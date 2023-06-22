BREAKING: Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd announced on CBS Mornings that he’s running for president, joining 11 other GOP primary candidates in the 2024 race for the White House. https://t.co/k1pe1j9djc pic.twitter.com/sNDMk9P12e — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 22, 2023

Reuters:

Former U.S. Representative Will Hurd, a moderate who was once the sole Black Republican in Congress, on Thursday joined the crowded race to beat Donald Trump for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Hurd, 45, announced his candidacy in a video and a Twitter post that stressed unity, the economy and equal opportunity for all Americans – and pulled no punches in taking on the former president. “If we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump – he lost the House, the Senate and the White House – we all know Joe Biden will win again,” Hurd said…

More good news for Team Joe!

Will Hurd, apart from the ‘former CIA employee’ bit, seems like a perfectly nice man. If I were forced to vote for a Republican — in a theoretical dystopia where the other candidates were Cornell West & RFK Jr, say — he’s probably the Republican who would get my vote. As it is, I assume he’s doing this to bump up his speaking fees and/or establish his credentials for a 2028 run.

Or, to quote an old proverb: And maybe the horse will talk!

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag — “Will Hurd Bets GOP Presidential Voters Want Anti-Trump Texan”:

… The latest entrant – the 14th, if you are keeping count — is former three-term Texas congressman Will Hurd from the politically competitive Rio Grande Valley region of that state. A lot of the interesting things about Hurd don’t necessarily stand out in the big 2024 presidential field. He’s the third Black Republican candidate in the race (along with Tim Scott and Larry Elder). He’s the sixth person of color in the field (along with Indian Americans Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy and Cuban American Francis Suarez). At 45, he’s the fourth candidate under 50 (Ramaswamy is 37; DeSantis is 44; and Suarez is 45). And he’s by my count the third candidate (along with Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie) trying to occupy a narrow anti-Trump lane in the contest.

Hurd is unique in being a former covert operative (i.e., a spy) in the CIA. And he may be the only trilingual candidate; he’s fluent in Spanish (his House district was heavily Hispanic) and Urdu (which he apparently learned in connection with duties in and about Pakistan). He is also arguably the most authentically moderate Republican in the field, as the Texas Tribune observes: He voted against repealing the Affordable Care Act, and he supported universal background checks for gun purchases and protections against LGBTQ discrimination.

Hurd also worked across the aisle within the Texas delegation, going on a road trip with then-Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, in 2017 that they broadcast live online. …

But his constant appeals to “common sense” and bipartisanship also make you wonder if he’s got participation in a No Labels independent general-election ticket in the back of his mind. In any event, Hurd is going to have to get things rolling quickly if he wants to meet the criteria for the first GOP debate on August 23 in Milwaukee (40,000 unique donors from 20 states and one percent in some combination of large-sample national and early-state surveys). Conversely, if most of the declared candidates do meet the criteria, we could wind up with a secondary “kids’ table” debate like Republicans held in 2016. Being consigned to such an event would be especially unfortunate for candidates like Hurd (and Christie and Hutchinson) hoping for a direct and successful confrontation with Trump. For now, though, Will Hurd will be just another 2024 presidential aspirant provoking the question: “What could they be thinking?”

As far as Republicans go, I find Hurd’s type to be among the most comparatively tolerable. His branding as the primary’s Serious National Security Man will be electorally competitive in maybe three neighborhoods around the Northern Virginia and Maryland area. https://t.co/FNzjyvFNWl — Melania Trump’s Burner Account (@IRHotTakes) June 22, 2023

“Buh… buh… Mister Trump’s disregard for government procedures and our alliances…” Look buddy, I agree with you but real talk: I’m from Kentucky and I know for a fact that Jethro wants blood and doesn’t care about any of that. — Melania Trump’s Burner Account (@IRHotTakes) June 22, 2023

Comparatively is carrying a lot of weight in this instance. The fundamental problem with Republicans is that they tend to support the Republican Party. https://t.co/qiwUQc8orM — Melania Trump’s Burner Account (@IRHotTakes) June 22, 2023

All this competition is giving the HOA branch of the Permanent Republican Party a big sad.

seems like one version of “ending Trump” happened in 2020 https://t.co/G2Zq5YUQYu — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) June 22, 2023

because there is a lot of dumb donor money that is desperate for it to be not-Trump https://t.co/EbcHoEB8u0 — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) June 22, 2023

Aaaand… Sure enough: There is… ANOTHER!

NEW: Sen. Rick Scott is considering a late entry into the Republican presidential primary race. w @maggieNYT https://t.co/Tf0dhTbKal — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 22, 2023

(Now that the Titan has imploded and Mt. Everest is being gated against tourists, where else is a billionaire going to drop couch-cushion money to feel like he’s distinguishing himself for the history books?)