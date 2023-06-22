Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

We still have time to mess this up!

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

You are here: Home / Past Elections / 2020 Elections / Open Thread: Ruby Freeman & Shaye Moss Are Officially Exonerated

Open Thread: Ruby Freeman & Shaye Moss Are Officially Exonerated

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Rolling Stone:

On Tuesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the closure of an investigation into claims of fraud made by former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, after the DA’s office found no evidence that would substantiate the claims. “Over the course of the investigation, it was confirmed that numerous allegations made against the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, and specifically, two election workers, were false and unsubstantiated,” Raffensberg’s office wrote in a press release.

Giuliani had accused two Georgia election workers, Rudy Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss of having committed various acts of fraud in the course of counting ballots in Fulton County. Conspiracies leveled against Freeman and Moss included claims they had lied about flooding in election headquarters in order to have poll watchers removed, counted ballots multiple times, and snuck extra ballots into the count to inflate President Joe Biden’s margins. Freeman and Moss have since filed a defamation suit against Giuliani.

The allegations against Freeman and Moss became drivers of larger efforts by Trump and his allies to interfere with Georgia’s election outcomes. The pair were subjected to extreme harassment and threats by the former president’s devotees, and became key witnesses to the manner in which conspiracies about the election were formed and weaponized. During her testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Moss was asked about the attorney’s claims that she and Freeman had exchanged a “USB drive” full of votes. Moss revealed that the drive was actually a piece of candy.

Over the course of the investigation, which was conducted with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and FBI, Raffensperger’s office found that “there was no evidence of any type of fraud as alleged.” Additionally, investigators found that social media posts purporting to show an admission of voter fraud from an election worker were created by an individual who “admitted he created a fake account and confirmed the content that was posted on the account was fake.”

“We remain diligent and dedicated to looking into real claims of voter fraud,” Raffensperger said. “We are glad the state election board finally put this issue to rest. False claims and knowingly false allegations made against these election workers have done tremendous harm. Election workers deserve our praise for being on the front lines.” …

Not to be vindictive (ha!), but I agree with Charlie Pierce, at Esquire“Give Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss All the Money”:

Now it’s time for these brave women to get paid.

Take it all. Houses. Cars. Skivvies. Everything. Every stick of gilded furniture. Every stitch of tailored clothes. Every last dime. Leave ’em all wearing a barrel…

These two women represented thousands of other of our fellow citizens who volunteer every election cycle to do the scut work of self-government. They’re the ones who check the registration rolls. They’re the ones who grind away counting votes through the night, a tedious, thankless task on its best days, but one that now has been rendered physically dangerous through the efforts of soulless political vampires, the legions of the political undead…

I’m proud to be Ruby Freeman’s fellow citizen. And I hope, a couple of years down the road, she’s living in a monumentally tacky seaside mansion in Florida and wondering what in hell you do with a gold-plated commode.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Cameron
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jay
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JPL
  • laura
  • Omnes Omnibus

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Tragedy averted.

      Additionally, investigators found that social media posts purporting to show an admission of voter fraud from an election worker were created by an individual who “admitted he created a fake account and confirmed the content that was posted on the account was fake.”

      Burn him.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jay

      And I hope, a couple of years down the road, she’s living in a monumentally tacky seaside mansion in Florida and wondering what in hell you do with a gold-plated commode.

      Seconded,

      and frist

      eta, curse you Baud,……

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Good for them!

      So what happens to the people who made the false allegations, who harassed them, who actively interfered with election workers?  Is the GA SoS going to pursue criminal charges?  (I’d bet not.)

      I hope there’s a line of lawyers outside their doors asking to represent them on contingency.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      laura

      Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss are the best of is- the absolute epitome of citizen guardians of the franchise. They deserve all the monies from every shite-bag that destroyed their lives- stares bitchly at so many republicans.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JPL:

      It’s possible that Rudy is on the phone with Alex Jones asking how to hide money.    just sayin

      I was just thinking about his claim to a judge recently that he was broke and wondering if he said that with an eye on this case. He’s got at least two ex-wives who could probably offer some advice on how he hides it, assuming a good lawyer could find a way around the NDAs that I’m sure are there

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.