Not generally a fan of Matthew Dowd, but credit where credit is due.

In the last 24 hours, we have Lance Armstrong lecturing people about sports fairness, Meghan McCain lecturing people about nepotism, GOP lecturing people about law and order, white evangelical leaders praising/worshiping Trump…we live in a world where many lack mirrors. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 25, 2023

I’d say we lack a hell of a lot more than mirrors – on the Republican / Crazy side.

Pretty sure we could spend all day adding more examples. Lawless justices on the Supreme Court, anyone?

