OSCAR Health plan, did something that I had long been skeptical it could do.

It turned a profit in the 1st quarter.

Net Income: $178 million, a $217 million improvement year over year.

It only took 10 years and lighting several billion dollars on fire trying to reinvent the wheel instead of being a fairly boring insurance company that gets decent provider contracts from hospitals and crushing its admin expenses to a level that is sort of kind of reasonable instead of obscene. It also benefitted massively from higher interest rates as it has a big cash pile accumulated for future risk adjustment payments that is collecting interest. The interest gains are most but not all of the profits. But hey, insurers are investment vehicles with weird cash policies — so not screwing this up is a good thing as they could have invested in Beanie Babies or DJT Media instead of Treasuries.

2016 Dave got this one wrong — OSCAR if it tries to be a modestly competently run insurer without the technobabble can be profitable — but it only took a decade and lighting several billion dollars on fire to focus on the competent part.