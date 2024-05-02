Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Podcasts and Reggie Update

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

I will confess to a bit of a crush on Tim Miller. When I first heard him as a commenter on MSNBC, I did not know that he was, a)gay, b)married c) a father, and d)a Republican – to say I was stumped by D would be an understatement. I still am. But he’s from Denver and a huge Nuggets fan, so that forgives a lot. LOL

A month or so ago, he took over as the host of the Bulwark podcast. Several have popped up on my YouTube feed and they weren’t awful.

These two I thought were worth sharing. First one is today’s where he and Gov. Josh Shapiro have a thoughtful discussion.

And this one with Simon Rosenberg:

Now the obligatory Reggie update:

He’s fitting right in. My resolve to give him a week before solid intros was out the window pretty quickly. He’s very social, loves everyone and with the exception of Willow (oh, and how I was not expecting her reaction) they all love him. Sully has become the big brother I knew he would be. I connected with Reggie’s foster mom and found out he was raised with a Newfie, so he has no fear of the big dogs. I kind of wish he did, because he’s soooo tiny and they are soooo klutzy. He is not allowed to roam without me being around – which is fine by him – he loves to sleep in this cat crate. (ETA – I took the door off of it, so it’s just his little cave in my office). But while I’m here, he is Mr. Adventure.

I have misplaced him several times. The first time I found him like this:

Me: Crap, where is the kitten?

Sully: Relax, I got this.

(I have NO idea how he got on the bed. I’m sure claws were involved) I’ll have dog/kitty photos next time.

This is an open thread

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      SomeRandomGuy

      Kittens are more than capable of climbing up a made bed… the sheets/blankets don’t even need to be tucked in, so long as enough mass is on the bed (including a big kitty to add weight to prevent the sliding of bedding) to keep them from sliding too much. Kittens have very low density, plus the advantages of feline flexibility.

      You’re right, though, claws were probably involved – kittens drive pitons into everything they climb!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jackie

      Ahhhh Reggie is adorable! 🥰

      Yes, kitten claws are needle-point sharp and, boy, they sure know how to use and take advantage of them!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      Oh my gosh, that first photo. It made me laugh!  Please don’t take this wrong – that pose reminds me of an old man with a beer belly sitting in a chair, with a beer in his hand, watching TV.  He looks like he could be grumbling, go get me another beer, would ja?

      So awesome that everyone loves him.  I guess there’s a story about Willow?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      Tim Miller has denounced the GQP, I do believe. He’s a regular commentator on Nicolle Wallace’s show.

      And, yes, he’s a cutie – especially since he cut his hair short.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TaMara

      @WaterGirl: She’s totally butthurt…she’s so easy going and loves the dogs, Sully and loved Zander, I did not see the drama coming. She’ll adapt and probably adore him. I’m just letting her be her for now.

      And that photo – yes, it’s “the service here sucks” attitude

      Reply
    9. 9.

      schrodingers_cat

      Was watching the Snooze Hour. Trump has again threatened in his latest rally that he is not going to accept the results of the election if he doesn’t win. This was not the headline news though.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      What an adorable kitteh!  I just want to jump through the internet into that pic so I can cuddle him.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gloria DryGarden

      I like Tim miller, too. Very cute. And clear, and says useful helpful things.

      I am so heartened by these former republicans against trump. I’m surprised to know the bulwark is conservative. They just say clear things, have reasonable explanations, and, backed by Sarah longwood, are organizing to convert / persuade former trump voters.

      from Denver? Do you know which high school? I wonder if I know people whose children know him..

      Reply
    16. 16.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I didn’t realize Miller was a Republican.  He tweeted something today like: we need to make a space for people who oppose anti-semitism, and Islamophobia, and what Hamas did on 10/7, and what Israel’s done since, and police crushing protesters etc.  And I thought that was pretty damn refreshing and reasonable.  I feel like that’s the majority of us and we’ve been constantly sidelined in the Gaza discussions.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anne Laurie

      Reggie is one seriously adorable kitten, and he KNOWS it!

      Willow wasn’t re-homed because she was ‘replaced’ by a kitten, was she?

      (Our late rescue Gloria, among her many other issues, never got over the suspicion that every other pet brought into the house meant we were about to dump her… )

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SkyBluePink

      What a debonair kitty! I think he looks like an  Hollywood star from the the golden age in that pic.

      Reply

