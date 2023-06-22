Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Bark louder, little dog.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Everybody saw this coming.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread & Announcing Friday Evening Zoom with Immanetize (7 pm ET)

Open Thread & Announcing Friday Evening Zoom with Immanetize (7 pm ET)

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,

With all the legal ins and outs related to the upcoming trial related to Trump’s Criminal and Pathological Need to Hold on to Classified Documents, I asked Immanetize if he would be up for doing a zoom about legal stuff with us.

And he graciously said yes!

Other legal BJ peeps also most welcome to participate!

So if you’re up for joining the zoom – either with video or just audio – please chime in below and send me an email so I can reply with the zoom link.

I think this is gonna be great!  Who’s interested?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Rob
  • Sallycat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TS
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      When you say Friday, is that Friday Friday or WaterGirl Friday?
      :)   (couldn’t resist)

      Hm. That’ll be 1 p.m. here, so 50/50 chance for me. Also 4 p.m. for West coasters, so may be inconvenient for them? All the more reason to record it?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Off-topic: I don’t know if you saw it, but I noticed that comment #47 in today’s On The Road thread, not written by me and clearly not in my style, appears under my name. I commented #52 to ask what had happened, but haven’t had an answer yet.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TS

      This may be  9am Saturday in my world. I have attempted to send an email – hope the time & the email work.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.