Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Republicans don’t trust women.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

In my day, never was longer.

The willow is too close to the house.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You cannot shame the shameless.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Keep Fighting the Good Fights

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Keep Fighting the Good Fights

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Jennifer Bendry, at HuffPost:

… “Today we are on the floor of the House, where the other side has turned this chamber ― where slavery was abolished, where Medicare and Social Security and everything were instituted ― they’ve turned it into a puppet show,” Pelosi said on the House floor. “And you know what? The puppeteer, Donald Trump, is shining a light on the strings.”

“You look miserable,” the California Democrat added with a smile, turning to the GOP side of the chamber. “You look miserable.”…

It was a somewhat rare appearance from Pelosi, who has mostly become a backbencher and is otherwise living her best life since stepping back from her decadeslong leadership post last year.

But when she emerged on the House floor on Wednesday, all smiles and ready to ridicule the GOP stunt, it was as if she’d never left.

Pelosi said the only advantage to Republicans trying to punish Schiff is that “instead of reversing what we did on the [Inflation Reduction Act] to save the planet or reversing what we did to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, you’re wasting time.”…

The Lord spoke to me very audibly… Let Love Lead.

If it weren’t for hypocrisy, the GOP would have no ethos at all!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Geminid
  • Lapassionara

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’m not a criminal but Joe Biden doesn’t love me as much as he loves his son. How is that fair, Democrats???!!!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      The Republican House is giving an in-kind contribution to Schiff’s Senate campaign.

      I look forward to the Democratic House nullifying yesterday’s calumny in 2025.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I’m not a criminal but Joe Biden my father doesn’t love me as much as he loves his son. How is that fair, Democrats???!!!

      Fixed, for Don Jr and a boatload of his fellows whining on social media.

      Guys, the fact that your father is an inadequate parent and you’re emotionally stunted man-babies is not Joe Biden’s fault!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Don Jr. is likely violating the federal prohibition on possessing firearms while an illegal drug user. A lot of people are.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.