Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Come on, man.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

When we show up, we win.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Only took a decade

Only took a decade

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

OSCAR Health plan, did something that I had long been skeptical it could do.

It turned a profit in the 1st quarter.

Net Income: $178 million, a $217 million improvement year over year.

It only took 10 years and lighting several billion dollars on fire trying to reinvent the wheel instead of being a fairly boring insurance company that gets decent provider contracts from hospitals and crushing its admin expenses to a level that is sort of kind of reasonable instead of obscene. It also benefitted massively from higher interest rates as it has a big cash pile accumulated for future risk adjustment payments that is collecting interest. The interest gains are most but not all of the profits. But hey, insurers are investment vehicles with weird cash policies — so not screwing this up is a good thing as they could have invested in Beanie Babies or DJT Media instead of Treasuries.

2016 Dave got this one wrong — OSCAR if it tries to be a modestly competently run insurer without the technobabble can be profitable — but it only took a decade and lighting several billion dollars on fire to focus on the competent part.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Snarki, child of Loki

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “Lighting billions of dollars on fire” seems to be a techdude thing.

      Maybe they should all go to Burning <s>Man</s> <b>Cash</b> and let more people enjoy the spectacle.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.