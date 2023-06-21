I think we’re all entitled to a quiet and prosperous summer, for a change. And this is a good start:

This is after full trial. This is a final ruling and the first major case to dispositively determine that categorical bans on gender affirming care are unconstitutional. https://t.co/Vkd0pPmWF2

New York enacts a shield law protecting providers who mail abortion to patients in states that outlaw abortion. Providers say they plan to start mailing pills to these red state patients as soon as possible.

California is likely next up. https://t.co/GaG2lbtFXP

