      Elliott’s advantage was that they bought up debt with legal issues and had an inside track with the relevant New York judges.

      Never suspected they had bought up a Supreme Court Justice though.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      Semi related. When I taught a tax class, I tried to make things a little fun by trying to explain how much money billionaires have in comparison to multi millionaire athletes and celebrities. So, even a sports star making $100 million could be a guest on a yacht, but not be able to buy one and maintain it long term.

      And so, this wild story recently popped up in my news feed. The ridiculous lives of the rich and famous.

      Despite paying $100,000 every month for more than a year to maintain the Russian billionaire’s abandoned superyacht, Antigua has made a massive profit of $63 million on the sale of the Alfa Nero to ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The proceeds will add 4% to the country’s GDP.

      And this is also after paying $3.7 million in back pay to the crew.

      So, Supreme Court Justices hanging out on yachts is playing in a rarified atmosphere. It certainly looks bad that some of these jokers have no problem hanging with the Uber wealthy.

      And I noted before that pundit David Brooks mentioned that he is friends with the plutocrat who has done so much for Clarence Thomas. Any reporter who has ever partied with the uber wealthy should formally note that association to respect transparency.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.