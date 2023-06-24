Suspect this is leading to a campaign-suspension announcement Real Soon Now. Because, if TFG *did* pick a female running mate, at this point it’s gonna be either Mad Majorie Taylor Greene or Elise ‘I Am Never Going Back to Upstate New York’ Stefanik…

🧵 Indian American perspective on Nikki Haley — why we don’t need to be desperate for her awful version of representation.

as the grandson of Indian immigrants to the United States — Haley’s story is a cautionary tale. This is not the type of representation the Indian American community should be proud of.

Not black. Not white. I was different.” Haley proceeds to spend the next three minutes bashing minority cultures around the world and denying America’s racist history. While some may celebrate Haley’s candidacy as a sign of progress,

Haley has very clearly centered her ethnicity and gender on the campaign trail. In her launch video, she claims to fight bullies, noting “when you kick back it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.” The announcement opens, “I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants.

“ I’m a woman , I’m a minority, and I’m the daughter of immigrants,” 2024 presidential contender Nikki Haley exclaimed at a less than successful CPAC appearance after launching her campaign. Despite decrying identity politics,

As a white-passing Indian American, Haley exploits our community when it serves her, but has turned her back on the brown immigrant experience at every opportunity. Born Nimrata Randhawa, the former South Carolina governor prefers to go by her middle name, “Nikki.”

Ironically, despite her refusal to acknowledge the existence of institutional racism, Haley insists those who point this name change out are “racist.” True, other politicians have taken a similar tack,

but while I am happy to call Haley, who takes great issue with trans people identifying as they choose, whatever she likes — it’s hard not to read into the choice given her history of whitewashing her identity. Haley reportedly does not like to discuss her Sikh background,

but takes pains to remind everyone of her conversion to Christianity. Though she now finds her Indian American identity politically useful, in 2001, she identified as “white” on her voter registration card.

Identity aside, Haley has used her power to harm communities of color around the world. In Nikki Haley’s America immigrant families like mine (and hers) would never have been allowed here in the first place.

Just last year, she even called for American-born Black Senator Raphael Warnock to be “deported.”

As U.N Ambassador, she didn’t object to $52,000 curtains being installed in her New York City apartment, but did oversee $350 million in cuts to peacekeeping, development, and health programs at the United Nations.

She worked for the most bigoted president in modern American history and in that short tenure her sole impact was to withdraw the United States from the Human Rights Council. As Governor, she made a name for herself pushing racist voter ID laws and fighting against Syrian refugee

resettlement. Playing into white supremacist talking points, she recently called for every governor in America to ‘ban” funding for CRT (whatever that means).

To celebrate Haley as an Indian American presidential candidate would be a particularly empty exercise. Haley has no chance at all of winning the presidency, let alone the Republican nomination.

She is technically running for president, but in reality she is auditioning to be the Republicans token-shield. If she performs well enough, she could be a strong contender for Vice President.

In that role she would be propped-up as an offensive counter to Vice President Kamala Harris. She would serve to further gaslight the American public, with the GOP using her identity as a woman of color to deny indisputable charges of racism and sexism.

Fortunately for Indian Americans like myself, rejecting Haley’s representation feels like a positive benchmark. It has taken time, but Indian Americans are finding their political voice and even growing their numbers in Congress.

We need not settle for the kind of toxic representation Haley offers, when we have a rich cohort of Indian American political leaders to choose from. Unlike Haley’s shell candidacy, that feels like actual progress. [end of 🧵]