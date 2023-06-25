Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Maybe It's Opposite Day (Open Thread)

Maybe It’s Opposite Day (Open Thread)

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: 

Not generally a fan of Matthew Dowd, but credit where credit is due.

I’d say we lack a hell of a lot more than mirrors – on the Republican / Crazy side.

Pretty sure we could spend all day adding more examples.  Lawless justices on the Supreme Court, anyone?

Open thread.

    67Comments

    8. 8.

      Eunicecycle

      Nikki Haley has been yearning for the good old days. You know, when as a brown woman she definitely would not have been elected governor of SC.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      AnonPhenom

      Dowd erased his entire online history of supporting Republicans (see Bush 2004 campaign) before deciding to become a born-again centrists.

      Glass houses & stones. Go away, no rehabilitation for you.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:

      I agree with your sneering of that attitude, but I didn’t get that vibe from this post.

      I am (fairly obviously) on Team Sneering at Hopelessness, too, but I don’t get the connection between hopelessness and what I put up.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Soprano2

      So I’m standing on the stage at Carnegie Hall waiting to rehearse! Hard to believe I’m actually here!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      cmorenc

      Re: the dad who attacked umpires and belittled his son on the field: at least in North Carolina, both in club and in school sports, they have really cracked down on bad parent and spectator (and coach) behavior toward refs or players since I started refereeing soccer 25 years ago.  Good thing that.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      2liberal

      about trans in sports, there is a lot of regulation about performance enhancing in the sports world,  mostly about PEDs.  It seems to me that having been born and lived a life with male sex hormones, and then having surgery to reassign gender would be something that could be considered to be a disqualifier.  Guys just have a different frame and grow more muscles.  I don’t see where it is punitive or an act of hatred to say that this is something that can’t be regulated as part of basic fairness in competitive sports.  How should young women feel when they grow up knowing a person who competes as a male at a high level,  then goes thru gender reassignment, then find themselves competing with this person?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @2liberal: As a practical matter, trans athletes have not dominated in the sports where they have competed.  I doubt that it is the advantage that many think it is.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Cameron

      The examples given show why that old lefty saw about “heightening the contradictions” was sadly mistaken.  Heighten these sorts of contradictions and your result will be lowering of human intelligence.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dww44

      @AnonPhenom: I welcome any and all converts.  Dowd came pretty much over to the light side from the dark side and even ran for office as a Democrat, albeit that he lost.  I applaud his conversion and have no issues with his version of centrism.  I think that we Democrats should welcome any and all converts, particularly if that enables us to build a true majority that can win elections all up and down the line.  That is the only thing that will save our Democracy….our being able to accrue and consolidate electoral power.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      Following an investigation, the @NRCgov has identified a violation at the troubled Vogtle-3 #nuclear reactor in #Georgia resulting from the actions of a former test engineer who "deliberately falsified completion" of a pre-operational test.

      https://t.co/qo5o3vpcgs— Edwin Lyman (@NucSafetyUCS) June 24, 2023

      This is my shocked, shocked face.

      Vogtle 3 recently came on line (after the usual story of years/decades of delays and billions in cost over-runs).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      CaseyL

      @Michael Bersin: I returned home from a long vacation, put some nuts out, and the squirrels not only quickly returned, they resumed their habit of coming into the house looking for the Really Good Stuff (pistachios and hazelnuts*).

      *I made the mistake once of putting out hazelnuts when I ran out of peanuts.  News Bulletin: Squirrels really, really like hazelnuts. Now they get Very Annoyed if I don’t give them any.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      FastEdD

      Retired teacher here. Kids don’t know much and don’t have people skills yet. Their “Hypocrisy Meter” however is extremely sensitive! Ye best be doin’ what ye be sayin’ or they will never listen to you.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Matt McIrvin

      @2liberal:

      1. Trans women have been competing in women’s sports for some time and as Omnes Omnibus said, they are simply not dominant. There are often regulations that already exist requiring them to be on HRT before competing, and while we could debate that, it seems to remove most of the overwhelming advantage one might imagine. It’s telling that there’s basically one case everyone seems to cite when calling for trans bans–a swimmer who was about as highly-ranked in men’s swimming as she was in women’s swimming after transitioning.
      2. Even if there is one–people come into sports with all kinds of natural advantages, and we don’t regard that as cheating. When Michael Phelps was dominant in swimming there were all these breathless stories about what an amazing physical freak he was–nobody thought the average person could get to where he was through pure effort. Same with 7-foot basketball players. These stories are treated as human interest, not scandals. Given that there doesn’t seem to be a danger of women’s sports being entirely taken over by trans women, I don’t see a strong reason to treat this differently.
      3. Even setting all that aside, the bad faith of the people pushing hardest for this comes out pretty quickly–we start out arguing about the validity of records for elite athletes, but it ends up they really want to force out one or two trans girls who try to compete at the junior-varsity level in high school. It doesn’t make sense to treat these cases like an Olympic doping scandal.
      Reply
    44. 44.

      mrmoshpotato

      Matthew Dowd

      In the last 24 hours, we have Lance Armstrong lecturing people about sports fairness, Meghan McCain lecturing people about nepotism, GOP lecturing people about law and order, white evangelical leaders praising/worshiping Trump…we live in a world where many lack mirrors.

      Would someone on Twitter please ask this hypocritical bitch why he erased years-worth of tweets?  Also, ask him for me (and driftglass, and the rest of the Professional Left audience) about his “k’rupt duopoly” bullshit from 2016 and being a “fundamentally ridiculous person.”

      Oh, and prepare for him to block you.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      raven

      Little Big Man, Younger Bear,the Contrary

       

      A Contrary, among the historical Amerindian tribes of the Great Plains, a tribe member who adopted behavior deliberately the opposite of other tribal members. They were a small number of individuals loosely organized into a cult that was devoted to the practice of contrary behavior.

      The Contraries are related, in part, to the clown organizations of the Plains Indians, as well as to Plains military societies that contained reverse warriors.[1]: 2  The Lakota word heyoka, which translates as clown or opposites, serves as a collective title for these institutionalized forms of contrary behavior of the Plains Indians. When Lakota Indians first saw European clowns, they identified them with their own term for clowns, heyoka.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Alison Rose

      @2liberal: It is not a given that someone assigned male at birth will have an edge over cis women in sports.

      A new report has found that trans women do not have any biomedical advantage in elite sport. They have no advantage over any other women, such as cis women. However, social factors such as nutrition and training qualities can affect this result.

      The report is an in-depth review of all existing scientific literature published between the years 2011 and 2021 in English regarding trans women in elite level sports. It clarified that biomedical factors do not pose any threat to cis athletes. Trans women do not have a biomedical advantage. This is the recurring myth transphobes continue to spread when debating the inclusion of trans people in sport.

      There is little evidence that seeks to identify the advantage of male puberty in trans women. Existing research usually focuses on the suppression of testosterone for trans athletes. This report concludes that trans women who have undergone gender-affirming healthcare, suppressing their levels of testosterone, have no biological advantage.

      See also here and here and probably many other places accessible by Googling.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      MTG’s call for decorum in the House! 

      Right after she slaps the shit out of that gun-humping, carpet-bagging, Rocky mountain, Florida trash.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Citizen Alan

      @2liberal: If fairness based on physicality is the issue, why don’t we also address unfairness within genders? Is it really “fair” that a guy who is only five foot eight is at a disadvantage when playing basketball? Or that a beanpole who only weighs 150 pounds probably can’t make the football team? What’s the plan for addressing the unfairness of those situations?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      Ahem. I am fully clothed. 

      You could’ve just claimed you were wearing pants.

      We didn’t need to know you’re commenting in your birthday suit.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      narya

      @Baud: Hah! Yeah . . . the sad part is that it had been turned into an art piece by a friend from pastry school; she found it in her grandmother’s house and painted on it, including a quote from the Dalai Lama (“My religion is kindness”). She took her own life a number of years ago, and I was always grateful to have that bit of kindness from her. I still have the memory of it, though.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Geminid

      Politico put up an article this morning relating to the clean energy transition and the IRA, titled “Manchin says Biden broke climate deal. Others say ‘there was no such agreement.’ ”

      There is some discussion of technical matters like the meaning of “constituent materials” in the domestic content requirement, and language regarding leased commercial vehicles. More generally, Manchin’s problem stems from time pressures in the reconciliation process that left importatant questions to be addressed through Treasury Department rule-making. As someone familiar with the process said:

         “Are they trying to bend the law in a way that benefits EVs that Manchin doesn’t like? I think that’s fair. But it’s fair to say the administration has some flexibility in the law to do what they are doing.”

      According to the authors, Manchin wanted the bill to bolster domestic supply chains and manufacturing, but also to slow the growth of EV adoption. Besides griping very publically about the bill’s implementation, he has also voted no on several cabinet department nominees in climate related areas.

      The article was originally published by E&E New, which is owned by Politico.

      Reply

