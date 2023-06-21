Stonehenge Summer Solstice Sunrise Celebrations pic.twitter.com/uG1268iMxv
— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 21, 2023
Stonehenge Summer Solstice Celebrations pic.twitter.com/sB11efWgWW
— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 20, 2023
Stonehenge Summer Solstice Celebrations pic.twitter.com/bBCLFoY7cV
— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 20, 2023
I think we’re all entitled to a quiet and prosperous summer, for a change. And this is a good start:
This is after full trial. This is a final ruling and the first major case to dispositively determine that categorical bans on gender affirming care are unconstitutional. https://t.co/Vkd0pPmWF2
— Alejandra Caraballo ???????????????? (@Esqueer_) June 20, 2023
New York enacts a shield law protecting providers who mail abortion to patients in states that outlaw abortion. Providers say they plan to start mailing pills to these red state patients as soon as possible.
California is likely next up. https://t.co/GaG2lbtFXP
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 21, 2023
Fantastic campaign ad, IMO:
I’m running for Lt. Governor because the Republican plan isn’t this year’s 12 week abortion ban; it’s next year’s total abortion ban. I'm North Carolina Senator Rachel Hunt. Let me explain… #ncpol pic.twitter.com/Yb8JFUv0ID
— Rachel Hunt (@HuntforNC) June 12, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings