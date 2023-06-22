Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Lite Side Open Thread: Another GOP Candidate Volunteers for the Quora

Reuters:

Former U.S. Representative Will Hurd, a moderate who was once the sole Black Republican in Congress, on Thursday joined the crowded race to beat Donald Trump for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Hurd, 45, announced his candidacy in a video and a Twitter post that stressed unity, the economy and equal opportunity for all Americans – and pulled no punches in taking on the former president.

“If we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump – he lost the House, the Senate and the White House – we all know Joe Biden will win again,” Hurd said…

More good news for Team Joe!

Will Hurd, apart from the ‘former CIA employee’ bit, seems like a perfectly nice man. If I were forced to vote for a Republican — in a theoretical dystopia where the other candidates were Cornell West & RFK Jr, say — he’s probably the Republican who would get my vote. As it is, I assume he’s doing this to bump up his speaking fees and/or establish his credentials for a 2028 run.

Or, to quote an old proverb: And maybe the horse will talk!

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag“Will Hurd Bets GOP Presidential Voters Want Anti-Trump Texan”:

The latest entrant – the 14th, if you are keeping count — is former three-term Texas congressman Will Hurd from the politically competitive Rio Grande Valley region of that state.

A lot of the interesting things about Hurd don’t necessarily stand out in the big 2024 presidential field. He’s the third Black Republican candidate in the race (along with Tim Scott and Larry Elder). He’s the sixth person of color in the field (along with Indian Americans Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy and Cuban American Francis Suarez). At 45, he’s the fourth candidate under 50 (Ramaswamy is 37; DeSantis is 44; and Suarez is 45). And he’s by my count the third candidate (along with Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie) trying to occupy a narrow anti-Trump lane in the contest.

Hurd is unique in being a former covert operative (i.e., a spy) in the CIA. And he may be the only trilingual candidate; he’s fluent in Spanish (his House district was heavily Hispanic) and Urdu (which he apparently learned in connection with duties in and about Pakistan). He is also arguably the most authentically moderate Republican in the field, as the Texas Tribune observes:

He voted against repealing the Affordable Care Act, and he supported universal background checks for gun purchases and protections against LGBTQ discrimination.
Hurd also worked across the aisle within the Texas delegation, going on a road trip with then-Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, in 2017 that they broadcast live online.


But his constant appeals to “common sense” and bipartisanship also make you wonder if he’s got participation in a No Labels independent general-election ticket in the back of his mind.

In any event, Hurd is going to have to get things rolling quickly if he wants to meet the criteria for the first GOP debate on August 23 in Milwaukee (40,000 unique donors from 20 states and one percent in some combination of large-sample national and early-state surveys). Conversely, if most of the declared candidates do meet the criteria, we could wind up with a secondary “kids’ table” debate like Republicans held in 2016. Being consigned to such an event would be especially unfortunate for candidates like Hurd (and Christie and Hutchinson) hoping for a direct and successful confrontation with Trump. For now, though, Will Hurd will be just another 2024 presidential aspirant provoking the question: “What could they be thinking?”

All this competition is giving the HOA branch of the Permanent Republican Party a big sad.

Aaaand… Sure enough: There is… ANOTHER!

(Now that the Titan has imploded and Mt. Everest is being gated against tourists, where else is a billionaire going to drop couch-cushion money to feel like he’s distinguishing himself for the history books?)

    2. 2.

      scav

      (Now that the Titan has imploded and Mt. Everest is being gated against tourists, where else is a billionaire going to drop couch-cushion money to feel like he’s distinguishing himself for the history books?)

      duh.  Cage matches.

    3. 3.

      Geminid

      I was wondering if Rick Scott would get in the race. Maybe he’s decided that Trump is vulnerable. If he doesn’t get traction, Scott might be able to do what Rubio did in 2016: bail on the presidential race and run for reelection to the Senate.

    4. 4.

      Martin

      @scav: But unlike Everest and submersibles, the cage match doesn’t promise to kill a billionaire, so where’s the entertainment value?

    5. 5.

      Dopey-o

      @scav: duh.  Cage matches. (Elmo and Zuck agreed to a cage match ealier. Sorry, no linky…)

      How do we know Elmo won’t short the match, and then throw it? We know he needs the munny!

    7. 7.

      SpaceUnit

      Every time one of these dopes announces their bid for the nomination I’m reminded of that Monty Python sketch about the man who tries to jump the English Channel.

      It’s all going to end the same way.

    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      Last time around, Republicans had I-can’t-remember-how-many hopefuls, and the worst of the worst, Trump, prevailed.

      Democrats had an even larger number of hopefuls — remember when two nights were needed for each debate, they couldn’t fit all the Primary candidates on the stage at once — and the best of the best prevailed.

      There’s a moral in that story.

    11. 11.

      Ken

      @Martin: Have you seen how the wrestlers — actual athletes who’ve trained and practiced for the matches — look afterward? I’d say there’s a better chance of a billionaire fatality in one of those than an Everest climb.

    15. 15.

      Mike in NC

      Rick Scott, huh? Guess he couldn’t resist. That makes three assholes from Florida in the GOP clown car.

    16. 16.

      laura

      Rick Scott will jump into the race to fleece the rubes and disappear the money- it’s his absolute brand.

    17. 17.

      Jackie

      Slightly off-topic; I heard the 19 yr old who accompanied his dad in the Titan only did it because his Dad insisted because of Father’s Day. His aunt said he was terrified to go. That broke my heart and pissed me off simultaneously.

    18. 18.

      Jerzy Russian

      How the fuck are Democrats not “letting” the right “end Trump”?  Erickson’s stupidity extends into at least 9 dimensions, and one needs the mathematical framework developed for String Theory to even begin to grasp the vast stupidity on display.

    19. 19.

      Jerzy Russian

      @SpaceUnit:

       

      Every time one of these dopes announces their bid for the nomination I’m reminded of that Monty Python sketch about the man who tries to jump the English Channel.

      I don’t remember that one off the top of my head. I was thinking more of the sketch with a competition for stupid people, one of whom ran himself over with his car.

    20. 20.

      SpaceUnit

      @Jackie:

      I really wanted them to be rescued alive if only so the world could dump all over them for the amount of trouble they caused by wanting to take a goddamn selfie two miles down.

