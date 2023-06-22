Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / A little YIMBY win

A little YIMBY win

Last night, the Chapel Hill Town Council voted 6-3 to modify the town’s land use management ordinance (LUMO).  The big change is to allow by right duplexes and cottage apartments on most of the land that had been zoned as of yesterday morning as detached single family housing only plots.  Other chunks of the proposal made it easier for triplexes and quadplexes to be approved in areas that are already zoned for multi-family housing.

The intent of this process change is to modestly (and I mean modestly) increase density and new construction in pre-existing neighborhoods.  Most of Chapel Hill once you get more than half a mile from the UNC campus is car dependent suburbia.  These neighborhoods have been built during periods of very restrictive and structurally exclusionary zoning which made building with any density difficult.  There had been a few windows in the town’s history in the past two generations where some density was temporarily allowed and those periods have created most of the current inventory of not outrageously expensive housing.

The driver of the change is a simple recognition that the town is part of a rapidly growing region.  There is massive demand for housing in the greater Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill triangle.  Home prices are soaring and a lot of construction is happening in green fields 40 to 60 minutes of daily driving away from the job centers. The new construction in town has mostly been either single family detached housing at a half million or more price points or 5+1 apartment blocks where studio apartments start at $1500/month.  The newly allowed housing concepts aims to allow for within neighborhood construction of smaller and more affordable housing units. In Chapel Hill, the limited construction  means home prices have sky rocketed.  My family bought our home in 2019 in Chapel Hill.  We could not afford to buy the same property today even if I was working at my regular salary instead of my grad student stipend.

Will it solve every housing problem in the town?

HELL NO!

Is it a reasonable step in a direction to increase supply and relieve some of the price pressure as well as reduce regional vehicle miles driven on the margin?

HELL YES!

Has it been an ugly ugly fight for a necessary but grossly insufficient step?

YEP!

Is this a political fight that should be taking place in pretty much every town that is home to a flagship state university/med school complex?

INDUBIATIABLY.

This has been one of the things that I’ve been spending some of my time and attention on besides grad school and instead of health policy writing over the past six months as I think it is important to live our values by changing policy.  Zoning determines whether or not diversity and inclusion is a slogan or a reality.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Roger Moore

      I think this gets at one of my biggest pet peeves: the attitude that anything short of perfection is a waste of time.  I understand the desire for a single step that fixes everything, but most problems simple enough to be managed that way have already been dealt with.  That leaves us with difficult problems that require complex, multifaceted solutions.  It’s unfortunate, but we have to deal with that reality, not the simple world people want.

    2. 2.

      PeakVT

      Vermont passed a state law this year with similar aims. Among the provisions are duplexes everywhere, triplexs and quadriplexes in areas served by water and sewer. Another provision is this:

      And residents appealing the zoning permit of an affordable housing project won’t be allowed to do so on the grounds that it goes against the “character of the area.”

      It will take a few years to see how that works out in practice, but it’s a good idea.

    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      That IS good news. The City of Cincinnati recently made a similar change in zoning law. I know it will be a wait but I am curious to see how successful this effort will be. Probably would have had more momentum before interest rates started to rise.

      Nothing gets my goat more than the explosion of $1,500 small “luxury apartments” going up in every neighborhood around me.

      What makes them “luxury”? Granite in the kitchen, a glitzy lobby, a so-called gym (a treadmill and a stair master in a mirrored room with poor ventalation, just like you find in a Holiday Inn), and a party room (and I doubt the use of the party room is completely free).

      The rent isn’t based on these paltry amenities, the amenities don’t have that much value. The rent is based on the median area income, divided by about a third, divided by twelve.

      Divided by a third because someone, somewhere decided that the old rule of thumb, that housing costs should not exceed 25% of your income, wasn’t high enough. And divided by 12 obviously because that’s the number of rental payments in a year.

      Never mind that because it’s based on the median, it’s too much for half the population, and the top half, having more money, has many more options, including home ownership (possibly with a smaller monthly payment).

    4. 4.

      Tom Levenson

      David–this strikes home, and I mean right at home.  My town, Brookline MA, is in the midst of a similar process, mandated by a new state law that says every community in the Boston area served by mass transit (both the T and the Commuter Rail system) must make zoning changes to permit significant amounts of new housing.

      Because of the way the law is written, it may be possible for some towns and cities,* Brookline included technically to comply with the law without incentivizing much if any actual new housing.  That’s the fight that’s going on right now in Brookline–with a very powerful group of NIMBYs advancing “solutions” that won’t actually add to our housing stock, and an increasingly effective and well organized YIMBY coalition pushing back (my wife is one of the leaders of that effort).

      I hope our YIMBY side wins, of course, but the point of this long preamble is this factoid, turned up for our household by my wife’s work on the issue, is that the 1970s saw restrictive down-zoning in Brookline and in a lot of places around the country.

      Why the timing of such constraints on new and more dense construction coincides precisely with that of the Civil Rights movement I’ll leave as an exercise for the reader.

    5. 5.

      Tom Levenson

      @Tom Levenson: To add: I’ve been very happy to see that in some of the cities and towns that have already moved to comply with the new law, the results seem to be emphasizing meaningful, rather than technical compliance, which is to say zoning changes that genuinely create conditions for new housing. So I have hope for our little corner of the Hub of the Universe.

    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Sounds promising.

      Somebody yesterday announced a proposal for nearly 600 units on the property formerly occupied by the corpse of our newspaper, which is at the edge of downtown–a mix of townhouse condos and rental units, with an undetermined # of affordable units. Five stories, which follows the recent trend (just under the height limit allowed for wood framing). Rental construction halted in the Great Recession and we’re way behind, but the city is doing many affirmative things to rectify while the burbs sit on their hands.

    7. 7.

      Tom Levenson

      @Tom Levenson: Forgot to close the asterisk–which was just to say that the town vs. city distinction is  meaningful in Massachusetts. Towns have a different governance structure than cities, with a town meeting as the legislature and the select board as the executive; cities have a council and a mayor performing those functions.

      In practice that means getting change through a town council is an unwieldy and difficult (easily derailed) process–which is an advantage for NIMBYs.  I think we may be able to navigate those shoals this time out, but we won’t know for a while.

    8. 8.

      Taken4Granite

      I have been trying to persuade neighbors in my New Hampshire town that changes along these lines are necessary.

      I am hoping that the recently completed revaluation in my town (under New Hampshire law we are required to do this no less often than every five years) will light a fire under some people. Over the last five years residential property values have increased more than 50%, while commercial property values only increased by about 20%. The market is sending a clear signal that there isn’t enough housing available (at least at prices that people of ordinary means can afford). It’s not sustainable to be in a town where most workers cannot afford to live.

    9. 9.

      twbrandt

      Density fights have been happening in Ann Arbor for the two decades+ that I lived there. A2 is a very desirable place to live, but rent and housing costs are through the roof. Quite a few apartment buildings are being built, but not nearly enough to meet demand. Due to zoning restrictions and high land cost, few single-family homes are being built inside the city, although there is quite a bit happening outside the city, causing increased commuting. But NIMBYs jump up and scream about “destroying the character of Ann Arbor” anytime increasing density is discussed.

      Good to see Chapel Hill is doing something, as small as it is.

      ETA: A lot of effort is around allowing duplexes, triplexes, and quads in areas zoned for single-family, but that really triggers the NIMBYs.

    10. 10.

      AM in NC

      Yes! So necessary around here. Glad to see this step. Local politics is pretty much all land-use issues, and they are dull yet incredibly important issues!  Thanks for highlighting this, David.

    11. 11.

      Kayla Rudbek

      My old neighborhood in Minneapolis had a lot of duplexes and small apartment buildings. I always liked them a lot (and I loved the house down the street from us where the entire front yard was trees). Here in the suburbs the houses look so much the same and the HOA is making sure that the townhomes are similar. It’s enough to get a person lost.

    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      @Kayla Rudbek:

      “The CC&Rs require either Desert Sand or Zuni Putty, and you’ve painted your home taupe.”
      “But it’s Desert Taupe.”
      “The fine is $100 per day until such time as your home has been restored to one of the approved colors.”
      And, scene

    14. 14.

      BretH

      Been looking to relocate to Chapel Hill for a couple years as my mother in law lives there and we would like to move closer to help with aging. Plus wife and I graduated from UNC and like the area. But it has been stunning to see the price increases. Noting-special houses that should go for $250-300k listed for $650 or more. And so many crappy new homes in crappy “new urban” communities all located miles from any amenities.

      On a bright note the Stillhouse Nature Preserve expansion is right across the road from the MIL’s house :).

    15. 15.

      Fake Irishman

      Good on you Mr. Anderson.

      My own limited activism time budget in Houston has been dedicated to getting the city to implement a key road diet on a local street.  We were able to make enough of a ruckus to counter the NIMBYs and give the mayor and council the cover to do what they knew was a the right thing to do. Now we have protected bicycle lanes, pedestrian islands and two lanes of orderly traffic that goes the speed limit and stops for pedestrians instead of four lanes at 40mph.

      Houston has also started loosening parking minimums and easing rules for accessory dwelling units and taking other steps for housing.

    17. 17.

      Ohio Mom

      Putting on my tin hat.

      That this is happening in so many places at the same time makes me wonder what is the reason, what/who is behind this. I am too cynical to believe enlightenment is contagious.

      I mean, as I said above, I consider this trend good news and very heartening. But what was it said James Bond said about things that happen more than three times?

    18. 18.

      Jinchi

      I’ve been hoping for a housing price collapse for years, and I say that as a homeowner. Like you, I doubt I could afford to buy the modest house I live in, now. It seems well out of range of middle class families in the area looking to buy their own home and it’s hard to believe that the local kids will be able to stay given housing prices. I don’t see how the rapid increases across the country are sustainable.

    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      @Fake Irishman: Houston has also started loosening parking minimums and easing rules for accessory dwelling units and taking other steps for housing.

      Sacramento has done this on a case-by-case basis, based in part on the developer’s setting aside a number of units for low-income residents and/or adding studio-size units.

      The old parking formulas necessitate either very large footprints or costly belowground parking.

    21. 21.

      MattF

      A ridiculous aggravating factor in my neighborhood (Bethesda MD) is that the urbanized area is merely a postal designation and is governed by the county. So, it is surrounded by a dozen very wealthy suburban ‘towns’ that have money, lawyers, and local political influence that can delay and obstruct nearly indefinitely. They complain about ‘Manhattanization’ when any building over ten stories is proposed.

    22. 22.

      Jinchi

      @Ohio Mom: I think the root cause is the exponential wealth curve in the country today. The wealthy have not only astronomically more money than the middle class, they are significantly richer than they were a couple of decades ago.

      Add to that the fact that real estate is considered a solid investment and you get a lot of people with more money than they could ever spend buying up houses and land.

      Pre Reagan era tax rates would probably go a long way to solving that problem.

    23. 23.

      Origuy

      @trollhattan: Karla was talking about townhouses, which are attached dwellings. My complex is 60 units divided into four or six homes per building. The HOA handles painting and maintaining the exterior, so all houses naturally will be painted the same color. They’re working on that right now.

      I don’t see the same need for detached houses in a neighborhood; a lot of the HOA excesses I hear about are in such neighborhoods. If I had a house on my own lot that didn’t touch anyone else’s, I’d think it was no one else’s business what I painted it.

      HOA’s in a townhouse or condo complex are necessary, but they shouldn’t be evil. Too often, though, the only people who want to be on the board are those who want to tell other people what to do. I think a lot of the job of a property manager is restraining them.

