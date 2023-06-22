Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Dobbs decision is a disaster for women's healthcare

The Dobbs decision is a disaster for women’s healthcare

Apart from the important fact that it’s no one else’s damn business whether a woman decides to carry a pregnancy to term or not, banning abortion is an outrageous intrusion into the medical community’s ability to deliver healthcare. That’s because giving birth is a messy, complicated business, and a lot can go wrong.

The miscarriage rate is somewhere in the range of 10% to 20%, and the vast majority of miscarriages — about 80% — happen before the 12-week mark. But elected and appointed religious fanatics with no medical qualifications are inserting themselves into complex, personal, often fraught healthcare decisions anyway, and unsurprisingly, it isn’t going well: (WaPo gift link)

Sweeping restrictions and even outright abortion bans adopted by states in the year since the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling have had an overwhelmingly negative effect on maternal health care, according to a survey of OBGYNs released Wednesday that provides one of the clearest views yet of how the U.S. Supreme Court decision has affected women’s health care in the United States.

The poll by the health research nonprofit KFF reveals that the Dobbs ruling — which ended federal protection on the right to abortion — affected maternal mortality and how pregnancy-related medical emergencies are managed, precipitated a rise in requests for sterilization and has done much more than restrict abortion access. Many OBGYNs said it has also made their jobs more difficult and legally perilous than before, while leading to worse outcomes for patients.

Almost 70% of surveyed OBGYNs say it’s harder for them to manage emergencies related to pregnancy post-Dobbs. Fully 70% said the ruling is making the shameful racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes worse. Nearly two-thirds of respondents say the decision is making pregnancy-related mortality rates rise, and 55% report that Dobbs makes it harder to attract doctors to the OBGYN field.

To sum up, by hefty margins, surveyed OBGYNs say the Dobbs decision is a disaster for women’s healthcare. This was predictable before the ruling, and here’s another prediction that also requires no special insight: The fanatics who are imposing restrictions won’t give a damn about these results and will ignore future data that confirms the doctors’ concerns.

Why? Because they don’t give a damn about women. But post-Dobbs election results indicate lots of voters do. I sure hope that continues because otherwise, we’ll keep going backwards.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      The Moar You Know

      precipitated a rise in requests for sterilization

      That’ll be banned next.  Gotta get that white birthrate up!

      These fuckers are coming for it all and we’d better be ready for that.

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      Please find Jessica Valenti.

      She is the go-to person for me on the ramifications of these disastrous anti-women laws in Red States.

      Everyday, she informs of another real life horror story.

      One thing she says that must be repeated.

       

      The right only pretends that there are EXCEPTIONS.

      EVERY nightmare case that she brings up should be qualified as an EXCEPTION…BUT NEVER IS…

       

      THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS IN ANTI-ABORTION STATES.

      NONE.

      Don’t let the right lie about that.

    3. 3.

      rikyrah

      Fully 70% said the ruling is making the shameful racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes worse. Nearly two-thirds of respondents say the decision is making pregnancy-related mortality rates rise, and 55% report that Dobbs makes it harder to attract doctors to the OBGYN field.

       

      Jessica Valenti said to look out for the ‘ obesity causes maternal mortality’. Keep on the lookout for it. That’s the new language for them now that the Maternal Mortality Rates are on the rise in anti-abortion states.

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      BBC saw fit to expend several thousand words today, on this trixie.

      She helped kill Roe v Wade – now she wants to end abortion in America

      It was years before her organisation, Students for Life of America (SFLA), would become one of the largest, most influential anti-abortion groups in the country. And it was more than a decade before she would stand outside the US Supreme Court to announce to her triumphant supporters that the nationwide right to abortion had been undone.

      But back then, in 2008, the SFLA headquarters were in Arlington, Virginia, and the closest town where Hawkins and her husband could afford to buy a house was 90 minutes away.

      At first, she tried the commute, leaving home at 5am and returning at 8pm. But the drives became too much, gas too expensive.

      So she bought a cheap loveseat from Ikea, figuring she could put in 30 hours of work over two days before driving home for a night. She used a nearby Gold’s Gym for showers, the new couch for naps. When Hawkins found the office was also inhabited by cockroaches, she bought an eye mask and started sleeping with the lights on to keep them away.

      “It was terrible, terrible,” her husband Jonathan said of that period, which was just two years into their marriage.

      But Kristan Hawkins was relentless. And she had a job to do, she was going to see the end of Roe v Wade, overturning the national right to abortion that had been protected for nearly half a century.

      Last June, she was successful. Pro-choice advocates say that her activism since then has already helped cut off abortion access for around 20 million women, and pushed the country into a public health crisis.

      But Hawkins has a new, more ambitious goal: she wants to make abortion unthinkable and unavailable across the US.

      In the year after Roe was overturned, Hawkins has gone into overdrive, growing the size and reach of SFLA and using that power to push state legislatures to pass increasingly severe bans.

      “That’s the momentum thing, right? Like, ok, all of America is watching, push the gas pedal down on everything, right now,” she said. “More, more, more, more, more.”
      https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-65923956

      It goes on like this for a long while.

      Now perhaps it’s a “Why is America so weird?” examination, but it also feels like a bit of a tonguebath.

    5. 5.

      Baud

      @rikyrah:

      Jessica Valenti said to look out for the ‘ obesity causes maternal mortality’

       

      Ctrl – F “COVID”
      Ctrl – V “maternal mortality”

    6. 6.

      narya

      I think this is actually a stealth issue for 2024. The media bros think it’ll all be forgotten, that somehow we’ll forget about the loss of bodily autonomy. They buy the narrative that rikyrah notes about “exceptions,” they don’t understand pregnancy or bodies more generally, and it’s messy and inconvenient for them, so . . . they think it won’t be a factor next year. I also think they don’t understand how this issue affects what Betty points out, i.e., maternal care more generally, and they sure as HELL don’t take seriously the intention to go after Griswold as well. But a whole LOT of us have NOT forgotten.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Alison Rose:

      Who was the third?

      Weird that family would want to hide their assistance.  Of all the people who could have helped him, they would seem the ones who most people would have understood.

    9. 9.

      Old Man Shadow

      Of course they don’t care about women or women’s health.

      The cruelty is the point.

      These women today thinking they’re free and equal to men. Having sex all willy nilly. That grates on those that believe women are supposed to be subordinate, submissive, and their vaginas are the property of their future husbands.

      It’s always been about hierarchy, regaining control, and imposing subservience on women. Teaching women that their “betters” won’t tolerate defiance.

      And if women have to die to learn that, that’s a sacrifice they are willing to make.

      Besides, even if their wife dies from pregnancy complications, they probably have a good idea of a replacement they can groom from their church’s youth group, you know, before those kids get an education and ideas like bodily autonomy, equality, and how to kick a creeper in the groin.

    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      @Baud: Article says:

      There were originally three guarantors to secure Mr. Santos’s release, Mr. Murray said. But one of those people “had a change of heart” and withdrew their support, Mr. Murray wrote, implying that the reversal was related to the media scrutiny of Mr. Santos’s legal case.

      He added that Mr. Santos might be at risk of losing the other two guarantors if their identities were released.

      LOLOL

    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      @The Moar You Know:

      These fuckers are coming for it all and we’d better be ready for that. 

      100% true.
      It is about driving women out of public life entirely, until we are completely under the financial, sexual, reproductive, physical, spiritual control of men. Playthings and baby-incubators and housekeepers and cooks.

      If you don’t follow Man Who Has It All on social media of your choice, you are missing out.

      I saw an exchange this week that really made me think. One person said something like, “Why do we speak badly about women who have ‘daddy issues’ and not, instead, the bad fathers who created those issues?” And someone responded, “For the same reason we rag on single mothers, even though they’re the ones who stay.”

      I am more aware than many about this stuff, and still, every once in a while, I am thwacked upside the head with another example of misogyny and control!

    12. 12.

      MC

      I’m getting a vasectomy. I never have wanted children, but I want to make sure it can’t happen. No contributing to the fascist white baby supply.

    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      @MC: Good move. I knew from a very young age that I didn’t want kids, and if the medical and insurance systems in this country weren’t so patriarchal and patronizing, I would’ve happily had my tubes tied as a young woman who was dating men. But it’s quite difficult to find doctors who will do it because they’re just sooooo sure you’re gonna change your mind one day. (About to turn 43 and still happily child-free!) It’s frustrating that it’s probably easier for men to get vasectomies, but alas. If you know it’s the right thing, then definitely do it.

    17. 17.

      RaflW

      Yesterday I heard Rev. Cecilia Kingman speak. When the video is public, I would LOVE it if we could get a BJ thread about it. “My Little Pony Was Right: Reflections on Fascisms Without and Within”

      I lead off with this because Cecilia is an emerging expert on fascism and rising authoritarianism. And abortion is a central tool in fascist conformity and control.

      Sure there’s religious zealotry behind these laws. But we have to be clear-eyed that Republican politicians used the zealots to increase surveillance, control and hegemony via their churchy adherents.

      (And, yes, the cartoon My Little Pony is a pivot point in her excellent but chilling talk, delivered to UU ministers and guests yesterday at a conference.)

      @Old Man Shadow: Cecilia suggests we recast that as “the cruelty is the tool” or the cruelty is the tactic”, as in, getting us inured to cruelty is another ratchet towards full authoritarianism.

    18. 18.

      Lapassionara

      I’ve seen where Trump is bragging about getting rid of Roe v. Wade. I’m hoping that backfires big time.

    19. 19.

      gvg

      @Suzanne: And women are going to decide they can live without sex. Their lives are at state after all. Or they will move to a blue state. This is not going to go the way the fanatics think it will. But there will be some sick making stuff along the way. I do think they are going to show they don’t really think rape is wrong too.

    21. 21.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: It is indeed a curious question. The article notes that they didn’t have to put up cash or property, but they agreed to be “personally responsible” for ensuring that he did what he was supposed to do regarding the bond and the case. But like…wouldn’t they have to show that they COULD put up the money if needed? His aunt worked for the post office and his dad “worked as a painter or in construction”. I suppose those could be high-paying, but like…

    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @gvg:

      I do think they are going to show they don’t really think rape is wrong too 

      They already did. With #metoo and the hearings for Squi’s Buddy (I LIKE BEER)…. the subtext was almost text: of course we did all that shit, but that’s not that bad.

    23. 23.

      Old Man Shadow

      @gvg:

       they don’t really think rape is wrong too.

      Based on my knowledge of them, I would say that many of the fundie men don’t think rape exists.

      They think women lie or they think women wanted the rape because of how they behaved or how they dressed and they blame the woman for the “sin” as much or more so than the man involved.

