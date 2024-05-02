I will confess to a bit of a crush on Tim Miller. When I first heard him as a commenter on MSNBC, I did not know that he was, a)gay, b)married c) a father, and d)a Republican – to say I was stumped by D would be an understatement. I still am. But he’s from Denver and a huge Nuggets fan, so that forgives a lot. LOL

A month or so ago, he took over as the host of the Bulwark podcast. Several have popped up on my YouTube feed and they weren’t awful.

These two I thought were worth sharing. First one is today’s where he and Gov. Josh Shapiro have a thoughtful discussion.

And this one with Simon Rosenberg:

Now the obligatory Reggie update:

He’s fitting right in. My resolve to give him a week before solid intros was out the window pretty quickly. He’s very social, loves everyone and with the exception of Willow (oh, and how I was not expecting her reaction) they all love him. Sully has become the big brother I knew he would be. I connected with Reggie’s foster mom and found out he was raised with a Newfie, so he has no fear of the big dogs. I kind of wish he did, because he’s soooo tiny and they are soooo klutzy. He is not allowed to roam without me being around – which is fine by him – he loves to sleep in this cat crate. (ETA – I took the door off of it, so it’s just his little cave in my office). But while I’m here, he is Mr. Adventure.

I have misplaced him several times. The first time I found him like this:

Me: Crap, where is the kitten?

Sully: Relax, I got this.

(I have NO idea how he got on the bed. I’m sure claws were involved) I’ll have dog/kitty photos next time.

