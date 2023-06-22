Shades of the CruzCrew2016. Will end the same way. pic.twitter.com/gDeL7yJsjC
— Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) June 21, 2023
I… kinda *hope* this is a parody? But I can see Ron making his ‘alien about to engulf human infant whole’ happy-face when presented with either one. Just before Casey takes it away from him and has it set on fire in the mansion’s backyard grill, using the unfortunate intern responsible for the idea as fuel.
Broke: Ron DeSantis hates basketball because he’s racist
Woke: Ron DeSantis hates basketball because he’s 5’7 https://t.co/r5XW0MQfQn
— Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) June 21, 2023
A wealthy donor paid to have a high-priced golf simulator installed in Ron DeSantis’s pool cabana, according to state records reviewed by @Reuters. The donation, previously undisclosed, was never reported as a gift https://t.co/HT687sEsTw @AramRoston @JTanfani pic.twitter.com/c3iijbOoEW
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2023
After Ron DeSantis, an avid golfer, moved into the Florida governor’s mansion in 2019, workers installed a golf simulator worth tens of thousands of dollars in the private pool cabana so he could practice his game.
But DeSantis did not pay for the simulator. Neither did the state government. Instead, it was funded by a wealthy donor and prominent businessman, Morteza Hosseini, according to four sources familiar with the matter and state government records…
However, the golf simulator transaction appears to have been structured to avoid Florida’s rigorous ethical disclosure requirements, said two governance experts in Florida. A third expert characterized the donation as appropriate under state laws.
Florida state law requires public officials to file quarterly reports listing all gifts received with a value over $100. But DeSantis has never filed a gift disclosure in his four and half years in office, said Lynn Blais, administrator of the Florida Commission on Ethics. The commission oversees compliance by state officials with government ethics laws…
The golf simulator was technically donated to the Mansion Commission, a state agency that oversees the governor’s mansion, according to records related to the donation, including correspondence between DeSantis’ office and Hosseini. The records were received in a freedom-of-information request.
James Uthmeier, at the time DeSantis’ deputy general counsel, said in a Sept. 13, 2019, letter to Hosseini that the simulator would be considered “on loan” to the Mansion Commission for an “undisclosed term” and would be returned to Hosseini “immediately upon request,” the records said.
Uthmeier wrote that the loan was “permissible” according to state law and the Governor’s Ethics Code. Uthmeier, now DeSantis’ chief of staff, did not respond to a request for comment…
The simulator was fitted in DeSantis’s cabana months after the Washington Post reported that then-president Trump had installed a high-end golf simulator in the White House, replacing a model used by his predecessor, Barack Obama.
Trump paid for his own golf simulator, according to the Washington Post. DeSantis, however, does not have comparable wealth, state disclosure records show. DeSantis sold his own home in Florida for less than $500,000 shortly after moving into the governor’s mansion, and his most recent financial disclosure, filed in December 2021, says his net worth was $319,987, including his retirement funds…
I guess Ron could hope for a SC(R)OTUS appointment, if (once) he fails to take the presidential nomination…
i bet the seats on those flights would have otherwise been unoccupied. https://t.co/GezM3nJsGq
— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 21, 2023
… According to campaign finance disclosures reviewed by The Post, Hosseini also lent DeSantis and his wife use of his private plane on at least 12 occasions, including as recently as February. In 2018, Hosseini took DeSantis to play at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia — which boasts an exclusive membership and is home to the storied Masters Tournament — according to internal memos reported by the Tampa Bay Times and Politico. DeSantis attended the Masters in 2019. In 2021, he appointed the Augusta club’s chairman, Fred Ridley, to join Hosseini on the university board.
This year, DeSantis set up his presidential bid by introducing himself as “blue-collar, salt-of-the-earth” — someone who “was given nothing” and “entitled to nothing.” “Ron DeSantis can’t be bought,” tweeted Dave Vasquez, a spokesman for the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down…
Standard rejoinder: But he can be rented, at surprisingly reasonable rates!
